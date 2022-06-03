 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   53-year-old man arrested after parking outside the Capitol for having body armor, high-capacity magazines and bullets, a BB gun, and a fake Interpol badge. Now, for the important question: Guess what he was driving. Guess first, then click   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
121
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The picture is not the same as the model in the article

/I like that car
//I have one
///I like it less at current fuel prices
////slashies are free
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting a vanifesto. Sad
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of magazines were they?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Frijole_Blanco: The picture is not the same as the model in the article


Yeah, I did kind of a sideways take at that, too. Maybe it's the muscle car equivalent of calling every handgun a Glock.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wasn;'t aware that BB guns had 'high capacity magazines.'

I mean, don't get me wrong, this was a guy looking to suicide by cop, but I'm not sure that the BB gun was a critical threat.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please be the Wienermobile...

Aww... I wasn't even close.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not all drivers of Chargers and Challengers are homicidal RWNJs, but if you're a homicidal RWNJ you're likely to be driving a Charger or Challenger.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Challenger is the official "mow down BLM protesters car."
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting rebadged boxy Chevy Tahoe (the H2 Hummer). Or a early aughts Crown Victoria.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Not all drivers of Chargers and Challengers are homicidal RWNJs, but if you're a homicidal RWNJ you're likely to be driving a Charger or Challenger.


pro tip - grey tinted cover over the license plate on a charger or challenger means the owner is a QFoxMaga.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guessed Ram 1500 truck, which is kind of in the ballpark. If you're a douchebro who loves the Challenger and/or Charger, but also has an affinity for rollin' coal, the Ram 1500 is the logical choice.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nah'mean: I guessed Ram 1500 truck, which is kind of in the ballpark. If you're a douchebro who loves the Challenger and/or Charger, but also has an affinity for rollin' coal, the Ram 1500 is the logical choice.


Around here its the Ram 2500s with the Cummins doing the majority of the coal-rolling.

I would lol if we could get a law that has a penalty for messing with emissions controls on diesels that sends them to the car crusher.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An early-90s toyota corolla, because he overspends on health care?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: I wasn;'t aware that BB guns had 'high capacity magazines.'

I mean, don't get me wrong, this was a guy looking to suicide by cop, but I'm not sure that the BB gun was a critical threat.


I'm gonna commit suicide by cop
Why are you wearing body armor?
I don't want to make it easy duh.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: I was expecting a vanifesto. Sad


I was expecting a Trump Truck:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Department of 'The' INTERPOL

That was his problem. He was too specific. A good lie should be vague.

The badge should have read 'Department of 'an' INTERPOL'. Keep them guessing which one.
 
Broktun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: Please be the Wienermobile...

Aww... I wasn't even close.


Glenn Brenner never returned it.

RIP Glenn
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a Prius, right?
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the idjits around here with thin blue line stickers, punisher stuff, TFG stuff, etc. all seem to drive F150s.  That was my guess.

Yet more proof as to why I don't play the lottery.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AMC Pacer?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Capitol Police officer began talking before 5 a.m. Friday with a man who parked his 2017 Dodge Charger near Peace Circle, on the west side of the Capitol, police said.

Isn't it ironic, don't you think?
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2017 Dodge Charger...... picture is of a Challenger.  I have a Challenger and they are just crazy fun to drive, the 392 is just a blast to drive.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: I was expecting a vanifesto. Sad


Same here.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: It was a Prius, right?


Damn it...that was my guess. Then a Chevy Volt.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if he got the SCAT PACK
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... high capacity AR-15 clips loaded with .223 bullets.

...and a BB gun to use them in?
 
RoxnSox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn it! I was guessing Prius with a coexist sticker.

What kind of magazines does a bb gun take?
 
RoxnSox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: It was a Prius, right?


I should refresh before I post.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that was a missed opportunity.  The guy could've done that in a Mr. Whoopee ice cream truck.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's from Flint. He probably used to be a reasonable person before he drank the water
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White Dodge Ram pickup?
 
Disaster Transport [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's on linked in. Yikes.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*click*

Crap, I guessed Ford Pinto
 
Bazolar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: 2017 Dodge Charger...... picture is of a Challenger.  I have a Challenger and they are just crazy fun to drive, the 392 is just a blast to drive.


Conservatives ruin anything remotely cool.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so what i was getting at is... poopthread!
 
zobear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'67 VW Microbus?

nope...not even close.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guessed a 84 Yugo.  I mean the cars name is literally cheering the gunman on in his plans.
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guessed Prius since all domestic terrorism is committed by Antifa.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not this one?

images.gamebanana.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting a jacked F150, but this penis enhancer will work.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Pacer? Shoot, I thought it was going to be a Pacer.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoxnSox: Damn it! I was guessing Prius with a coexist sticker.

What kind of magazines does a bb gun take?


you can get bb airgun replicas of all kinds of firearms. they usually have magazines that resemble the 'O'... sometimes hold mucho bb pellets.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RoxnSox:

What kind of magazines does a bb gun take?

MAD or Cracked maybe.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I initially said "lifted truck", but then Subby was really highlighting the car, so I then went with Mini Cooper.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... gave officers a fake badge printed with "Department of the INTERPOL ...

Reminds of when Raoul Jr. at age 9 printed up ID cards that said "FBI.  ARMY GUY.  COP."
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guessed his squad car.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guessed wrong.  I went with Dodge Ram truck.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby got me. I guessed Pickup truck with some idiot decals.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trainspotr: I guessed his squad car.


Retired from NYPD in 2018
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: Well, that was a missed opportunity.  The guy could've done that in a Mr. Whoopee ice cream truck.


My guess was ice cream truck, so I am getting a kick out this reply

/*plays "Turkey in the Straw"*
 
