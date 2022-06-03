 Skip to content
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1355

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So I decided to get in touch with Canadian culture in an effort to learn more about our neighbors to the North, in the hopes I might be able to blend in better if I need to escape the US due to the impending WWIII. I mean, how hard can it be since Canadians tend to blend in among us here in the US, and most Americans don't realize just how many Canadians are in the movies and TV shows they love?

I figured I'd start with making my own back bacon. I cured some pork loin in pink curing salt and smoked it up to 140 on Sunday (oops, I mean 60 degrees Celsius), then let it rest in the fridge for a day before I decided to give it a shot. Well, I'm pretty sure Canadians don't just grab the whole thing and start gnawing on it, so I figured I'd slice up some medallions and put them in a skillet to finish cooking. At a loss for how to eat them, I decided to think like a Canadian would. Canada isn't really known for a type of bread, but they are still a Commonwealth nation - hell, they even put the Queen on their money, so I figured an English muffin would be the way to go. I don't know where to get Canadian geese eggs, and I figured I wasn't going to try pissing off a Canadian goose any more than they seem to already be (I believe Canadians take all their anger and put it into their geese, which is why they're so nice but their geese are assholes). So better to substitute a chicken egg and learn later on how Canadians get their eggs. Maybe that's why the geese are pissed off all the time, it's the Canadians stealing their eggs?

Which brings us to cheese. I don't know what cheeses Canadians are known for. I know they put cheese curds on their French fries, but it seemed like that wouldn't work on a breakfast sandwich. I mean, I don't see how it works on French fries, but a breakfast sandwich seemed somehow weirder for cheese curds. I figured Wisconsin Cheddar was a good bet, since it's close to Canada and surely they have some sort of trade route with maple syrup or something. I mean, if I had a lot of cheese, I'd trade some of it with my neighbor for maple syrup.

Not to brag, but it was pretty darn tasty. Having no Canadians around to critique my work, I figured the next best thing would be to check Tim Horton's and see how they serve their back bacon.

https://canadify.com/2017/08/02/tim-hortons-launches-new-canadian-back-bacon-breakfast-sandwiches/

Okay, let's see here. English muffin is an option, so I got that part right, but doh! I should have thought of a French croissant. Because Quebec. And it appears they use chicken eggs, so I was right to use one, but wrong about why the geese are so pissy. Which leads us to cheese.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh dear.

I do wonder if they're trying to Americanize their menu with their upcoming American expansion. But I don't think they should. They have plenty of French people up there, can't they ask them about cheese?

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and your experience with Canadian food. Especially any Canadians with recommendations on how best to enjoy this awesome hunk of meat that's like halfway between sugar-cured ham and smoked bacon.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz.

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I could never share my password with other people.  I tend to use a similar password with subtle variations across many platforms.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
