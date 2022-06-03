 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   There's never an electric outlet when you need one, so why not wire one into the nearest traffic light pole   (yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Electrical wiring, Scooby-Doo, Electric charge, Electrical engineering, Traffic, Traffic light, Street furniture, Three-phase electric power  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
notnevenmadthatsimpressive.jpg
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
More professional than expected

10/10 would hire this vandal again
 
thomasvista
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTA: "those without homes".

What, we're so woke that we don't call them "homeless" anymore?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thomasvista: FTA: "those without homes".

What, we're so woke that we don't call them "homeless" anymore?


Yes. One isn't homeless.  They are experiencing it. They aren't it.
Words how do they work?
English.
Do you even English, man?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Installing an outlet on a live wire is impressive.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Installing an outlet on a live wire is impressive.


No, it isn't. It's really very simple
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Installing an outlet on a live wire is impressive.


Eh it's 110. 220v would be a lot more impressive.
 
jtown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"While we really are in awe of the ingenuity here, we would like to send out a little reminder that damaging a traffic signal is a felony."

But did they damage it?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Wine Sipping Elitist: Installing an outlet on a live wire is impressive.

Eh it's 110. 220v would be a lot more impressive.


220, 221, whatever it takes.
 
alex10294
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

waxbeans: thomasvista: FTA: "those without homes".

What, we're so woke that we don't call them "homeless" anymore?

Yes. One isn't homeless.  They are experiencing it. They aren't it.
Words how do they work?
English.
Do you even English, man?


People aren't clueless, they're experiencing a lack of clue.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
WHAT ? no GFCI...an open hole to the elements ?

i would not even give him a 1 star rating !
no safety whatsoever .
 
Geotpf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: thomasvista: FTA: "those without homes".

What, we're so woke that we don't call them "homeless" anymore?

Yes. One isn't homeless.  They are experiencing it. They aren't it.
Words how do they work?
English.
Do you even English, man?


And this is what a right wing caricature of a liberal sounds like.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thomasvista: FTA: "those without homes".

What, we're so woke that we don't call them "homeless" anymore?


Outdoorsmen
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WTP 2: WHAT ? no GFCI...an open hole to the elements ?

i would not even give him a 1 star rating !
no safety whatsoever .


Depends if the ground-lead is connected.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: thomasvista: FTA: "those without homes".

What, we're so woke that we don't call them "homeless" anymore?

Outdoorsmen


Outdoor aficionados.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: mikaloyd: thomasvista: FTA: "those without homes".

What, we're so woke that we don't call them "homeless" anymore?

Outdoorsmen

Outdoor aficionados.


Rustics
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image 181x216]


Done in one.

Now do the sewage line!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Free sparktricity? Time to start crypto mining
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Wine Sipping Elitist: Installing an outlet on a live wire is impressive.

Eh it's 110. 220v would be a lot more impressive.


No, it's pretty much the same. Just more wires.

There is a shortage of publicly available electric outlets. However, I have known people of the homeless persuasion who knew where they were (construction sites, commercial buildings with external plugs for electric leaf-blowers, etc.) and used them. Way back when, I knew a guy who carried a landline phone and he knew where he could jack it in and make a phone call. People will find a way.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Boo_Guy: mikaloyd: thomasvista: FTA: "those without homes".

What, we're so woke that we don't call them "homeless" anymore?

Outdoorsmen

Outdoor aficionados.

Rustics


Urban campers
 
noitsnot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Zeroth Law: Wine Sipping Elitist: Installing an outlet on a live wire is impressive.

Eh it's 110. 220v would be a lot more impressive.

No, it's pretty much the same. Just more wires.

There is a shortage of publicly available electric outlets. However, I have known people of the homeless persuasion who knew where they were (construction sites, commercial buildings with external plugs for electric leaf-blowers, etc.) and used them. Way back when, I knew a guy who carried a landline phone and he knew where he could jack it in and make a phone call. People will find a way.


Curious, why should there be publicly available outlets?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Way back when, I knew a guy who carried a landline phone and he knew where he could jack it


media.tenor.comView Full Size


/had to
//very immature for my age
///slashies come in threes
 
ifky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At one point I was working out of a different office. I walked up the street to the drug store to grab some candy and there was a group of homeless people sitting in the plaza on the main road. As I get closer I noticed that they had broken open a locked outlet that was installed for city crews to use. They weren't charging cell phones, which I could have understood, rather one of the guys wanted to plug in his 1980's style boombox so the entire block could hear it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ifky: At one point I was working out of a different office. I walked up the street to the drug store to grab some candy and there was a group of homeless people sitting in the plaza on the main road. As I get closer I noticed that they had broken open a locked outlet that was installed for city crews to use. They weren't charging cell phones, which I could have understood, rather one of the guys wanted to plug in his 1980's style boombox so the entire block could hear it.


You're supposed to load those up with a stack of D cells. Plugging them in is cheating.
 
Theeng
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

noitsnot: WastrelWay: Zeroth Law: Wine Sipping Elitist: Installing an outlet on a live wire is impressive.

Eh it's 110. 220v would be a lot more impressive.

No, it's pretty much the same. Just more wires.

There is a shortage of publicly available electric outlets. However, I have known people of the homeless persuasion who knew where they were (construction sites, commercial buildings with external plugs for electric leaf-blowers, etc.) and used them. Way back when, I knew a guy who carried a landline phone and he knew where he could jack it in and make a phone call. People will find a way.

Curious, why should there be publicly available outlets?


There should be publicly available clean water, sanitation, and power outlets to provide a sort of last ditch safety net.

None of those things are massively expensive, we just have NIMBY assholes who try to make things as shiatty as possible to make the homeless leave.
 
jst3p
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Zeroth Law: Wine Sipping Elitist: Installing an outlet on a live wire is impressive.

Eh it's 110. 220v would be a lot more impressive.

220, 221, whatever it takes.


*shakes tiny fist of rage*

Fark user imageView Full Size



Parts of the movie don't age very well, but it's still pretty funny.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe someone was seeking redemption for past deeds?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennishiding [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Wine Sipping Elitist: Installing an outlet on a live wire is impressive.

Eh it's 110. 220v would be a lot more impressive.


I've been reading to many Euro articles and getting my place marker commas and decimal points swapped.   So yeah  One hundred ten thousand two hundred and twenty volt outlet on live wires was sounding really impressive.
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: ifky: At one point I was working out of a different office. I walked up the street to the drug store to grab some candy and there was a group of homeless people sitting in the plaza on the main road. As I get closer I noticed that they had broken open a locked outlet that was installed for city crews to use. They weren't charging cell phones, which I could have understood, rather one of the guys wanted to plug in his 1980's style boombox so the entire block could hear it.

You're supposed to load those up with a stack of D cells. Plugging them in is cheating.


You know how much D cells cost?  :D

I had a Monkey Ward boombox with a little TV in it.  The whole back panel came off so I could load it up with D cells.  9 of them, I think.  Try scraping up that kind of money on a kid's allowance.

OMG, here it is!

1982 Montgomery Ward GEN 3998 Vintage Boombox Ghettoblaster AM/FM Cassette w/ TV
Youtube 5ZOqftrQstk
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jtown: Ivo Shandor: ifky: At one point I was working out of a different office. I walked up the street to the drug store to grab some candy and there was a group of homeless people sitting in the plaza on the main road. As I get closer I noticed that they had broken open a locked outlet that was installed for city crews to use. They weren't charging cell phones, which I could have understood, rather one of the guys wanted to plug in his 1980's style boombox so the entire block could hear it.

You're supposed to load those up with a stack of D cells. Plugging them in is cheating.

You know how much D cells cost?  :D

I had a Monkey Ward boombox with a little TV in it.  The whole back panel came off so I could load it up with D cells.  9 of them, I think.  Try scraping up that kind of money on a kid's allowance.

OMG, here it is!

[YouTube video: 1982 Montgomery Ward GEN 3998 Vintage Boombox Ghettoblaster AM/FM Cassette w/ TV]


My dad's component stereo was likewise "portable", the center section had battery housing. He never used it that way.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Probably fused for hundreds of amps rather than fifteen. Anything goes wrong with the dollar store phone charger you plug into it and you're gonna have a bad time.
 
Usermare
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In the late 70's and early 80's in Harlem and the Bronx, that's how the street DJ's (Read: Pioneers of Hip Hop) powered there setups. Tapping the light pole.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Wine Sipping Elitist: Installing an outlet on a live wire is impressive.

Eh it's 110. 220v would be a lot more impressive.


Power electricians where I live work on live circuits up to and including 600V.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Maybe someone was seeking redemption for past deeds?

[Fark user image 660x572]


If you were the Roadrunner, it would have worked.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: ifky: At one point I was working out of a different office. I walked up the street to the drug store to grab some candy and there was a group of homeless people sitting in the plaza on the main road. As I get closer I noticed that they had broken open a locked outlet that was installed for city crews to use. They weren't charging cell phones, which I could have understood, rather one of the guys wanted to plug in his 1980's style boombox so the entire block could hear it.

You're supposed to load those up with a stack of D cells. Plugging them in is cheating.


hiphollywood.comView Full Size


Concurs
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"The device was found by Fort Walton Beach Officer Christopher Carter at the intersection of Perry Avenue and US-98, and closer inspection revealed it was not intended to switch the light from red to green."

1. What about green to red?
2. Outlets are not switches
3. Wut?
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Free power.

Has anyone set up street corner Bitcoin miners yet?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
if it is 220V you then just use one 'leg'.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm shocked no one is currently charged.
 
