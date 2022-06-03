 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WKBN Youngstown)   Man breaks into a home and steals...a) money b) jewelry or c) pierogis   (wkbn.com) divider line
17
    More: Weird, United States, press release, LYCOMING COUNTY, state troopers, Lycoming County, Pennsylvania, Sheriff, Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania State Police  
•       •       •

165 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2022 at 1:05 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Leave the diamonds, take the pierogis
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mmmm ... perogies. Were they potato, bacon, cheese or combo?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: Leave the diamonds, take the pierogis


Don't laugh too hard. Diamonds of gemstone quality are cheap nowadays while food prices are soaring.

This may become more common and cease to be Fark.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Have they considered seeking one of these ravenous pierogi-shaped individuals with a history of ethical lapses?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh
My
God
I cannot imagine the horror
The absolute shame
Of being from western Pennsylvania and having your neighbors know that you had Mrs. T's Pierogies in your house.

That's like being that person who says, I have a polish friend.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Crap potato dumplings? Yes. Do you sometimes need crap potato dumplings? Yes.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not my valuable jewelled pierogis!
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This happened only a few miles away from where I grew up.  I assume the burglars found nothing else of value within the house.

Also, a whopping $10 of damage was done to the house:

wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Of being from western Pennsylvania and having your neighbors know that you had Mrs. T's Pierogies in your house.


Central PA (East Jesus section, aka eastern Lycoming/southern Union counties).  Honestly it's kind of amazing they had any "foreign food" in the house.  Or food, come to think of it.
 
orngwip
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It wasn't me.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Somewhere in PA?

>click<

Yup.

I farking love pierogies!
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He's not wrong.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There are good pierogis in SLC, I tasted them once, but I don't know where they came from.

/hoping a fellow farker might know
 
ThePea
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If I understand the details clearly, someone hid a bunch of terrible, frozen pierogis in their walls. Probably out of shame.
 
ThePea
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: There are good pierogis in SLC, I tasted them once, but I don't know where they came from.

/hoping a fellow farker might know


I double-checked to see if they made it out of Covid still in business & they did! Try Bohemian Brewery in Midvale. I have yet to have a bad, or even lackluster, dish there. The pierogi are an appetizer, there's too many different things to get that you don't want to fill up on any single flavor. I think they must buy sour cream by the barrel.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did they also steal the kishkas?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ehh, where would I buy a 5 pound bag of Mrs T pirogies?

Boiled and then pan fried ravioli are also good.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.