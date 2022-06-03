 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Man comes close to finding Sarah Connor in the police station   (youtube.com) divider line
kb7rky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Goddamn, that was stupid.
 
solobarik
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
OK.....OK......OK......OK.....OK
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I didn't see a good shot at the back. Were there any bumper stickers? Maybe a "thin blue line" one?  A guy can hope.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He forgot to bring the shotgun, the assault rifle and the sunglasses.
 
skyotter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You think he expected to get further into the building?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She must be pretty good...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: [Fark user image image 300x200]


What's with all the gratuitous violins these days?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm disappointed this didn't happen to the Uvalde police station.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Man Intentionally Crashes into Police Department Over Son's Citation"

Great now they gotta fix the dad's car AND the Chevy.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: She must be pretty good...


Dammit, wrong thread.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Apple... tree....you know.
 
