(NBC Washington)   You might want to sit down for this, but it turns out that "Buy Now, Pay Later" installment loans might not actually represent a particularly wise financial decision on the part of the people who use them   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The popularity of "buy now, pay later," or BNPL, which allows consumers to buy an item on the spot and pay for it later in installments, soared during the pandemic.

So, credit cards?
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hit the lights, we're done in one.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: The popularity of "buy now, pay later," or BNPL, which allows consumers to buy an item on the spot and pay for it later in installments, soared during the pandemic.

So, credit cards?


Not quite.  Think racking up $10k in furniture at Rooms To Go with "no payments until 2023."  What's the furniture worth then?
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Being poor is expensive.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jtown: Being poor is expensive.


Commander Vimes, every damned day.
 
Mattix
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jtown: Being poor is expensive.


Living above one's means and expecting instant gratification is expensive. How and "Save now, buy later" as a better plan?
 
cleek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What if you're buying a couple of assault rifles...
 
Tentacle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Article does not mention it, but I've done the math in the past, comparing 0$ phone with contract, vs buying the same phone unlocked, and the latter was always cheaper.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jtown: Being poor is expensive.


Being dumb is expensive too.
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I love that websites are now offering these installation payments for stuff that costs $20. Anybody who takes that offer should immediately be forced to watch this:

Don't Buy Stuff - Saturday Night Live
Youtube R3ZJKN_5M44
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Klarna gave me a $2300 loan at 0% interest.  $92/month for 2 years.  I could have paid cash or put it on the credit card, but at 0%, why not?  As long as I don't miss a payment, it's free money.  I'm honestly not sure how they are in business.

I suspect they are gambling that I'll be late and they'll charge me a fee, or they got some kickback from the seller for helping ease the sale.  Seems kinda sketchy, but in this situation it worked in my favor.
 
Mikey Bob
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What's even worse is that the crypto platforms started doing this.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I never understood how people are willing to 'pay' for something that will end up costing them 4x as much through one of these 'buy now/pay later' companies which sells TVs/Furniture, etc. instead of just saving the money ahead of time and purchasing at lower cost.

People need to get over the 'immediate satisfaction need'...they would be happier in the long run.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't remember what my parents called this in the 60s, "layaway work for you?"  but I remember mom did this every Christmas in the 60s.  I was a kid, I didn't start to grok interest rates and stocks until the mid 80s.

Now that I'm in my 60s I understand mom got raped via interest, and I advise anyone in their 20's to run, run, run far away from these schemes.
 
Pincy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mattix: How and "Save now, buy later" as a better plan?


Do you want to start a recession? Because that's how you start a recession. The Capitalist machine must be fed.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tentacle: Article does not mention it, but I've done the math in the past, comparing 0$ phone with contract, vs buying the same phone unlocked, and the latter was always cheaper.


That's what activation fees are for.
 
rpm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mattix: jtown: Being poor is expensive.

Living above one's means and expecting instant gratification is expensive. How and "Save now, buy later" as a better plan?


Depending on the product and inflation, it might be cheaper to do it now and pay the installments than to save and pay later.
 
Benalto
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i only do the credit card offers where if you pay it off in 12 months it's 0% interest and so far so good but yeah....I
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's especially not a wise decision if the product is a deadly weapon.

danieldefense.comView Full Size


/ooh, and I get a chance to WIN!
//shut up and don't take my money!!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Pay three times the sticker value on something that will be worth, if you're lucky, half as much by the time you pay for it. Smrt.
 
