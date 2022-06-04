 Skip to content
(The Sun) Finally the real side of British life is exposed during the Queen's jubilant Platinum Jubilee: Brits drunk in the streets (possible nsfw content on page)
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size


HELLOOOOOOOO!
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In Australia, the Queen's Birthday is a holiday.  It's also the day they run their big horse race like the Kentucky Derby (forget the name).  The traditional meal is Chicken and Champagne, started at breakfast.  So when I was there in 1975-77, on those days, as you walked through the city, people staggered out of bars and puked in the gutters and collapsed on the sidewalks starting at 9:00 in the morning, then all day.  Charm-ing tradition.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When I was stationed at a NATO airbase years ago I was warned not to fraternize with the Brits.  My Sargent told me they were a bunch of drunks and would drink me under the table.

Sadly never got to find out.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: When I was stationed at a NATO airbase years ago I was warned not to fraternize with the Brits.  My Sargent told me they were a bunch of drunks and would drink me under the table.

Sadly never got to find out.


Can confirm. I was a bartender in London when I was 20. It was like "Cheers," but everyone would be wasted by the end of the night and there was a knife pulled every once in a while. And it was kind of sad to see the same middle-aged men there every night when I knew that they had families. Sometimes, one guy would sit in front of a slot machine playing and drinking beer for a few hours with his baby kid on one knee.

And this was at a "posh" pub in southwest London.
 
uberalice
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
undernova
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yob
Bloke
Lad

Words I forget until I read a Sun article.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This needs a caption.
Fark user imageView Full Size



This is kind of scary...
Young Sergi was just arrested by an undercover officer from the vice unit.
Or was just pimped out to a cosplaying-John.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
