 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   Chuck Norris has started building non-square homes. He's on a round house kick   (zillow.com) divider line
24
    More: Interesting, Mobile Apps, supported browser, Mobile phone, Web browser, browser  
•       •       •

965 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2022 at 10:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a steal
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thats actually really cool
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 Cheaper than a studio around here
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Interested in tou...NOTINTHELEAST!!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a: What happens when a lot is only zoned for grain silos....
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was about to ask who the poor bastard was that had to drywall those round rooms then I noticed they are quite old, so likely plaster.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tin foil hat houses big market
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a reason it's shown without any staged furniture... standard furnishings will  not be very space-efficient there, and things can start feeling cramped in there quickly... You're going to have to accept that, or go with all custom-made furniture that follows the curves.
 
benelane
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh, good one subs, got a chuckle outta me.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand the 3 bedrooms in the listing. Cool, rent it out to two other people

The 2 baths is a no sell
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it a old wives tale about a home with no corners cannot be haunted?
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer houses that can be expressed as the quotient of two integers.

I'm just irrational like that.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know that house!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
wow that darker flooring is really nice wood

/... yes i know, nice wood, hehehe
 
knbwhite
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So the builder was a naughty boy and had to stand in the corner a lot growing up.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bravo subby.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
One toilet is built into a box right in one of the breast rooms, and the other has a full window behind it. And funky shower, but no tub. Still, the other breast room is perfect for my weird-ass 17th-century religious rituals, and I love cleaning really high cobwebs in my spare time, so, I'll take it. I'll be paying for it with 800,000 of those new-ass quarters that having Washington facing the other way.
 
FarkingStan [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Subby I love this so much. Thank you. I needed it.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: There's a reason it's shown without any staged furniture... standard furnishings will  not be very space-efficient there, and things can start feeling cramped in there quickly... You're going to have to accept that, or go with all custom-made furniture that follows the curves.


I think having one big round room might be cool, but look what multiple ones led to:

Fark user imageView Full Size

This is just a large bathroom with an awkwardly placed water closet as far as I can tell.   Using that toilet would not bring me joy
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I like it.

I like odd buildings tho. I wonder what it sounds like during a thunderstorm....
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

casey17: I like it.

I like odd buildings tho. I wonder what it sounds like during a thunderstorm....


Really loud, don't touch the walls.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: There's a reason it's shown without any staged furniture... standard furnishings will  not be very space-efficient there, and things can start feeling cramped in there quickly... You're going to have to accept that, or go with all custom-made furniture that follows the curves.


Yep.  I have a friend that owns a house that's, at least partially, a geodesic dome.  You want kitchen cabinets?  Hire a carpenter to build them custom at a significant mark up because nothing that's stock will work on those walls that tilt and lean.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: Any Pie Left: There's a reason it's shown without any staged furniture... standard furnishings will  not be very space-efficient there, and things can start feeling cramped in there quickly... You're going to have to accept that, or go with all custom-made furniture that follows the curves.

I think having one big round room might be cool, but look what multiple ones led to:

[Fark user image 850x566]
This is just a large bathroom with an awkwardly placed water closet as far as I can tell.   Using that toilet would not bring me joy


But you can open the door and enjoy the view from the window or you can close the closet door and have all the privacy and comfort of a public bathroom. What's not to love?
 
roguejuliet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What kind of stupid asshole carpets a kitchen?!?!?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.