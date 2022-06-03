 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Stay down)   Tulsa marks 20 mass shootings since Uvalde. Damn Tulsa, save some bullets for the rest of us   (newsnationnow.com) divider line
34
    More: Asinine, Memorial Day, United States, Rifle, Sunday, Saturday, mass shootings, Weekend, single incident  
•       •       •

629 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 03 Jun 2022 at 2:46 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Clock is started.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They're livin' on Tulsa time.
 
Cheron
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Price of freedom
 
Jmz007
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We are as safe as Herman Cain at a Trump Rally.
 
red230
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
More, report on every single shooting, list them, the victims, the number of times it happens in a day. By 6 PM EST.

Paint the farking columns red.
 
dracos31
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

red230: [i.redd.it image 850x602]


Holy shiat that's brutal.

More like this please.
 
mediaho
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Manchin and Sinema block every Democratic initiative and the centrists claim nothing can be done.

Madison Cawthorne spills about Republican coke orgies and is catapulted into the Sun within hours.

The parties can do what is important to them.
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Seems so weird that we just go to work while this is happening all the farking time.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Have we tried lowering taxes?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We need to start putting up billboards everywhere that say "X people were murdered today due to Republican pro-death policies".
 
CthulhuCalling
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The rubes I work with have been blaming Biden for this sudden spike in mass shootings, especially since he's not the one pulling the trigger. When I ask how he's responsible, they just shrug and mumble vague things. One suggested he's making the country worse so these people are acting out, so I asked if massacring black people and children is an appropriate response.

These people are utterly convinced it's Biden/Obama/Clinton/The Libz/Socialism's fault.
 
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: More, report on every single shooting, list them, the victims, the number of times it happens in a day. By 6 PM EST.

Paint the farking columns red.


As long as you can handle the truth about who's doing the shooting, then I say let's do it.
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CthulhuCalling: The rubes I work with have been blaming Biden for this sudden spike in mass shootings, especially since he's not the one pulling the trigger. When I ask how he's responsible, they just shrug and mumble vague things. One suggested he's making the country worse so these people are acting out, so I asked if massacring black people and children is an appropriate response.

These people are utterly convinced it's Biden/Obama/Clinton/The Libz/Socialism's fault.


You don't understand.  He MADE them do it.
 
red230
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dracos31: red230: [i.redd.it image 850x602]

Holy shiat that's brutal.

More like this please.


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
mediaho
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Night Train to Wakanda: More, report on every single shooting, list them, the victims, the number of times it happens in a day. By 6 PM EST.

Paint the farking columns red.

As long as you can handle the truth about who's doing the shooting, then I say let's do it.


That's the truth, Jeebus?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HansoSparxx: Seems so weird that we just go to work while this is happening all the farking time.


For the last 2 years, a lot of us don't go to work.
And a lot of us are not going back.
And companies are finally realizing they can save a lot of money by not making people drive in to brick and mortar.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The MSM media wants to fear monger. The only reason mass shooting cases are increasing is because they are reporting every time people get shot.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Night Train to Wakanda: More, report on every single shooting, list them, the victims, the number of times it happens in a day. By 6 PM EST.

Paint the farking columns red.

As long as you can handle the truth about who's doing the shooting, then I say let's do it.


Don't be a pussy, say what you mean about "the truth".
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: The MSM media wants to fear monger. The only reason mass shooting cases are increasing is because they are reporting every time people get shot.


Aren't Putin's checks starting to bounce for you?
 
mediaho
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: The MSM media wants to fear monger. The only reason mass shooting cases are increasing is because they are reporting every time people get shot.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Night Train to Wakanda: More, report on every single shooting, list them, the victims, the number of times it happens in a day. By 6 PM EST.

Paint the farking columns red.

As long as you can handle the truth about who's doing the shooting, then I say let's do it.


Usually conservatives.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

CthulhuCalling: The rubes I work with have been blaming Biden for this sudden spike in mass shootings, especially since he's not the one pulling the trigger. When I ask how he's responsible, they just shrug and mumble vague things. One suggested he's making the country worse so these people are acting out, so I asked if massacring black people and children is an appropriate response.

These people are utterly convinced it's Biden/Obama/Clinton/The Libz/Socialism's fault.


Nah, they are just lying.
Because the alternative is to admit they are wrong about everything they were brainwashed into believing.
Maybe even admit their parents are shiatty and raised them wrong too.
So it's easier to just lie.
It's the Republican way.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Raising the age of owning an AR-15 to 21 should just about fix it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: The MSM media wants to fear monger. The only reason mass shooting cases are increasing is because they are reporting every time people get shot.


There isn't enough time in a day to report every single time people got shot.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Raising the age of owning an AR-15 to 21 should just about fix it.


What if they come out with the AR-21?  What now then, libs?
 
mediaho
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: The MSM media wants to fear monger. The only reason mass shooting cases are increasing is because they are reporting every time people get shot.


Why are you lying? What is your motivation?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mediaho: Jeebus Saves: Night Train to Wakanda: More, report on every single shooting, list them, the victims, the number of times it happens in a day. By 6 PM EST.

Paint the farking columns red.

As long as you can handle the truth about who's doing the shooting, then I say let's do it.

That's the truth, Jeebus?


You've been around a long time.  Maybe you remember the threads on Monday with the Chicago shooting tally.  They stopped doing that because reasons.  The truth is that if we run stories on every shooting, it'll destroy the "white man needs a gun to feel like a real man" narrative so many of you cling to.
 
Gaddiel
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mediaho: Karma Chameleon: The MSM media wants to fear monger. The only reason mass shooting cases are increasing is because they are reporting every time people get shot.

Why are you lying? What is your motivation?

[Fark user image 850x531]


Whats the source on this?
Also farking wow.
 
roddack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
abortion illegal = more kids
more kids = more shootings
more shooting = pleasing Khorne

Hence we have a bunch of Chaos cultist running the show
 
mediaho
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: mediaho: Jeebus Saves: Night Train to Wakanda: More, report on every single shooting, list them, the victims, the number of times it happens in a day. By 6 PM EST.

Paint the farking columns red.

As long as you can handle the truth about who's doing the shooting, then I say let's do it.

That's the truth, Jeebus?

You've been around a long time.  Maybe you remember the threads on Monday with the Chicago shooting tally.  They stopped doing that because reasons.  The truth is that if we run stories on every shooting, it'll destroy the "white man needs a gun to feel like a real man" narrative so many of you cling to.


Show your work.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.