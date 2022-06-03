 Skip to content
Wisconsin DOT overestimates the public's love for its highway bridges
3
pdieten [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah and my twitter notifications have been blowing up all day because I threw in my two cents on that.

Milwaukee tore down one freeway-to-nowhere a few years ago, to the considerable benefit of the city, and will probably tear down another unnecessary freeway-to-nowhere soon and that would also be a Good Thing. The problem is, this one is not a freeway to nowhere. It carries a lot of traffic (because it was just extended a few years back and improved even more recently to improve flow) and tearing it down will restore congestion to local streets and the nearest freeway to the point we hoped we'd never have again.

I mean, bury it or reconfigure it or do something else that improves access in the area of the interchange, but completely closing down the most efficient route between the south shore, downtown, and the north shore is not going to be a no-effect operation the way closing down the other roads have.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Here's a picture of 2311 N 41st St in Milwaukee, where my great aunt and great grandparents lived a long time ago up until the early 70s or so. You can see how the old Victorian duplexes share a space with a strong band of newer homes and empty space running E-W. In the mid 60s, it was a huge old neighborhood, whiter than white. In fact, my ancestors supposedly had a lot of money until the 1929 crash. Family folklore.

Anyhoo, they planned a new highway through there and ripped out scores of beautiful homes. Then the project was never finished. That set off white flight and the general depreciation of home values as the newer residents simply did not have the wherewithal to maintain the places the same way. Less wherewithal meant less white so the white flight continued.

If you have GE Pro, you can use the historical imagery to check back a few decades and the open area is more obvious.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What else does Wisconsin have?
 
