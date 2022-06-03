 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   And now for something completely different: a mass stabbing. Reset the hourglass
32
32 Comments
Mimekiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so...this hourglass gets reset after every act of violence regardless of what weapon is used? That's a wild deal
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 people can't be a mass. No quorum.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeebus, did that damn teacher leave a door open again?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hourglass because guns are tying up all the stopwatches?

Stopwatches probably being wound because it's been more than 24 hours which breaks the average time between groupshot.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This better not be a trend. I can barely find a goddamn doctor as it is.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tag: American Films

... ouch.

but completely fair. <scratches neck>.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/School_attacks_in_China

I don't know why people think taking guns away will magically stop people killing school children.

How about we make it so that someone with violent thoughts can get psychological help without being worried about the police being called on them? Right now, there is mandatory reporting for it. How are potential killers supposed to get help if they can't trust their therapist?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mimekiller: so...this hourglass gets reset after every act of violence regardless of what weapon is used? That's a wild deal


I hear we are supposed to care even if the people involved aren't the same color as us!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that count as a mass? Does the FBI have lower numbers for stabbing than they do a shooting?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Does that count as a mass? Does the FBI have lower numbers for stabbing than they do a shooting?


Always thrust at center mass.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All this criminal activity being over reported on a national level.


is it the 80's and 90's again?
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: so...this hourglass gets reset after every act of violence regardless of what weapon is used? That's a wild deal


If it's an even older weapon like a club or a fist, we reset the sundial.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Like the dog that didn't bark in the nighttime, the most notable thing is the low casualty count and lack of fatalities.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They got stabbed in a hospital and had to be transported to another hospital for treatment? How bad does your hospital suck?


/yes, I know the stabman was barricaded inside
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Are the knives okay?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jso2897: Boo_Guy: Does that count as a mass? Does the FBI have lower numbers for stabbing than they do a shooting?

Always thrust at center mass.


Instructions unclear, dick stuck in belly button.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
3 people with a knife? I'm almost impressed. How many dead?
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: Like the dog that didn't bark in the nighttime, the most notable thing is the low casualty count and lack of fatalities.


And the stabby dude was arrested over an hour ago.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/School_attacks_in_China

I don't know why people think taking guns away will magically stop people killing school children.

How about we make it so that someone with violent thoughts can get psychological help without being worried about the police being called on them? Right now, there is mandatory reporting for it. How are potential killers supposed to get help if they can't trust their therapist?


Because the same people who vote against gun control vote against any sort of nationalized healthcare and are working on getting rid of Medicaid.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
An Encino Man? He must be frightened of our modern world.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Lars The Canadian Viking: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/School_attacks_in_China

I don't know why people think taking guns away will magically stop people killing school children.

How about we make it so that someone with violent thoughts can get psychological help without being worried about the police being called on them? Right now, there is mandatory reporting for it. How are potential killers supposed to get help if they can't trust their therapist?

Because the same people who vote against gun control vote against any sort of nationalized healthcare and are working on getting rid of Medicaid.


The problem I highlighted has nothing to do with funding. Same problem up here in Canada. I'm sure mental health funding is a big part of this, but not part of what I was trying to highlight.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: I don't know why people think taking guns away will magically stop people killing school children.


How many mass murders of children happen without guns in the US, again?
 
Fano
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/School_attacks_in_China

I don't know why people think taking guns away will magically stop people killing school children.

How about we make it so that someone with violent thoughts can get psychological help without being worried about the police being called on them? Right now, there is mandatory reporting for it. How are potential killers supposed to get help if they can't trust their therapist?


Well, a dude with a knife has to work a lot harder for it
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: fnordfocus: Lars The Canadian Viking: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/School_attacks_in_China

I don't know why people think taking guns away will magically stop people killing school children.

How about we make it so that someone with violent thoughts can get psychological help without being worried about the police being called on them? Right now, there is mandatory reporting for it. How are potential killers supposed to get help if they can't trust their therapist?

Because the same people who vote against gun control vote against any sort of nationalized healthcare and are working on getting rid of Medicaid.

The problem I highlighted has nothing to do with funding. Same problem up here in Canada. I'm sure mental health funding is a big part of this, but not part of what I was trying to highlight.


So we should allow people to make violent statements about intent to harm themselves or others without taking action?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

austerity101: So we should allow people to make violent statements about intent to harm themselves or others without taking action?


Shooters in Uvalde and Buffalo both had a history of threat that would certainly qualify.

Cops didn't care.

Don't imagine they usually do anything about reports from mental health professionals either, unless maybe the subject is poor and black.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

austerity101: So we should allow people to make violent statements about intent to harm themselves or others without taking action?


If the alternative is them not getting help, yes.
 
scooterstrats
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

austerity101: Lars The Canadian Viking: fnordfocus: Lars The Canadian Viking: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/School_attacks_in_China

I don't know why people think taking guns away will magically stop people killing school children.

How about we make it so that someone with violent thoughts can get psychological help without being worried about the police being called on them? Right now, there is mandatory reporting for it. How are potential killers supposed to get help if they can't trust their therapist?

Because the same people who vote against gun control vote against any sort of nationalized healthcare and are working on getting rid of Medicaid.

The problem I highlighted has nothing to do with funding. Same problem up here in Canada. I'm sure mental health funding is a big part of this, but not part of what I was trying to highlight.

So we should allow people to make violent statements about intent to harm themselves or others without taking action?


People here make violent statements about harming others on nearly every thread.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fano: Lars The Canadian Viking: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/School_attacks_in_China

I don't know why people think taking guns away will magically stop people killing school children.

How about we make it so that someone with violent thoughts can get psychological help without being worried about the police being called on them? Right now, there is mandatory reporting for it. How are potential killers supposed to get help if they can't trust their therapist?

Well, a dude with a knife has to work a lot harder for it


True, but look at the numbers in the wiki, they are killing more than Sandy Hook, or this latest one that I'm not gong to try and spell.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

austerity101: Lars The Canadian Viking: I don't know why people think taking guns away will magically stop people killing school children.

How many mass murders of children happen without guns in the US, again?


Anyone could get guns for the longest time and there weren't these killings. Whatever is causing people to want to do this won't go away when the guns do.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh, wait, this choad has already been in threads saying Palestinians should just leave Israel. Funny how no Farkers ever just have one sh*tty opinion--it always bleeds into other strangely unrelated topics.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/School_attacks_in_China

I don't know why people think taking guns away will magically stop people killing school children.

How about we make it so that someone with violent thoughts can get psychological help without being worried about the police being called on them? Right now, there is mandatory reporting for it. How are potential killers supposed to get help if they can't trust their therapist?


So they have 4x the population and every decade they have about as many as the US has in 1 or 2 weeks, and you think that compares poorly to the US?
 
