(NPR)   The majority of Americans now consider themselves "pro-choice," but that doesn't matter because we live in a Christofascist Theocracy now   (npr.org) divider line
65
•       •       •

65 Comments     (+0 »)
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Authoritarian Christianity has tried imposing unpopular laws on an unwilling electorate before...and it's ALWAYS failed.
It will fail again.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Authoritarian Christianity has tried imposing unpopular laws on an unwilling electorate before...and it's ALWAYS failed.
It will fail again.


Sure, but it creates a lot of damage and hurts a lot of people while doing so.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Weaver95: Authoritarian Christianity has tried imposing unpopular laws on an unwilling electorate before...and it's ALWAYS failed.
It will fail again.

Sure, but it creates a lot of damage and hurts a lot of people while doing so.


generally the point, I think we can agree.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Weaver95: Authoritarian Christianity has tried imposing unpopular laws on an unwilling electorate before...and it's ALWAYS failed.
It will fail again.

Sure, but it creates a lot of damage and hurts a lot of people while doing so.


And it almost always ends with the theocracy losing out in time and things going even further towards the public good than the theocrats worried it would. People remember when rights are taken from them, even rights they didn't feel they wanted or needed.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"It's not fascism when WE do it!" -- every conservative ever
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Weaver95: Authoritarian Christianity has tried imposing unpopular laws on an unwilling electorate before...and it's ALWAYS failed.
It will fail again.

Sure, but it creates a lot of damage and hurts a lot of people while doing so.


Well yes. Conservatives seem to love hurting people and make them suffer.
I think that's how they define political power - in conservatives view, unless you are making some suffer then you're not really in charge.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The problem is the Supreme Court.  What we need is a government where the citizens elect someone to nominate people to that court.
 
heavymetal [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well the POTUSs who appointed the judges who are overturning Roe v Wade were not elected by a majority of Americans, so I guess it is a moot point if the majority of Americans are pro-choice or not.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The problem is the Supreme Court.  What we need is a government where the citizens elect someone to nominate people to that court.


Or we all just ignore SCOTUS and do whatever we want.
Let's see them enforce their bullshiat hypocrisy without any support.
 
pxsteel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I am pro choice.......with limits      By the end of the first trimester ladies.  The baby can feel pain and cry by the end of the 1st trimester, so if your going to do it, get it done
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The problem is the Supreme Court.  What we need is a government where the citizens elect someone to nominate people to that court.


Pack it, give it term limits, give it a blueprint for impeachment proceedings - anything towards adding accountability is a win.

Also, eliminate congressional districts, make all reps at-large.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They can say they're whatever they want. But if they're white, it's more than likely they voted for Trump.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The problem is the Supreme Court.  What we need is a government where the citizens elect someone to nominate people to that court.


We do -- the president.

Unfortunately, republicans are massive obstructionists -- "we can't really let a democrat nominate someone, when there is going to be another presidential election just three and a half years from now! We need to wait so we can let the people decide!"
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can't just be New York and LA.  Come on.

We need to GOTV in every red state, particularly the 5 where Repub incumbents are retiring.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The problem is the Supreme Court.  What we need is a government where the citizens elect someone to nominate people to that court.


We need limits on how many years you can be on the SC and we need more of them.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Weaver95: Authoritarian Christianity has tried imposing unpopular laws on an unwilling electorate before...and it's ALWAYS failed.
It will fail again.

Sure, but it creates a lot of damage and hurts a lot of people while doing so.


See: Prohibition

/at least we got some great movies out of that
 
wage0048
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Weaver95: Authoritarian Christianity has tried imposing unpopular laws on an unwilling electorate before...and it's ALWAYS failed.
It will fail again.

Sure, but it creates a lot of damage and hurts a lot of people while doing so.


Well, as long as it hurts those people.

\s
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: dr_blasto: Weaver95: Authoritarian Christianity has tried imposing unpopular laws on an unwilling electorate before...and it's ALWAYS failed.
It will fail again.

Sure, but it creates a lot of damage and hurts a lot of people while doing so.

See: Prohibition

/at least we got some great movies out of that


Counterpoint:  and NASCAR
 
pxsteel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Rapmaster2000: The problem is the Supreme Court.  What we need is a government where the citizens elect someone to nominate people to that court.

We need limits on how many years you can be on the SC and we need more of them.


Why do we need more of them.  9 is plenty
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
People always hate their choice being taken away, even if they always get vanilla at Baskin Robbins.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Rapmaster2000: The problem is the Supreme Court.  What we need is a government where the citizens elect someone to nominate people to that court.

We need limits on how many years you can be on the SC and we need more of them.


The reason for lifetime appointments is that they supposedly aren't beholden to external influences, since they have a guaranteed paycheck for life. Time-limited appointments means they may start looking for alternative income streams, and are easier to bribe for favorable decisions.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Authoritarian Christianity has tried imposing unpopular laws on an unwilling electorate before...and it's ALWAYS failed.
It will fail again.


Hell, this country was founded on the idea of preventing authoritarian christianity, or really authoritarian any religion, but these jackasses think forcing christianity on non-believers is somehow the American Way or something.  It's farked up.

Excelsior: Rapmaster2000: The problem is the Supreme Court.  What we need is a government where the citizens elect someone to nominate people to that court.

We do -- the president.


The Electoral College elects the president.  Which is part of the reason the USSC is farked up.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Rapmaster2000: The problem is the Supreme Court.  What we need is a government where the citizens elect someone to nominate people to that court.

We do -- the president.

Unfortunately, republicans are massive obstructionists -- "we can't really let a democrat nominate someone, when there is going to be another presidential election just three and a half years from now! We need to wait so we can let the people decide!"


The citizens do not elect the President, the states* do. 2000 and 2016 out front should have told you.

*and not in proportion to their population, even
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pxsteel: I am pro choice.......with limits      By the end of the first trimester ladies.  The baby can feel pain and cry by the end of the 1st trimester, so if your going to do it, get it done


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The majority of Americans - rational people - want legal, but rare. Until the extremists on either side figure out to compromise around this, we're just going to be whipping back and forth with every partisan power shift.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wage0048: dr_blasto: Weaver95: Authoritarian Christianity has tried imposing unpopular laws on an unwilling electorate before...and it's ALWAYS failed.
It will fail again.

Sure, but it creates a lot of damage and hurts a lot of people while doing so.

Well, as long as it hurts those people.

\s


"he's not hurting the people he said he would"

/dropped-tuning
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pxsteel: I am pro choice.......with limits      By the end of the first trimester ladies.  The baby can feel pain and cry by the end of the 1st trimester, so if your going to do it, get it done


Tell me you believe women are property without telling me you believe women are property
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
SCOTUS is about to force every medical professional in this country to choose between their Hippocratic oath or following GOP orders to let women die from easily preventable deaths.
I don't think the conservatives have considered the consequences of doing this.
 
Elzar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Authoritarian Christianity has tried imposing unpopular laws on an unwilling electorate before...and it's ALWAYS failed.
It will fail again.


Authoritarian Christianity? Even the moderate christians are to blame - maybe someday they will actually get the persecution that is so righteously due them...

/ all flavors of christianity can fark right off forever
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Polls and actual elections seem to have opposite results for two reasons:

People who refuse to answer polls are usually right wing kooks, so they are undercounted,
People who don't bother voting in elections let the right wing kooks win.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Rapmaster2000: The problem is the Supreme Court.  What we need is a government where the citizens elect someone to nominate people to that court.

We need limits on how many years you can be on the SC and we need more of them.

The reason for lifetime appointments is that they supposedly aren't beholden to external influences, since they have a guaranteed paycheck for life. Time-limited appointments means they may start looking for alternative income streams, and are easier to bribe for favorable decisions.


Unfortunately the exact opposite has happened. They're even more beholden to outside influences, because there's no practical way to remove them and they can get away with anything they want.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Blathering Idjut: Hell, this country was founded on the idea of preventing authoritarian christianity, or really authoritarian any religion, but these jackasses think forcing christianity on non-believers is somehow the American Way or something.  It's farked up.


The same jackasses who moan about Sharia Law would create the exact same thing but Christian Laws.

/Of course the wealthy wouldn't be bound by such laws, just the middle and lower classes
//Got to keep the peons in line
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Weaver95: SCOTUS is about to force every medical professional in this country to choose between their Hippocratic oath or following GOP orders to let women die from easily preventable deaths.
I don't think the conservatives have considered the consequences of doing this.


Of course, they have. They don't care. They know the majority will do whatever it takes to avoid jail time.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Rapmaster2000: The problem is the Supreme Court.  What we need is a government where the citizens elect someone to nominate people to that court.

Pack it, give it term limits, give it a blueprint for impeachment proceedings - anything towards adding accountability is a win.

Also, eliminate congressional districts, make all reps at-large.


You had me, you lost me
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Rapmaster2000: The problem is the Supreme Court.  What we need is a government where the citizens elect someone to nominate people to that court.

We do -- the president.

Unfortunately, republicans are massive obstructionists -- "we can't really let a democrat nominate someone, when there is going to be another presidential election just three and a half years from now! We need to wait so we can let the people decide!"


maybe we shouldn't elect any of those then.

lol
 
Quenya
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If the majority don't vote, their opinions don't mean a damn thing.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: The majority of Americans - rational people - want legal, but rare. Until the extremists on either side figure out to compromise around this, we're just going to be whipping back and forth with every partisan power shift.


What makes abortion rare is robust sex education and easily available birth control, both of which the right-wing thinks is "extremist" and wants to eliminate.
 
shortymac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Authoritarian Christianity has tried imposing unpopular laws on an unwilling electorate before...and it's ALWAYS failed.
It will fail again.


That was under the old Supreme Court, its a totally different ball game now.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: Weaver95: SCOTUS is about to force every medical professional in this country to choose between their Hippocratic oath or following GOP orders to let women die from easily preventable deaths.
I don't think the conservatives have considered the consequences of doing this.

Of course, they have. They don't care. They know the majority will do whatever it takes to avoid jail time.


If I were a conservative, I would not roll those dice.
 
Elzar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pxsteel: I am pro choice.......with limits      By the end of the first trimester ladies.  The baby can feel pain and cry by the end of the 1st trimester, so if your going to do it, get it done

cdn.discordapp.comView Full Size

How is fetus made?

/ if you want to never have an abortion past 1st trimester then farking don't have an abortion beyond the first trimester
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

shortymac: Weaver95: Authoritarian Christianity has tried imposing unpopular laws on an unwilling electorate before...and it's ALWAYS failed.
It will fail again.

That was under the old Supreme Court, its a totally different ball game now.


No it's still the same game. It is impossible to effectively govern a country this big without the consent of the governed.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pxsteel: I am pro choice.......with limits      By the end of the first trimester ladies.  The baby can feel pain and cry by the end of the 1st trimester, so if your going to do it, get it done


Over 90% of all abortions in the U.S. are performed during the first trimester of pregnancy, when the underdeveloped fetus is about an inch long. Fetuses at this stage don't feel pain and can't cry.

Women DO cry and feel pain while giving birth, though. That pain will be worse for women who are forced to have children against their will.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: The Pope of Manwich Village: The majority of Americans - rational people - want legal, but rare. Until the extremists on either side figure out to compromise around this, we're just going to be whipping back and forth with every partisan power shift.

What makes abortion rare is robust sex education and easily available birth control, both of which the right-wing thinks is "extremist" and wants to eliminate.


Right.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Crypto-fascist Theocracy

Fixed
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Rapmaster2000: The problem is the Supreme Court.  What we need is a government where the citizens elect someone to nominate people to that court.

We need limits on how many years you can be on the SC and we need more of them.


because that's the REAL problem.   it cant that half the country votes for people who disagree with you.

I mean look at the makeup of the House and Senate.  Look at how many votes went towards TFG after he intentionally farked up the pandemic response, told the world that NATO isn't needed, and withheld support for Ukraine unless they falsified evidence against his political opponents.

Look at the makeup of at least half of the state legislatures.

nope.  the REAL problem is The SCOTUS term limits.
 
Mouser
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They may SAY they're "pro choice", Subby.  Their voting habits prove otherwise.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Tyrone Slothrop: The Pope of Manwich Village: The majority of Americans - rational people - want legal, but rare. Until the extremists on either side figure out to compromise around this, we're just going to be whipping back and forth with every partisan power shift.

What makes abortion rare is robust sex education and easily available birth control, both of which the right-wing thinks is "extremist" and wants to eliminate.

Right.


So maybe lay off the "both sides are extreme" crap.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Rapmaster2000: The problem is the Supreme Court.  What we need is a government where the citizens elect someone to nominate people to that court.

We need limits on how many years you can be on the SC and we need more of them.

The reason for lifetime appointments is that they supposedly aren't beholden to external influences, since they have a guaranteed paycheck for life. Time-limited appointments means they may start looking for alternative income streams, and are easier to bribe for favorable decisions.


Makes total sense because nobody has ever wanted more than what they have...
 
