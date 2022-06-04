 Skip to content
(KOIN Portland)   Man releases his inner Huck Finn and rafts down the Columbia River. Fails to account for dams, current, and an inability to swim   (koin.com) divider line
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lewis and Clark are unimpressed.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhere, Mark Twain is laughing.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He forgot to bring a black man along.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like Fu*k Himm.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swing and a miss for Darwin.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: He forgot to bring a black man along.


To be fair, they are more difficult to obtain these days.
 
Bslim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: He forgot to bring a black man along.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTFA: After Betha was tired from hitchhiking, he made a raft out of wood and rope and began traveling the Columbia River near Hood River Bridge... Betha called 911 reporting he was stuck in the middle of the channel and could not make it to shore..he did not have a life vest and did not know how to swim.

What kind of maniac does this? How did he live to the ripe old age of 43 by making life decisions like "I don't know how to swim so why not slap together some wood scraps and explore this river?"
 
uberalice
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Art Carnie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"After Betha was tired from hitchhiking, he made a raft out of wood and rope and began traveling the Columbia River"

"After rescuing Betha, police discovered he had misdemeanor warrants from another agency and took him to Stevenson, Washington."

At least he got his ride.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: FTFA: After Betha was tired from hitchhiking, he made a raft out of wood and rope and began traveling the Columbia River near Hood River Bridge... Betha called 911 reporting he was stuck in the middle of the channel and could not make it to shore..he did not have a life vest and did not know how to swim.

What kind of maniac does this? How did he live to the ripe old age of 43 by making life decisions like "I don't know how to swim so why not slap together some wood scraps and explore this river?"


He is not a smart man...
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Skamania County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 43-year-old Randell Betha, who was hitchhiking from Spokane, Washington, to Newport, Oregon. After Betha was tired from hitchhiking, he made a raft out of wood and rope and began traveling the Columbia River near Hood River Bridge.

Seems like it would have been easier to hop on a train. There are two freight lines that follow the Columbia, one on each side.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Art Carnie: "After Betha was tired from hitchhiking, he made a raft out of wood and rope and began traveling the Columbia River"

"After rescuing Betha, police discovered he had misdemeanor warrants from another agency and took him to Stevenson, Washington."

At least he got his ride.


It has been demonstrated many times that escaping into water never works unless you are filthy rich.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: The Skamania County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 43-year-old Randell Betha, who was hitchhiking from Spokane, Washington, to Newport, Oregon. After Betha was tired from hitchhiking, he made a raft out of wood and rope and began traveling the Columbia River near Hood River Bridge.

Seems like it would have been easier to hop on a train. There are two freight lines that follow the Columbia, one on each side.


Hopping a freight ain't nearly what it used to be.   Intermodal destroyed boxcars so you are going to ride outside, most likely close to or over the knuckle and yard security is much tighter.

If this guys brain processed "I can't swim so I will McGuyver a raft and float down a major waterway" as something other than mad fancy, I doubt he is going to figure out how to hop a rail.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rent Party: BretMavrik: The Skamania County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 43-year-old Randell Betha, who was hitchhiking from Spokane, Washington, to Newport, Oregon. After Betha was tired from hitchhiking, he made a raft out of wood and rope and began traveling the Columbia River near Hood River Bridge.

Seems like it would have been easier to hop on a train. There are two freight lines that follow the Columbia, one on each side.

Hopping a freight ain't nearly what it used to be.   Intermodal destroyed boxcars so you are going to ride outside, most likely close to or over the knuckle and yard security is much tighter.

If this guys brain processed "I can't swim so I will McGuyver a raft and float down a major waterway" as something other than mad fancy, I doubt he is going to figure out how to hop a rail.


I don't think those trains have many stops allong the Columbia either. Might be one near Bonneville.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: FTFA: After Betha was tired from hitchhiking, he made a raft out of wood and rope and began traveling the Columbia River near Hood River Bridge... Betha called 911 reporting he was stuck in the middle of the channel and could not make it to shore..he did not have a life vest and did not know how to swim.

What kind of maniac does this? How did he live to the ripe old age of 43 by making life decisions like "I don't know how to swim so why not slap together some wood scraps and explore this river?"


I think you just described most of human exploration throughout history.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I have high school friends I've kept up with over the years. They are planning something similar. Old Man River. I can't tell you how much dread I feel for them. Adventure-seeking at our age.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Rent Party: BretMavrik: The Skamania County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 43-year-old Randell Betha, who was hitchhiking from Spokane, Washington, to Newport, Oregon. After Betha was tired from hitchhiking, he made a raft out of wood and rope and began traveling the Columbia River near Hood River Bridge.

Seems like it would have been easier to hop on a train. There are two freight lines that follow the Columbia, one on each side.

Hopping a freight ain't nearly what it used to be.   Intermodal destroyed boxcars so you are going to ride outside, most likely close to or over the knuckle and yard security is much tighter.

If this guys brain processed "I can't swim so I will McGuyver a raft and float down a major waterway" as something other than mad fancy, I doubt he is going to figure out how to hop a rail.

I don't think those trains have many stops allong the Columbia either. Might be one near Bonneville.


There are fairly big yards in both Vancouver and Portland, but I think that is where this guy was trying to go.   Probably have to get to Spokane or Lewiston before you find another one.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Björk - Wanderlust (2D)
Youtube N5XkLaDTBXM
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: I have high school friends I've kept up with over the years. They are planning something similar. Old Man River. I can't tell you how much dread I feel for them. Adventure-seeking at our age.


It might not be that bad.

Hillbilly Houseboat - Country Boy Palace
 
g.fro
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bslim: Ragin' Asian: He forgot to bring a black man along.

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Came for this; leaving satisfied.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 minute ago  

yakmans_dad: I have high school friends I've kept up with over the years. They are planning something similar. Old Man River. I can't tell you how much dread I feel for them. Adventure-seeking at our age.


Thre's something to be said for doing some of those things at an age when you've some life experience to be better at it, won't be in trouble with your parents, can afford bail money and fines. At least aren't surprised when you learn what the consequences are.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You had ONE JOB, Chuck Darwin. ONE. JOB.
 
