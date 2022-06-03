 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFTV Orlando)   No wiser words have ever been said than, when "you see an oozing coming out of a tomb, there's no way in hell you're going to step in it"   (wftv.com) divider line
21
    More: Florida, Mausoleum, Crypt, Cemetery, David Nubar, Orlando man, Tomb, Burial, Common sense  
•       •       •

393 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2022 at 11:35 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
1) SCI sucks
2) Of course it is dead people what else would it be.  Do people not think dead people in caskets in mausoleums rot?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wise words, probably from a grizzled gravedigger who has seen a few things
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think it's stupid to put the dead in tombs. I also think it's stupid to bury the dead. Drop them in the ocean (fish food) or burn them. Ashes to ashes, dust to dust.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A Toomba would clean that right up.
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen this in a movie before, I'm pretty sure this is how the zombie apocalypse starts
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is that Grandma?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
foxsuperpowerlist.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


There's a church right there, get the Cleric to cast Cure Disease

Or buy some flasks of oil and a torch
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Exploding Casket Syndrome (google it) is real. Modern crypts are supposed to have working drainage and ventilation ducts (with replaceable filters) to help prevent this very sort of thing. Seems like the agency running this cemetery hasn't been doing proper maintenance.
 
benelane
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's just gelatinous cube pee.
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Body liquor is a thing. An actual, health risk, thing that happens.
 
chewd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hey, "Tomb Ooze" is the name of my Sonny & Cher scream-o tribute band!
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Exploding Casket Syndrome (google it) is real. Modern crypts are supposed to have working drainage and ventilation ducts (with replaceable filters) to help prevent this very sort of thing. Seems like the agency running this cemetery hasn't been doing proper maintenance.


Fark user imageView Full Size
This is the world we live in.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tri-State_Crematory_scandal
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You draw a crystal phial from your waistcoat pocket and secret a dram or two to examine in your secluded laboratory.

Duh.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

solokumba: I think it's stupid to put the dead in tombs. I also think it's stupid to bury the dead. Drop them in the ocean (fish food) or burn them. Ashes to ashes, dust to dust.


Composting.  It's what I want done with the useless meatbag that was my body.  Then plant a tree.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I bet it tastes better than it looks.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
it it was 'people juice' ...you would not get that close let alone get anywhere near it.

people stink !
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I bet it tastes better than it looks.


I bet there was a hot girl in there.  I mean ... at some point she was the belle of the ball.  So you know what I'm going to do.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Somebody should mop up, Grandma.

Somebody should mop up Grandma.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Osama bin Limbaugh: solokumba: I think it's stupid to put the dead in tombs. I also think it's stupid to bury the dead. Drop them in the ocean (fish food) or burn them. Ashes to ashes, dust to dust.

Composting.  It's what I want done with the useless meatbag that was my body.  Then plant a tree.


There is a company that does that! It's called Recomposition and it's legal in Washington, and I think also Oregon and maybe Colorado.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Osama bin Limbaugh: solokumba: I think it's stupid to put the dead in tombs. I also think it's stupid to bury the dead. Drop them in the ocean (fish food) or burn them. Ashes to ashes, dust to dust.

Composting.  It's what I want done with the useless meatbag that was my body.  Then plant a tree.


When I die, I want my body to be spread over Disney World, but I don't want to be cremated.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

solokumba: I think it's stupid to put the dead in tombs. I also think it's stupid to bury the dead. Drop them in the ocean (fish food) or burn them. Ashes to ashes, dust to dust.


Sky burial for me.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.