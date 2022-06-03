 Skip to content
(Roll Call)   You're not going to believe this, but a year after the federal government required hospitals to post prices online many hospitals aren't complying with the rule
    Health insurance, Health economics, Health care, Hospital, federal rule, Medicare  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Then fine the ceos right smartly out of their own pockets.
Surprise bill
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Start withholding Medicare dollars and you won't believe just how fast those hospitals will comply.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What are they arfaid of, haggling?

[McDoctor]: "Mr. Kaputnik, we need to remove your gall bladder, with an overnight fentanyl drip."

[Kaputnik checks menu]: "Holy cow. Tell you what, you can have half, and throw in the drip for free."
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Start withholding Medicare dollars and you won't believe just how fast those hospitals will comply.


Or cheer
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A law without serious enforcement is a "law" in name only. What was the enforcement mechanism the law proscribed?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: A law without serious enforcement is a "law" in name only. What was the enforcement mechanism the law proscribed?


like those strongly worded letters governments give each other
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Shut the non compliant hospitals down.

Yes. Yank people off life support.  If a surgery os happening, dump the patient into the gutter.  Fire the docs and nurses and all the employees.

Bring the suffering. Only once there is great suffering will there be change.  Make communities know that the farking hospitals had a year to come into compliance.  And they failed.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If they don't publish their fees, publish a schedule of fees for them, then hold them to it.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: What are they arfaid of, haggling?

[McDoctor]: "Mr. Kaputnik, we need to remove your gall bladder, with an overnight fentanyl drip."

[Kaputnik checks menu]: "Holy cow. Tell you what, you can have half, and throw in the drip for free."


Patients requesting referrals to specific specialist offices from their primary care instead of just "whoever", because operation X at Hospital #1 is 30% cheaper than the exact same thing at Hospital #2.  Especially when it's not some groundbreaking procedure, but something like "oh you probably are going to need an endoscopy" or something.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Shut the non compliant hospitals down.

Yes. Yank people off life support.  If a surgery os happening, dump the patient into the gutter.  Fire the docs and nurses and all the employees.

Bring the suffering. Only once there is great suffering will there be change.  Make communities know that the farking hospitals had a year to come into compliance.  And they failed.


So some board of rich fat farks that have congress in their pockets anyway continue to do whatever they feel like. Your solution is to punish the people that have zero control over it and kill the sick and injured as a punishment to the people that won't care anyway because they don't have to. Let me guess. You're a Republican.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Especially when it's not some groundbreaking procedure, but something like "oh you probably are going to need an endoscopy" or something.


[Kaputnik]: For that price, whatever you find up my ass should win the Nobel Prize.

[McDoctor]: My career would be made!

[Kaputnik]: Hell for that price you'll have to spilt the prize with me. Tell you what, your name can come first, I'm terrible at speeches.

[McDoctor]: We have financing.

[Kaputnik]: So does OnlyFans. Can the nurses here do ASMR or do I have to go to the Catholic hospital across town?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's basically the future of this country, non-compliance.
 
