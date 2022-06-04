 Skip to content
(CNN)   The stars may not be aligned for ya, but beginning tonight Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will align in perfect planetary order   (cnn.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What exactly does "alignment" mean?  If the planets were "aligned" wouldn't Jupiter eclipse Saturn?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah never mind, Earth isn't in the alignment, how Heliocentric of me.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damnit again Geocentric, I'm tired.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could everyone please avoid cracking any large crystals at this time. The last thing we need right now is to be split into our aggressive and passive selves.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: Could everyone please avoid cracking any large crystals at this time. The last thing we need right now is to be split into our aggressive and passive selves.


i0.wp.comView Full Size

https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/geologists-to-open-830-million-year-old-crystal-containing-secrets-of-ancient-life-5268949.html
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I for one welcome our Elder God overlords.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Could everyone please avoid cracking any large crystals at this time. The last thing we need right now is to be split into our aggressive and passive selves.


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Isn't this when the Earth gets torn in half?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: What exactly does "alignment" mean?  If the planets were "aligned" wouldn't Jupiter eclipse Saturn?


That would be an occultation: "an event in which an object is blocked by another object passing between it and the observer."

An alignment is simply the planets in a line in the sky.

sciencealert.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just wait until they're aligned with Uranus.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: aleister_greynight: What exactly does "alignment" mean?  If the planets were "aligned" wouldn't Jupiter eclipse Saturn?

That would be an occultation: "an event in which an object is blocked by another object passing between it and the observer."

An alignment is simply the planets in a line in the sky.

[sciencealert.com image 600x243]


Just a random thought: given the above definition of occultation, a solar eclipse is an occultation of the sun, but a lunar eclipse is not an occultation of the moon, unless you are on the moon.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh crap! The once in a century planetary alignment! I was supposed to go to the ancient temple tonight and do my supervillain schtick! I knew I forgot something.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
/picks up a stone that looks like a bone
 
JD [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pics or it didn't happen
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Avoid the Great Pyramids..That's how you end up being transported to...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Are there going to.be Harmonica Virgins?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JD: Pics or it didn't happen


geatland.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: I Ate Shergar: Could everyone please avoid cracking any large crystals at this time. The last thing we need right now is to be split into our aggressive and passive selves.

[i0.wp.com image 694x412]


[whines incessantly]
 
