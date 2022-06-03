 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(JSOnline)   In today's non-mass shooting, a former Wisconsin judge was slain by a guy with a hit list that included the Wisconsin governor. No biggie   (jsonline.com) divider line
15
    More: Murica, Breaking news, Gannett Company, News, Exclusive local sports, E-mail, email address, Microsoft, e-Edition  
•       •       •

589 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2022 at 9:55 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Of course a mass shooter wants to kill the schoolteacher.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's called "assassination" when a government official or journalist is singled out and executed Subby
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'll wait to see what kind of judgements he made before I think he deserved to die. It's not the Fark way.
 
bthom37
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Shooter was a militia member, too.
 
kyleaugustus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nemisonic: It's called "assassination" when a government official or journalist is singled out and executed Subby


Subby *and* the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bthom37: Shooter was a militia member, too.


Apparently, not a well regulated one, too.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bthom37: Shooter was a militia member, too.


I believe that means they were very well regulated.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It is not hard to imagine Evangelical white supremacist christofascists forcing the US to devolve into a judge assassinating, police hunting, reporter murdering hellhole like El Salvador or Mexico where they're the gangs hanging headless corpses of infidels from overpasses as a warning.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's HUGE news on the Fox Propaganda Network. If HUGE means invisible.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Of course a mass shooter wants to kill the schoolteacher.


Hopefully now we can learn how to something something and feel the feels that should be felt.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Thankfully we can sit back and judge those that would prefer that they or not they or some sort of identification that seems to be at the heart of any conflict constitutional concept of identity that is obviously systemically racist but ummm....

Are we the baddies? Just kidding. The children of the planet were put here to serve. No one in the draught plagued state of California gives a single unsatisfying ahit about any child on the other side of the planet making their widget that they will return tomorrow.  Widgets need to be bought and then returned.

Geez folks that why we forced manufacturing off the US. Continent. The harm to the environment only exists when the Murricans manufacture in the US. For some reason the environment won't harm itself when children make widgets

Hello! Is this thing on!!! Why are their no apologists now? Where the efff did they go? I mean wasn't it clear how dumb Ronald Reagan was? Some dumb old patriarchal "man"  that did nothing but warn about the threat that, l for some reason now, wasn't what that senile old man was permitted to say
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Okay Farkers, explain to me again why the USA is not in the throes of a full-blown civil war. Please, I have a History degree, I've graded years of papers about revolutions, my MA discipline is all about the means of minorities to succeed at revolution or reform.

I get called all kinds of stupid for coming here and mouthing off that the USA is, in fact, in an armed and full "hot" civil war. But I'm not convinced merely because of this dude and his hit list... I'm convinced because meanwhile, even the legislatures are divided the same as legislatures during revolutions, with perfect one-for-one congruent oaths like the Tennis Court Oath, the supply chains are as farked as any civil war farks them and for the same reasons, women's status is farked like in every civil war ever (and it takes a civil war for them to be as farked as this - the year the Equal Rights Amendment is finally added to the Constitution, women are about to lose the right to abortion, a perfect example of the way legislatures operate when they are in a civil war - all-or-nothing granting and revoking rights for various minorities struggling for power to interpret and nation-build). So come on, tell me how it isn't "on" and that "shiat" did not "get real" yet. Just please give one good reason, one thing that you think is missing.

At the very least, explain to me: If you think the USA is not undergoing a civil war right now, what would it take for you to know which side you are on? Or when would you know you are trying desperately to sit it out? Because during civil wars, there are always people trying desperately to sit it out (or they use wealth to fark off out of the fighting zones). I think if you are claiming there is no war, you're desperate, but I would like to know how you're not desperate, not "on" a side already, not reorganizing your life so that you sit it out.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Of course a mass shooter wants to kill the schoolteacher.


The teacher probably saw a kidnapping and didn't know it.
The kkk kidnaps/drugs kids in public, and gets away with a few blonds a year from Florida, to sell to the Mideast.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey my hometown makes Fark.  The former judge by all accounts was a decent person all around.  Not sure what militia the shooter was with.  Not sure he's in the age bracket of Posse Comitatus and any other militia up there is just white trash who scraped together enough to buy the Wal-Mart version of an AR.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Of course a mass shooter wants to kill the schoolteacher.


How did you know that? I mean I get that feelings and other feelings, but how do you know and why, if you know, haven't  you stopped it?

I mean it's kind of weird that we haven't banned the actions of these evil efuks that follow the rules and comply with every required upon them but why do we permit those that seek to break the rules?

Oooohhhh, now I get it! It is only through the restriction of those that comply with the rules that we can prevent those that ignore the rules.

I feel dumb now. Thankfully we have the most popular tough on crime, white, rich, president in history to hold as a symbol of those most feeling feels so that old efark is rich can feel feels.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Okay Farkers, explain to me again why the USA is not in the throes of a full-blown civil war. Please, I have a History degree, I've graded years of papers about revolutions, my MA discipline is all about the means of minorities to succeed at revolution or reform.

I get called all kinds of stupid for coming here and mouthing off that the USA is, in fact, in an armed and full "hot" civil war. But I'm not convinced merely because of this dude and his hit list... I'm convinced because meanwhile, even the legislatures are divided the same as legislatures during revolutions, with perfect one-for-one congruent oaths like the Tennis Court Oath, the supply chains are as farked as any civil war farks them and for the same reasons, women's status is farked like in every civil war ever (and it takes a civil war for them to be as farked as this - the year the Equal Rights Amendment is finally added to the Constitution, women are about to lose the right to abortion, a perfect example of the way legislatures operate when they are in a civil war - all-or-nothing granting and revoking rights for various minorities struggling for power to interpret and nation-build). So come on, tell me how it isn't "on" and that "shiat" did not "get real" yet. Just please give one good reason, one thing that you think is missing.

At the very least, explain to me: If you think the USA is not undergoing a civil war right now, what would it take for you to know which side you are on? Or when would you know you are trying desperately to sit it out? Because during civil wars, there are always people trying desperately to sit it out (or they use wealth to fark off out of the fighting zones). I think if you are claiming there is no war, you're desperate, but I would like to know how you're not desperate, not "on" a side already, not reorganizing your life so that you sit it out.


Probably the same reason people flee war zones. They don't have it in them to kill people, or don't want to be killed.

Denial is a form of self-preservation.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.