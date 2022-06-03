 Skip to content
(Special Broadcasting Service)   Monkeypox has reached Australia; discovery of drop-bearpox, sharkpox, and NOPEpox will soon be announced   (sbs.com.au) divider line
    Monkeypox  
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I didn't believe it when someone told me they had monkey pox. And then I saw their face. Now I'm a believer.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Notabunny: I didn't believe it when someone told me they had monkey pox. And then I saw their face. Now I'm a believer.


There's not a trace
Of doubt in your mind?
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know as well as anybody how sexy lower primates can be but for the love of god could everyone just stop farking monkeys until we've taken care of this covid bullshirt first? I can only handle one pandemic at a time folks.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: I know as well as anybody how sexy lower primates can be but for the love of god could everyone just stop farking monkeys until we've taken care of this covid bullshirt first? I can only handle one pandemic at a time folks.


Nobody's farking monkeys. It's as much a rodent disease as a primate one. The name is only because it was first noticed there. It can be transmitted by handling animals, on fomites, human-to-human through respiratory droplets, etc.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: I know as well as anybody how sexy lower primates can be but for the love of god could everyone just stop farking monkeys until we've taken care of this covid bullshirt first? I can only handle one pandemic at a time folks.


It is my constitutional right fuck monkey hookers!
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There's a reason the Mad Max series was based in Australia.  George Miller is a farking modern day Nostradamus.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chewd: Ghastly: I know as well as anybody how sexy lower primates can be but for the love of god could everyone just stop farking monkeys until we've taken care of this covid bullshirt first? I can only handle one pandemic at a time folks.

It is my constitutional right fark monkey hookers!


Hear here!
If we wasn't supposed to screw em - why they be so damn sexi?
 
chewd
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I dont know why i swear-jar'd that.... i guess i just felt like the phrase "monkey hookers" was worth it.
 
