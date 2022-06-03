 Skip to content
(CNN)   That 911 dispatcher who chastised a woman trapped inside with the gunman during the Buffalo mass shooting because the woman was whispering and then hung up on her? Yeah, she's been fired. So, small blessings   (cnn.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I look forward to a small follow up story in six months to a year when she is reinstated
With back pay
 
spacechecker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: I look forward to a small follow up story in six months to a year when she is reinstated
With back pay


She's a call center operator, not a cop.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: I look forward to a small follow up story in six months to a year when she is reinstated
With back pay


Nah, she is (was) a dispatcher, not a cop.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next, do cops who let children die.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Next, do cops who let children die.


I thought it was already covered that cops have no responsibility to risk their lives for us.
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And all you naysayers said nothing ain't nothin gonna happen. Look, the system worked. A 911 operator was fired and all the guns are still safe and easily available.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh wow! Now all that is left is to bring up the door lock status, One More Time !!!
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pincy: And all you naysayers said nothing ain't nothin gonna happen. Look, the system worked. A 911 operator was fired and all the guns are still safe and easily available.


What about the door? Is it locked? Is it shut?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pincy: And all you naysayers said nothing ain't nothin gonna happen. Look, the system worked. A 911 operator was fired and all the guns are still safe and easily available.


Thought's and prayers to you
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh, your name is Latisha, ma'am? Speak louder, they can't hear you!"
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: OgreMagi: Next, do cops who let children die.

I thought it was already covered that cops have no responsibility to risk their lives for us.


you risk your lief u get the gurls

/gets the gurls
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend of mine was in his home during a home invasion. Called 911. The dispatcher asked that, before they send cops, could my friend take a peek and see how many intruders there were and if they're armed. My friend started yelling at the dispatcher and it scared the intruder away.

A couple of years later, there was someone who unloaded a 9mm clip into the house catty corner from me. The neighbors and I called 911. After about five minutes of no response, we all came out and sat on my porch. We started to call 911 a few more times at staggered times so as to not jam up the line. At the fourth call, a dispatcher said, "Maybe we'd send somebody if you didn't call so much." We were gobsmacked. The gunman was caught a mile away after shooting into another house.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrHormel: Pincy: And all you naysayers said nothing ain't nothin gonna happen. Look, the system worked. A 911 operator was fired and all the guns are still safe and easily available.

Thought's and prayers to you


send me a free sampler pack of HOT HOrmel beans -- the label says if youre dissatisfied for any reason a refund is available

/yes I ate the whole can before being dissatisfied
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, she's been fired

Unless the rest of that sentence reads 'out of a giant cannon into to sun' then it's not enough.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The 911 dispatcher, whose name was not released,"

Why is dispatcher getting the royal treatment? These are exactly the people who need to be outed for all to see. They deserve every single bit of hate and scorn that will be heaped on them.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spacechecker: spongeboob: I look forward to a small follow up story in six months to a year when she is reinstated
With back pay

She's a call center operator, not a cop.


Union. Yay.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: A friend of mine was in his home during a home invasion. Called 911. The dispatcher asked that, before they send cops, could my friend take a peek and see how many intruders there were and if they're armed. My friend started yelling at the dispatcher and it scared the intruder away.

A couple of years later, there was someone who unloaded a 9mm clip into the house catty corner from me. The neighbors and I called 911. After about five minutes of no response, we all came out and sat on my porch. We started to call 911 a few more times at staggered times so as to not jam up the line. At the fourth call, a dispatcher said, "Maybe we'd send somebody if you didn't call so much." We were gobsmacked. The gunman was caught a mile away after shooting into another house.


When seconds count, the cops are mere minutes away.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sugar_fetus: Ragin' Asian: A friend of mine was in his home during a home invasion. Called 911. The dispatcher asked that, before they send cops, could my friend take a peek and see how many intruders there were and if they're armed. My friend started yelling at the dispatcher and it scared the intruder away.

A couple of years later, there was someone who unloaded a 9mm clip into the house catty corner from me. The neighbors and I called 911. After about five minutes of no response, we all came out and sat on my porch. We started to call 911 a few more times at staggered times so as to not jam up the line. At the fourth call, a dispatcher said, "Maybe we'd send somebody if you didn't call so much." We were gobsmacked. The gunman was caught a mile away after shooting into another house.

When seconds count, the cops are mere minutes away.


The omitted second part of that tired phrase is that it's a rationalization for having a gun fetish.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nyan9mm: Pincy: And all you naysayers said nothing ain't nothin gonna happen. Look, the system worked. A 911 operator was fired and all the guns are still safe and easily available.

What about the door? Is it locked? Is it shut?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: A friend of mine was in his home during a home invasion. Called 911. The dispatcher asked that, before they send cops, could my friend take a peek and see how many intruders there were and if they're armed. My friend started yelling at the dispatcher and it scared the intruder away.

A couple of years later, there was someone who unloaded a 9mm clip into the house catty corner from me. The neighbors and I called 911. After about five minutes of no response, we all came out and sat on my porch. We started to call 911 a few more times at staggered times so as to not jam up the line. At the fourth call, a dispatcher said, "Maybe we'd send somebody if you didn't call so much." We were gobsmacked. The gunman was caught a mile away after shooting into another house.


Farking pigs were eating donuts and looking for unarmed black men to shoot in the back.
 
vabeard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Release her name.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lochsteppe: sugar_fetus: Ragin' Asian: A friend of mine was in his home during a home invasion. Called 911. The dispatcher asked that, before they send cops, could my friend take a peek and see how many intruders there were and if they're armed. My friend started yelling at the dispatcher and it scared the intruder away.

A couple of years later, there was someone who unloaded a 9mm clip into the house catty corner from me. The neighbors and I called 911. After about five minutes of no response, we all came out and sat on my porch. We started to call 911 a few more times at staggered times so as to not jam up the line. At the fourth call, a dispatcher said, "Maybe we'd send somebody if you didn't call so much." We were gobsmacked. The gunman was caught a mile away after shooting into another house.

When seconds count, the cops are mere minutes away.

The omitted second part of that tired phrase is that it's a rationalization for having a gun fetish.


How interesting. What's the proper ending?

Magic gun poof?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"We teach our 911 call takers that if someone is whispering, it probably means they are in trouble," Poloncarz said at the time.

This is so obvious it shouldn't require training. Still, They train this and the call taker still F'd it up. That is an argument for making certain levels of stupidity a criminal offense.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We got her guys!!!!
She now has to get a new job, which is probably going to be a better one.
But we slightly inconvenienced her!
And she will be replaced by another person who probably won't do their job that well either.
high5's all around
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: Ragin' Asian: A friend of mine was in his home during a home invasion. Called 911. The dispatcher asked that, before they send cops, could my friend take a peek and see how many intruders there were and if they're armed. My friend started yelling at the dispatcher and it scared the intruder away.

A couple of years later, there was someone who unloaded a 9mm clip into the house catty corner from me. The neighbors and I called 911. After about five minutes of no response, we all came out and sat on my porch. We started to call 911 a few more times at staggered times so as to not jam up the line. At the fourth call, a dispatcher said, "Maybe we'd send somebody if you didn't call so much." We were gobsmacked. The gunman was caught a mile away after shooting into another house.

When seconds count, the cops are mere minutes away.


When your gun counted, you were nowhere to be found.
Cops were hiding.
 
Theeng
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bslim: "The 911 dispatcher, whose name was not released,"

Why is dispatcher getting the royal treatment? These are exactly the people who need to be outed for all to see. They deserve every single bit of hate and scorn that will be heaped on them.


Dispatchers are often former cops, or at the very least are typically very friendly with them.

That's why.
 
suid
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: Pincy: And all you naysayers said nothing ain't nothin gonna happen. Look, the system worked. A 911 operator was fired and all the guns are still safe and easily available.

What about the door? Is it locked? Is it shut?


HODOR!  HODOR!
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bslim: "The 911 dispatcher, whose name was not released,"

Why is dispatcher getting the royal treatment? These are exactly the people who need to be outed for all to see. They deserve every single bit of hate and scorn that will be heaped on them.


Sounds like they didn't pass on the info from the 911 calls inside the school to the police response on the scene, either.

Are these people as much of a problem as they seem to be?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: MrHormel: Pincy: And all you naysayers said nothing ain't nothin gonna happen. Look, the system worked. A 911 operator was fired and all the guns are still safe and easily available.

Thought's and prayers to you

send me a free sampler pack of HOT HOrmel beans -- the label says if youre dissatisfied for any reason a refund is available

/yes I ate the whole can before being dissatisfied


My sympathies for those around you.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: sugar_fetus: Ragin' Asian: A friend of mine was in his home during a home invasion. Called 911. The dispatcher asked that, before they send cops, could my friend take a peek and see how many intruders there were and if they're armed. My friend started yelling at the dispatcher and it scared the intruder away.

A couple of years later, there was someone who unloaded a 9mm clip into the house catty corner from me. The neighbors and I called 911. After about five minutes of no response, we all came out and sat on my porch. We started to call 911 a few more times at staggered times so as to not jam up the line. At the fourth call, a dispatcher said, "Maybe we'd send somebody if you didn't call so much." We were gobsmacked. The gunman was caught a mile away after shooting into another house.

When seconds count, the cops are mere minutes away.

The omitted second part of that tired phrase is that it's a rationalization for having a gun fetish.


And yet, as we've seen very farking recently, it's absolutely true. Even when the cops are a few feet away, they'll let children die. The rest of us won't get a faster or better response.
 
Bslim
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Lochsteppe: sugar_fetus: Ragin' Asian: A friend of mine was in his home during a home invasion. Called 911. The dispatcher asked that, before they send cops, could my friend take a peek and see how many intruders there were and if they're armed. My friend started yelling at the dispatcher and it scared the intruder away.

A couple of years later, there was someone who unloaded a 9mm clip into the house catty corner from me. The neighbors and I called 911. After about five minutes of no response, we all came out and sat on my porch. We started to call 911 a few more times at staggered times so as to not jam up the line. At the fourth call, a dispatcher said, "Maybe we'd send somebody if you didn't call so much." We were gobsmacked. The gunman was caught a mile away after shooting into another house.

When seconds count, the cops are mere minutes away.

The omitted second part of that tired phrase is that it's a rationalization for having a gun fetish.

And yet, as we've seen very farking recently, it's absolutely true. Even when the cops are a few feet away, they'll let children die. The rest of us won't get a faster or better response.


And if you pull out *your*  firearm they will turn you into a colander.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: A friend of mine was in his home during a home invasion. Called 911. The dispatcher asked that, before they send cops, could my friend take a peek and see how many intruders there were and if they're armed. My friend started yelling at the dispatcher and it scared the intruder away.


A while back in Oakland, residents were hiding during a home invasion robbery.

The dispatcher ordered them to walk outside to meet police, and the robbers killed them on the way.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jtown: nyan9mm: Pincy: And all you naysayers said nothing ain't nothin gonna happen. Look, the system worked. A 911 operator was fired and all the guns are still safe and easily available.

What about the door? Is it locked? Is it shut?

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Nice lol, I was also thinking this might work as well :

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Worked as alarm dispatcher, can confirm that a lot of the 911 dispatchers were like this. Pretending like they can't hear you, or answer and hang up.

Places like Detroit, New Orleans, and Nashville were Notorious for it that the alarm company started paying for a private security company to respond instead of police because of the incompetence.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: sugar_fetus: Ragin' Asian: A friend of mine was in his home during a home invasion. Called 911. The dispatcher asked that, before they send cops, could my friend take a peek and see how many intruders there were and if they're armed. My friend started yelling at the dispatcher and it scared the intruder away.

A couple of years later, there was someone who unloaded a 9mm clip into the house catty corner from me. The neighbors and I called 911. After about five minutes of no response, we all came out and sat on my porch. We started to call 911 a few more times at staggered times so as to not jam up the line. At the fourth call, a dispatcher said, "Maybe we'd send somebody if you didn't call so much." We were gobsmacked. The gunman was caught a mile away after shooting into another house.

When seconds count, the cops are mere minutes away.

The omitted second part of that tired phrase is that it's a rationalization for having a gun fetish.


During the height of trumpism I saw more than one illogical moron with a "we don't call the police at this house!" Sign with a picture of a gun and a blue lives matter flag and/or bumper sticker on their truck. I imagine those are the same people who would use a phrase like that.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But but but thin gold line!

First of the first responders

c.tenor.comView Full Size


it's a start. Also revoke her APCO/PSAP certifications and yank her state licenses for good measure
 
funzyr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Does anyone know if the transcript is available? I'm curious
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

suid: nyan9mm: Pincy: And all you naysayers said nothing ain't nothin gonna happen. Look, the system worked. A 911 operator was fired and all the guns are still safe and easily available.

What about the door? Is it locked? Is it shut?

HODOR!  HODOR!


Lol, I must have missed your post when I posted the Hodor pic just now. I was stupid to think no one else would think of him.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: Worked as alarm dispatcher, can confirm that a lot of the 911 dispatchers were like this. Pretending like they can't hear you, or answer and hang up.

Places like Detroit, New Orleans, and Nashville were Notorious for it that the alarm company started paying for a private security company to respond instead of police because of the incompetence.


Detroit Dispatch:  I'm having a bad day, and that good for nothing man did NOT rub my feet.  I'm sorry someone is shooting at you, but I've gotta call my stylist, and you're going to die anyway. *click*
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Begoggle: sugar_fetus: Ragin' Asian: A friend of mine was in his home during a home invasion. Called 911. The dispatcher asked that, before they send cops, could my friend take a peek and see how many intruders there were and if they're armed. My friend started yelling at the dispatcher and it scared the intruder away.

A couple of years later, there was someone who unloaded a 9mm clip into the house catty corner from me. The neighbors and I called 911. After about five minutes of no response, we all came out and sat on my porch. We started to call 911 a few more times at staggered times so as to not jam up the line. At the fourth call, a dispatcher said, "Maybe we'd send somebody if you didn't call so much." We were gobsmacked. The gunman was caught a mile away after shooting into another house.

When seconds count, the cops are mere minutes away.

When your gun counted, you were nowhere to be found.
Cops were hiding.


Worse, the Cops were busy keeping out anyone who was actually a good guy. Cops are not the good guys,.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Begoggle: sugar_fetus: Ragin' Asian: A friend of mine was in his home during a home invasion. Called 911. The dispatcher asked that, before they send cops, could my friend take a peek and see how many intruders there were and if they're armed. My friend started yelling at the dispatcher and it scared the intruder away.

A couple of years later, there was someone who unloaded a 9mm clip into the house catty corner from me. The neighbors and I called 911. After about five minutes of no response, we all came out and sat on my porch. We started to call 911 a few more times at staggered times so as to not jam up the line. At the fourth call, a dispatcher said, "Maybe we'd send somebody if you didn't call so much." We were gobsmacked. The gunman was caught a mile away after shooting into another house.

When seconds count, the cops are mere minutes away.

When your gun counted, you were nowhere to be found.
Cops were hiding.

Worse, the Cops were busy keeping out anyone who was actually a good guy. Cops are not the good guys,.


I'm surprised no dogs were shot. Unless that's only the atf/feds, but it works in this case as well.
 
