 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Airport security discovers 23 pounds of cocaine stuffed in wheelchair. The bunny-hops, burnouts and 360's are what gave him away   (nypost.com) divider line
18
    More: Dumbass, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Police, Alexander Lopez-Morel, United States Department of Homeland Security, electric wheelchair, special agents, Homeland Security Investigations, North Carolina  
•       •       •

441 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2022 at 11:02 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Curious to know more...
How did CBP alert to it? Was the guy really handicapped?
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Another Madison Cawthorne thread?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

felching pen: Another Madison Cawthorne thread?


Now we know why he got invited to the orgies.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

felching pen: Another Madison Cawthorne thread?


He probably had that dagger stashed under the seat, too.  And a gun.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pretty decent headline. i loled.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dumbass? As the comments in the article itself say, he's probably better off in a US prison than the Dominican Republic. Had he succeeded (by the way, will he tell law enforcement who was going to take delivery?) he would have been better off, too. He made a rational decision, not a dumbass one.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How dare those militant authorities search a handicap individual.  Shame on them.  Such harassment should not stand, we need to petition the ACL-- oh, they found something?  Nevermind.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Dumbass? As the comments in the article itself say, he's probably better off in a US prison than the Dominican Republic. Had he succeeded (by the way, will he tell law enforcement who was going to take delivery?) he would have been better off, too. He made a rational decision, not a dumbass one.


I don't get this. I've been to the Dominican Republic. Not a bad little country at all. It ain't Haiti.

Or did you mean in a DR prison? That would probably be true.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The guy was 22-years-old.  Sure, there are young people with special needs.  But if you want this to work, you need to go with the Clint Eastwood strategy - get some old guy to ride in the chair.  An old white guy in a wheelchair will get zero suspicion.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

felching pen: Another Madison Cawthorne thread?


Came here for a "Maddie the Mouth" ref, leaving happily.
 
ar393
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

IDisposable: The guy was 22-years-old.  Sure, there are young people with special needs.  But if you want this to work, you need to go with the Clint Eastwood strategy - get some old guy to ride in the chair.  An old white guy in a wheelchair will get zero suspicion.


Watch " to catch a smuggler", they catch plenty of old people too
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: WastrelWay: Dumbass? As the comments in the article itself say, he's probably better off in a US prison than the Dominican Republic. Had he succeeded (by the way, will he tell law enforcement who was going to take delivery?) he would have been better off, too. He made a rational decision, not a dumbass one.

I don't get this. I've been to the Dominican Republic. Not a bad little country at all. It ain't Haiti.

Or did you mean in a DR prison? That would probably be true.


The tourist areas are probably quite nice, like the Rio beaches -versus the favelas.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They're just trying to supply the Delorien D12 design team
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There goes my weekend
 
starlost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
High Anxiety - airport security ... with celery!
Youtube Dr184aLD4YA

High Anxiety - airport security ... with celery!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Next time use a cute baby to cover your smuggling.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ar393: IDisposable: The guy was 22-years-old.  Sure, there are young people with special needs.  But if you want this to work, you need to go with the Clint Eastwood strategy - get some old guy to ride in the chair.  An old white guy in a wheelchair will get zero suspicion.

Watch " to catch a smuggler", they catch plenty of old people too


The internet calls such shows 'copaganda' these days.

/the criminals of the nation won the public opinion campaign
//nobody 'chooses' to be a criminal anymore, they're solely a product of their environment
///unless it's politically convenient
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.