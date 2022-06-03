 Skip to content
(Texas Tribune)   Mariupol has locked the doors to City Hall and won't provide any public records to reporters. .. correction: Uvalde, Texas has locked the doors to City Hall and won't provide any public records to reporters   (texastribune.org) divider line
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guess they don't remember the Alamo.  Barricade yourself inside because you're so farked you're just desperate to buy time.

/didn't work then, won't work now
//tick tock motherfarkering cowards
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Are they buying time to destroy any records they think they can get away with? Just asking questions.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: Are they buying time to destroy any records they think they can get away with? Just asking questions.


Maybe.

Also, yes.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA: Police officers stand guard outside his [Areddondo's] home.

Well, if reporters want to get at him, maybe they should just go inside. They'll have a good hour to question the shiatstain.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was told by Republicans and other assorted bootlickers that if you did nothing wrong, then you had nothing to hide. Why are you trying to hide, pigs? Oh, right...
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't forget to check the clogged toilets when you DO get in, journalist. You know, to get the real poop scoop!
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As a former reporter, let me guarantee you that this action will make journalists investigate you EVEN MORE.

It's similar to the Streisand Effect.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With so much coverup going on, I'm starting to think that what the cops did wrong was slightly worse than just standing around doing nothing.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Locked City Hall door?  Should take reporters an hour of standing around before they track down a janitor with a key.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FNG: I guess they don't remember the Alamo.  Barricade yourself inside because you're so farked you're just desperate to buy time.

/didn't work then, won't work now
//tick tock motherfarkering cowards


In case anyone forgot, the "heroes" fighting on the side of Texas at the Alamo were fighting FOR SLAVERY.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pigs are fascist racist cowards
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
LOL, well that should solve your problems.
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But... but... he's a Good Guy with a Gun!
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
assets.amuniversal.comView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't worry, Governor Abbott won't stand for this lame attempt by the city of Uvalde to cripple the investigation. The city's subterfuge might have paralyzed the Texas Rangers from conducting their inquiry at this time, but Uvalde can't immobilize the case for long.
 
Vern
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FNG: I guess they don't remember the Alamo.  Barricade yourself inside because you're so farked you're just desperate to buy time.

/didn't work then, won't work now
//tick tock motherfarkering cowards


They should've gone down to the basement.
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just tell the reporters to get some AR15s and the cops will run away.
 
