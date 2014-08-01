 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 101 of WW3: the EU slaps another round of sanctions, Ukrainian counteroffensive in Severodonetsk underway while Russian airstrikes continue to hammer the Donbas region amidst ever-increasing civilian evacuations. It's your Saturday Ukraine chat   (cnn.com)
32
    Russia, Ukraine, eastern Ukraine, Russian units, Russian language, Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian military, Ukrainians  
•       •       •

32 Comments     (+0 »)
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Zelenskyy and the guys look well, all things considered.

/🇺🇦
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: Glory to Ukraine.

[Fark user image image 425x425]

Zelenskyy and the guys look well, all things considered.

/🇺🇦


Alive is always a victory condition.

/glory to Ukraine.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
Regional Duma's motor depot on fire in #Tyumen, #Russia.

Russia on fire as usual.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Visegrád 24
@visegrad24
·
12m
Somebody set the headquarters of Rosgvardia, Russia's national guard, in Komsomolsk-on-Amur on fire last night.
Rosgvardia has been used to quell internal unrest in Russia in recent years but has now been sent to Ukraine in large numbers.

More russia fire
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
·
45m
A mural with the dog Patron will appear in Kyiv.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
·
1h
#Ukraine: The Ukrainian Stugna-P ATGM continues to be used- here a Russian BMP-1/2, with men riding on it, is taken out.

Boom - men on the tank but from a distance so not too graphic.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The New Voice of Ukraine
@NewVoiceUkraine
The first meeting of father and daughter after a long time ❤
Video: kurzaolga

Ukrainian soldier and daughter reunion
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't want ww3.

Some meteor please land on putin and end all this.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Are there any verified videos of Putin in public lately?
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Are there any verified videos of Putin in public lately?


Fark user imageView Full Size


...apparently his eye sight is deteriorating due to illness
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
·
1h
#Ukraine: The Ukrainian Stugna-P ATGM continues to be used- here a Russian BMP-1/2, with men riding on it, is taken out.

Boom - men on the tank but from a distance so not too graphic.


I don't blame you for writing what you wrote. I understand why. But...

I wish it were more graphic.

War is graphic, violent, gory. I'm worn out of the attempt burying that fact through careful editing and cuts at the moments before death. I think people should be confronted with the hellish reality of what war really is. Death, suffering, violence, followed by periods of waiting for more of it.

I think - or at least would hope - that it would make them feel something. Anger, frustration, illness, disgust, anything they can use to derive motivation to put their resources to make it stop, and to put and end to the bastards that perpetuated it, and the criminals that invaded and harmed the innocent, bloodless masses that got caught in the crossfire.

I would hope that it would cause the few remaining ignorant bastards to stop pretending the war isn't real. Or that it might correct the understanding, that it's not just a bunch of numbers on spreadsheets or lines in articles or pictures of broken buildings in feeds.

Those buildings had people in them. Those people had names.  Those people had families.

Now the mass graves have people in them. Now the dead have names. Now the families have memories.

The Russians who support this war should be forced to face their loved ones being turned into a murky red paste, forced to face the cost of their 'military action', just as the people of Ukraine are.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Of course there's a group at the CIA whose job it is to track Putin, collect every photo and video of him, note everything he says and does...  And then they speculate the shiat of it and come up with what-ifs to explain it all.  Those guys would be a blast to hang out with, if you didn't get locked up for it.  Those guys know some shiat.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: Glory to Ukraine.

[Fark user image image 425x425]

Zelenskyy and the guys look well, all things considered.

/🇺🇦


Theyre winning.

Now let's see if putin looks good too ey?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
·
1h
#Ukraine: The Ukrainian Stugna-P ATGM continues to be used- here a Russian BMP-1/2, with men riding on it, is taken out.

Boom - men on the tank but from a distance so not too graphic.


Slava Ukraine, heroyam slava!

Keep calm and kill the orcs
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tracianne: The New Voice of Ukraine
@NewVoiceUkraine
The first meeting of father and daughter after a long time ❤
Video: kurzaolga

Ukrainian soldier and daughter reunion


Sure gets dusty in here sometimes
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm very curious what the new Estonian government will look like.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
The guards destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle, a tank and a platoon in the Donetsk region.
In addition, our gunners destroyed another 7 units of military equipment of the occupiers.

Booms

/I drained some water from the above ground pool yesterday again and had a good 8" of empty space.  The water is overflowing the top at the moment.  And it is still raining.  Once this lightning part passes I will go get it draining again with the hose.  Rain gauge close to the house is 5" and its over flowing too.  Just emptied it to see how much more we get
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
The guards destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle, a tank and a platoon in the Donetsk region.
In addition, our gunners destroyed another 7 units of military equipment of the occupiers.

Booms

/I drained some water from the above ground pool yesterday again and had a good 8" of empty space.  The water is overflowing the top at the moment.  And it is still raining.  Once this lightning part passes I will go get it draining again with the hose.  Rain gauge close to the house is 5" and its over flowing too.  Just emptied it to see how much more we get


Good grief!
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
The guards destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle, a tank and a platoon in the Donetsk region.
In addition, our gunners destroyed another 7 units of military equipment of the occupiers.

Booms

/I drained some water from the above ground pool yesterday again and had a good 8" of empty space.  The water is overflowing the top at the moment.  And it is still raining.  Once this lightning part passes I will go get it draining again with the hose.  Rain gauge close to the house is 5" and its over flowing too.  Just emptied it to see how much more we get


UFIA or is TOHTA?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hey, did you all know that:

ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Kitties are fed. VHTS has insomnia. Mrs VHTS had an okay day but a miserable night. She's upset that her childhood home and her grandmother's home are being sold and probably razed. I tried to tell her that memories are not negated by locations being altered.
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged US mayors to cut "brotherhood" ties with Russian cities and to take part in "the largest economic project of our time" by helping to rebuild Ukraine after the war, during a video address to the 90th Annual Conference of US Mayors.
"Dozens of American cities maintain the so-called 'brotherhood' with the cities of the Russian Federation," Zelensky said, including Chicago and Moscow. "What do these connections give you? Probably nothing. But they give Russia the opportunity to say that it is not isolated, even after beginning such a war."

"Therefore, call for even more pressure on Russia. Don't help it justify itself. Don't maintain ties with it. And please do not allow those who have become murderers to call you their brothers and sisters," Zelensky said.
Since the war began, 3,620 settlements have "faced Russian occupation" and Russia has aimed almost 2,500 missiles at Ukraine, Zelensky said. He urged the mayors to take part in the vast reconstruction effort that will be needed after the war.
"I invite you -- your cities, your companies, your business and professionals -- to take part in this project. You can also become the people who choose to defend freedom and thus put an end to the history of tyranny," Zelensky said.
"Take patronage over a city, region, or industry that has been destroyed by Russian strikes. And rebuild them with the latest technology," he added. "This may be the largest economic project of our time, which will strengthen Ukraine, each country and each company that will participate in the post-war reconstruction."
c.tenor.comView Full Size


Russia's air activity "remains high" over eastern Ukraine and has contributed to Russia's "recent tactical successes," but has "failed to have a meaningful impact on the conflict," the latest intelligence assessment from the UK's Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Russia has been able to increase its employment of tactical air to support its creeping advance, combining airstrikes and massed artillery fires to bring its overwhelming firepower to bear," the ministry said in one its regular updates on the situation in Ukraine.
Russian aircraft are "conducting strikes using both guided and unguided munitions," it added.
Defense experts and analysts had raised concerns that Russia may increase its use of standoff weapons, including air strikes, as it intensifies its operation to capture the Donbas region. Such weapons tend to cause a higher number of civilian casualties.
"The increased use of unguided munitions has led to the widespread destruction of built-up areas in the Donbas and has almost certainly caused substantial collateral damage and civilian casualties," the update said.
Russia has been conducting deep strikes using air and surface launched cruise missiles to "disrupt the movement of Ukrainian reinforcements and supplies," the statement said, adding that Russia's supply of precision guided missiles "are likely to have been significantly depleted."
Some background:The ministry's intelligence update comes a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that one-fifth of the country's territory is under Russian control, with Donbas "almost entirely destroyed."
"As of today, about 20% of our territory is under the control of the occupiers, almost 125 thousand square kilometers. This is much larger than the area of all the Benelux countries combined," Zelensky said to the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg via video link on Thursday.
He added that Ukraine's Donbas region is "simply devastated," calling it "once one of the most powerful industrial centers in Europe."
But on Saturday, head of the Luhansk region's military administration, Serhiy Hayday, said Ukraine is regaining ground in Severodonetsk, claiming to now control half the key city.
media1.giphy.comView Full Size


Ukraine now controls around half the city of Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine after reclaiming some ground from the Russians, Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk region military administration said.
Hayday was responding to a question about an intelligence assessment from the UK defense ministry, which predicted Russia would control all of the Luhansk region within two weeks.
Two weeks is unrealistic. It's just unreal," Hayday said Friday. "Earlier there was a difficult situation, and somewhere around 70% [of Severodonetsk] was captured, now we have already moved them back somewhere around 20%."
The Russians "had previously managed to capture most of the city, but now our military has pushed them back. They are really suffering huge losses," he said in further comments on Saturday.
"The difficult situation remains in the region as a whole, and Severodonetsk is now just a concentration of hostilities because the Russian army -- as we understand -- is throwing all its reserves into this direction," Hayday said.
Currently the Ukrainian military lacks long-range artillery, which could be a game changer for the battle in the east, Hayday said.
"They are moving forward step-by-step. They are simply destroying everything with artillery, aircraft, mortars, tanks," Hayday said. "But as soon as we have enough Western long-range weapons, we will push their artillery away from our positions. And then, believe me, the Russian infantry will just run."
Street fights continue in Severodonetsk, and Ukrainian troops are still "trying to push back the enemy," he said.
On Friday, the Russians "tried to surround the Ukrainian troops" in the city and neighboring Lysychansk, but were unsuccessful. In total, Ukraine repelled a total of nine attacks by the Russians in the Donbas region in the past 24 hours.
Russia is also blowing up bridges to prevent Ukraine sending in reinforcements to the region, Hayday said.
"They are really afraid that the success of our defenders will develop, and this can be done if the ammunition, weapons and reinforcements are provided in time. This is the first thing they are afraid of," Hayday said. "Luhansk region is a huge outpost for us, we are holding it now."
Around 30 km (18.6 m) south of Severodonetsk, three people were killed on Friday, including a mother and child, in Hirske, Hayday said.
The humanitarian situation in Severodonetsk is "very difficult," Hayday said, as they are currently unable to safely evacuate people or bring in humanitarian aid to the city.
c.tenor.comView Full Size


The war in Ukraine became real for Col. Robert Swertfager on day one.
A fighter pilot with the California Air National Guard, Swertfager has, by his count, 73 Ukraine entry stamps in his passport over 20 years, the result of a partnership between "The Golden State" and Ukraine that has created relationships both personal and professional.
"We have had official conversations on a regular basis," Swertfager told CNN, "but daily communications as friends, partners and brothers."
Swertfager and the other members of the 144th Fighter Wing are close to many pilots in the Ukrainian Air Force, exchanging phone calls, text messages and more every day since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.
It's how Swertfager found out so quickly about the death of Col. Oleksandr Oksanchenko on the first day of the war. The two had played a major role in planning the 2011 Safe Skies exercise in Ukraine and had grown close over years of shared training.
"It was no longer just a war that you're seeing on the television," Swertfager said, "but it'shiatting home because we just lost a very good friend."
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: A_Flying_Toaster: Glory to Ukraine.  Zelenskyy and the guys look well, all things considered.

Theyre winning.  Now let's see if putin looks good too ey?


Russia is losing, but so is Ukraine.  It's a question of who can absorb losing the longest.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
