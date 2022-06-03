 Skip to content
(NPR)   The most current list of the biggest lies told (so far) by the Uvalde Police Department   (npr.org) divider line
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no sex in the Champagne Room(tm)
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd think the biggest lie is that whole "Protect And Serve" line they've got plastered across their cruisers.

View Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People used to kill themselves in shame when they failed this badly. Shame we lost that tradition.
 
fergusg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dudes in suits with cowboy hats look really dumb!

One or the other guys, it doesn't work to mix them.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard to imagine a more incompetent group of people.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screw them and their easily-disproven lies.

Here is someone worth listening to.
Mom who ran into school during Uvalde, Texas shooting discusses moments inside
Youtube _q7olC1LteE
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I am livid," Abbott said.

Imagine what the rest of us think, when you Republicans lie to us over and over.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There's been a lot of things that have been said - some are correct, some are incorrect," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a news conference one day after the shooting. Just days later, Abbott said he himself had been "misled" about the police response to the shooting.

"I am livid," Abbott said.

Sure, he wasn't there, conflicting and fragmented information comes in after emergencies, blah blah blah. The point is that Abbott rushed to confirm his preferred narrative. Reflexively, his instinct was to say great things about the men in blue, to talk about how a good guy with a gun saved the day. How about you find out the facts first, Greg?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Numberlady2: Hard to imagine a more incompetent group of people.


They are Texans.  Nuf said.
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So every single time a Tejas Piggie flaps its neckhole then? They can't help the lying, it's endemic. And the 5-0 wonders why normal folks have no trust in them.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: I'd think the biggest lie is that whole "Protect And Serve" line they've got plastered across their cruisers.

View Full Size


Supreme Court  has made it clear that police have no obligation to protect. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting has already been forgotten. If you are not in custody, police don't have to do jack.

/Police lied. Kids died.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And how many times have we heard the gun nuts at Fark repeat the lie about the teacher propping the door open?

You tell them it's a lie, they deflect to some other non-gun thing that clearly is the real problem, then they're right back in the next thread taking about the doors again.

Seems to me the disinfo is working perfectly.
 
skyotter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This Abbot guy sounds really credulous.  Full of childlike naïveté.

Why is he in charge of anything?  Where are the adults in Texas?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Begoggle: "I am livid," Abbott said.

Imagine what the rest of us think, when you Republicans lie to us over and over.


Happy you noticed.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Video footage of the police guarding the school.

View Full Size
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fergusg: Dudes in suits with cowboy hats look really dumb!

One or the other guys, it doesn't work to mix them.


It's the hillbilly version of a incel wearing his fedora hat with his cargo shorts.
 
jimjays
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's pretty obvious the trauma children face experiencing school shootings. These kids have the added trauma of learning that when their lives are on the line and they call 911 help might not come. And afterwards, some of them are watching TV and see the police saying things that they know not to be true.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I predict we'll find out the cops killed one or more of the victims.
 
BBH
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
From now on, every time I hear/read someone say that police run towards trouble, I am going to reply, "Like in Uvalde?"
 
Godscrack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
View Full Size


Creepy handlers. No emotion or care in the world.

Make sure their boy says all the right things to preserve an operation.
 
Theeng
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yey NPR called them "shifts" rather than lies, and therein lies the problem.  We can't be uncivil now about this, that might upset someone.

Far better to wring our hands, offer some tots and pears, and wait for the now constant mass shooting cycle to dull the outrage.
 
Al!
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think there is a correlation between the number of 10 gallon hats at a press conference and the number of lies told during that press conference. I would bet a proper study would find that more 10 gallon hats equates to more lies.
 
bthom37
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My heavens, police lies?

What a shock!
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My heavens, police lies?

What a shock!


Fetch my fainting couch, stat
 
suid
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

neongoats: People used to kill themselves in shame when they failed this badly. Shame we lost that tradition.


Isn't that amazing.  In the "good old honorable days", senior officials used to stake their personal honor on their probity and performance, and resign if they did not meet that standard.

Or rather, I should say, that was true for old societies like England.   The US has never been big on this sort of "personal honor" from government officials - the 19th and 20th centuries have been full of scandals for which entire governments had to fall for people to be held to account.  ("Teapot Dome", anyone?)

It's really disgusting to see Republicans pine for the "good old days".  For them, Good Old Days only means "when Men were Men, Women were Women, gays hid themselves and Blacks knew their place".   Not "when senior officials staked their reputations on their performance in office, and publicly apologized and fell on their swords when they failed".
 
kb7rky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They are desperately trying to cover their ass, because they know how badly they farked up.

I hope every one of those families sues them out of existence.
 
rpm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JesusIsNowBlind: So every single time a Tejas Piggie flaps its neckhole then? They can't help the lying, it's endemic. And the 5-0 wonders why normal folks have no trust in them.


FTFY
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nothing happened in Uvalde that doesn't happen every single day - cops lying to save their asses.  It's just in this case, the police action are being examined by a microscope.  Their egregious actions and lies are so bad, even stalwart Republicans cannot blindly support them as they usually do.

I would be very surprised if senior law enforcement offices have not told Arredondo he needs to resign and move out of state.  Allowing him to secretly take his city councilman oath was a slap in the face of every citizen of that town.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kb7rky: They are desperately trying to cover their ass, because they know how badly they farked up.

I hope every one of those families sues them out of existence.


The lawsuit money comes from tax payers.
Can't sue cops out of existence. Or for anything, really.
It's hard enough to charge them when they straight-up commit crime, let alone get a conviction or any real penalty.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: I'd think the biggest lie is that whole "Protect And Serve" line they've got plastered across their cruisers.

View Full Size


Deflect and Swerve
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

skyotter: This Abbot guy sounds really credulous.  Full of childlike naïveté.

Why is he in charge of anything?  Where are the adults in Texas?


He's angry because it makes him look bad politically.
He does not care about people at all.
He does not even care about guns at all.
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I thought I read on these threads that the security officer was the first to be killed and cops entered the school and got their own kids out while waiting to save other kids.

I didn't see either of those things in TFA. Was either true?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: Hard to imagine a more incompetent group of people.


What's worse?
Evil and competent (like the Bush administration)
Evil and incompetent (like the Trump administration)
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: And how many times have we heard the gun nuts at Fark repeat the lie about the teacher propping the door open?

You tell them it's a lie, they deflect to some other non-gun thing that clearly is the real problem, then they're right back in the next thread taking about the doors again.

Seems to me the disinfo is working perfectly.


Meh...of all the lies, this matters the least.

The door was propped open, and it was visible to the shooter that it was open. It made sense that he went to this door, even after it was closed.

The door was supposed to be locked. It wasn't. Had it not first been propped open, the shooter might have randomly picked a door that was locked. Had this door been locked, he might have never gotten in.

The school had extensive security measures and the staff all had training. They had a locked door policy that was supposed to include even the interior doors. I haven't heard anything about how he broke down doors or picked locks.

He went up to the door that he saw was open, and then opened it. Because it was unlocked.

The door being held open and the door being unlocked were both huge violations of the districts policies.

None of this means the police were any less cowardly or awful at their jobs. It just means some teachers or custodians were awful at their jobs too.
 
Theeng
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

suid: neongoats: People used to kill themselves in shame when they failed this badly. Shame we lost that tradition.

Isn't that amazing.  In the "good old honorable days", senior officials used to stake their personal honor on their probity and performance, and resign if they did not meet that standard.

Or rather, I should say, that was true for old societies like England.   The US has never been big on this sort of "personal honor" from government officials - the 19th and 20th centuries have been full of scandals for which entire governments had to fall for people to be held to account.  ("Teapot Dome", anyone?)

It's really disgusting to see Republicans pine for the "good old days".  For them, Good Old Days only means "when Men were Men, Women were Women, gays hid themselves and Blacks knew their place".   Not "when senior officials staked their reputations on their performance in office, and publicly apologized and fell on their swords when they failed".


Read accounts of how officers promoted on their nobility performed for England during the Crimean War.

Nobility has always been largely a farce.
 
kkinnison [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The police chief was perfectly fine waiting until every single Child and adult were killed in that room, or died from wounds.  Despite every training guide explaining that even a SINGLE officer was suppose to go in an remove the threat.  Seems that training guide was just for show.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Every article I read has new irritating details. Today's was that the chief of the school district police, who took charge of the scene and ordered no responses, showed up two minutes into the incident, but didn't have a police radio. He used his cell phone to leave a message at the police station asking if they could send some people to surround the school. [Source: nytimes]

Another after-the-fact detail that really bugs me, and it's probably just an ill considered choice of words while in a stressful media spotlight, was when the chief explained why he wouldn't release any further information while the funerals were going on: "We're going to be respectful to the family," he said. "We're going to do that eventually. Whenever this is done and the families quit grieving, then we'll do that obviously."

Whenever the families QUIT GRIEVING? Like I said, I understand he probably would have phrased that differently if he could do it over, but the families are going to carry this grief for the rest of their lives. It also bugs me just because the whole stonewalling tactic seems inappropriate, and blaming families' grief for their stonewalling is even less appropriate. I doubt any families appreciate that as a gesture of respect.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"There's been a lot of things that have been said - some are correct, some are incorrect," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a news conference one day after the shooting. Just days later, Abbott said he himself had been "misled" about the police response to the shooting.

Maybe if governor Hot Wheels wasn't so quick to suck off cops he wouldn't get doinked in the eye.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
At this point they're going to admit next week that the killer had just joined their cadet program and he died with a city police voucher for those rifles in his pocket
 
Explodo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You just can't trust cops....ever.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sadly, this is very common in police related incidents. At first, they report to the media what happened but immediately begin altering the narrative as they build a case for prosecution (or to avoid it in some cases).

I was working within a law enforcement setting when Michael Brown was killed. The very next day, I heard exactly what happened via the police network. The police made their public statements. By the time the grand jury finished their work months later, the event described in court was very different from the events described the day after it happened.

That's just how it works.

/murica
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: I'd think the biggest lie is that whole "Protect And Serve" line they've got plastered across their cruisers.

View Full Size


I want to see a lawsuit demanding police remove "To protect and serve" from their cars. Not only because of this incident, but because no cops have a duty to do a god damned thing for any of us.
 
SidFishious
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Glockenspiel Hero: And how many times have we heard the gun nuts at Fark repeat the lie about the teacher propping the door open?

You tell them it's a lie, they deflect to some other non-gun thing that clearly is the real problem, then they're right back in the next thread taking about the doors again.

Seems to me the disinfo is working perfectly.

Meh...of all the lies, this matters the least.

The door was propped open, and it was visible to the shooter that it was open. It made sense that he went to this door, even after it was closed.

The door was supposed to be locked. It wasn't. Had it not first been propped open, the shooter might have randomly picked a door that was locked. Had this door been locked, he might have never gotten in.

The school had extensive security measures and the staff all had training. They had a locked door policy that was supposed to include even the interior doors. I haven't heard anything about how he broke down doors or picked locks.

He went up to the door that he saw was open, and then opened it. Because it was unlocked.

The door being held open and the door being unlocked were both huge violations of the districts policies.

None of this means the police were any less cowardly or awful at their jobs. It just means some teachers or custodians were awful at their jobs too.


Doors and the teacher are to blame. F*ck you.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.