beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
basementrejects.com
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"bitten off in a Buick" quote FTW
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Done in one.
 
powhound
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's shiat like this that really makes my day. I can say with confidence that today will not be the day that my dick gets bitten off after crashing while getting a blowie.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Road Head. It's what makes the world go around.
 
evilskinnybroad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"A Hummer blows through an intersection" was my original submission.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

beezeltown:


Yes, I was going to say - everyone should watch the scene from The World According to Garp.

Stick around for a transgender Jon Lithgow.  Movie is weird yet relative.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
wamba
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can we figure out who's who in the picture?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wamba: Can we figure out who's who in the picture?


Your mom, for one
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have to admit, I've always had a general aversion to road head out of fear I could end up with a disembodied dick in a disembodied head in my lap.

And that would ruin anyone's day.
 
zez
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hi guys, what's going on in this thread?

1.bp.blogspot.com
 
wamba
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: wamba: Can we figure out who's who in the picture?

Your mom, for one

Your mom, for one


Can't be. She was driving the truck
 
kb7rky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What a dick move.
 
Bslim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just another example of the rampant sexual deviancy that's destroying the country.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Parenthood (8/12) Movie CLIP - Something to Help You Relax (1989) HD
Youtube vO2jvLIyIV4
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Crashed head-on? Yikes.
 
suid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i2.wp.com
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.com
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sadly, it appears no one was dismembered.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dave Matthews Band - Crash Into Me
Youtube k7in-9E3ImQ
 
Froman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'll bet this happens a lot more often than reported. Look at how much of an ERs workload is just removing objects that people "fell on." People are nuts these days.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I can relate.  The one time I got road head, I nearly drove off the road.  Decided then I'm not good at multitasking.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FedEx should sue that SUV's manufacturer.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Froman: I'll bet this happens a lot more often than reported. Look at how much of an ERs workload is just removing objects that people "fell on." People are nuts these days.


Million-to-one shot, doc.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user image

How was a FedEx truck engaged in a sex act?
 
jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
