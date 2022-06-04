 Skip to content
(NBC 12 Richmond)   Chesterfield, Virginia: come on down. Your six wounded and one dead make you a participant in 2022's mass shooting epidemic   (nbc12.com) divider line
burber
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The '21st century American epidemic' seems more fitting a name.
 
smd31
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hey, I'm in that county! :o

/Well, not atm, but...
//Don't recognize the road names though
///3s
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
millsapian87
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just the Price Of Freedom we're all required to pay, again and again
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Are the guns OK?
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was the door locked and/or shut?
 
starlost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I smoked their cigarettes once.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Eventually, every American will have been shot at least once.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The person throwing the party didn't specify "No Guns" and/or "No Shooting", so this is on them.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Eventually, every American will have been shot at least once.


Then we will have reached herd immunity!
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Those weren't bullets flying, they were Freedom Pellets (TM)!

And you bastards should be damn grateful they were there!
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
JFC.
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not entirely surprised this happened in Chester

/from Chesterfield
 
cwheelie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

smd31: Hey, I'm in that county! :o

/Well, not atm, but...
//Don't recognize the road names though
///3s


Me either. Bon Air represent!
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Officers also discovered that five other shooting victims had been transported to either area hospitals or other locations with non-life-threatening wounds to be treated.

Erm...what? The cops took so long to get there that the EMTs had already gathered up all the victims and took them to hospitals?
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"At this time, police haven't released any details regarding suspect information."

We know what this means ;-)
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Officers also discovered that five other shooting victims had been transported to either area hospitals or other locations with non-life-threatening wounds to be treated.

Erm...what? The cops took so long to get there that the EMTs had already gathered up all the victims and took them to hospitals?


the majority of these incidents will result in people throwing others into cars and leaving the scene to self present to the hospital.

They'll also usually ask them not to call the cops. For some reason.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: "At this time, police haven't released any details regarding suspect information."

We know what this means ;-)


Donald Trump is ipso fatso the super president of France?
 
starlost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Officers also discovered that five other shooting victims had been transported to either area hospitals or other locations with non-life-threatening wounds to be treated.

Erm...what? The cops took so long to get there that the EMTs had already gathered up all the victims and took them to hospitals?


Friends and family on the scene could have driven them to hospitals or refused to answer questions about where they are now.
 
