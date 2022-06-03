 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Today at noon PT, 3 PM ET, professional audiobook narrator and Farker Cyclometh will be doing a live short story reading. Today's selection is "Caring for Plants" by Hye-Young Pyun.
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello friends! Your friendly neighboorhood audiobook narrator and TFarker Cyclometh here.

Starting nearly ten years ago I began volunteering at my local library, reading short stories and essays during the lunch hour every first Friday of the month. The target audience was mostly people who worked in the area around the downtown library branch, and people would come by to eat their lunch and hears some stories.

The pandemic kind of put a kink in the works, but we've started doing the sessions via Zoom, and anyone is welcome to join in to listen. All you have to do is visit the link, fill out some basic details and the library will send you a Zoom link to join up and catch a live reading. It's very quick and painless, and you won't be bombarded with spam, I promise.

Today we're doing one story called Caring for Plants by Hye-Young Pyun, which was the inspiration for the author's award-winning novel The Hole.

Link here: https://events.trl.org/event/listen-here-lunch-break-story-time-adults-2

I suggest you sign up and get the link early, as registration closes a bit after noon! The reading starts at 12:10 and runs until 12:50 Pacific time.
 
granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when you were first starting out!  It's good to see you again.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

granolasteak: I remember when you were first starting out!  It's good to see you again.


It's been quite the journey, for sure! :) Thanks!
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody calls himself Cyclometh probably reads really fast.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ToasterRadio: Anybody calls himself Cyclometh probably reads really fast.


Heh. It's the oldest handle I have, dates to the 90s. I was signing up for something or other and needed a name, but all the ones I usually used were taken. Spotted a bottle of some kind of ointment- I think for burns? on my desk, and one of the ingredients was "cyclomethicone", so I tried that, it was too long, shortened it, and it became my handle for many things in the next few years.

But for the record, I don't read that fast. :)
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I just re-listened to Thunder Below last week. Keep up the good work!

/ I'm doing about 6 hours of audiobooks a day. I have approximately 522 audiobooks, 80 of which are unread. My current book is In Her Majesty's Secret Service by Ian Fleming. I'm about 45 minutes from the end.

// I swear that I don't have an audiobook problem
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I just re-listened to Thunder Below last week. Keep up the good work!

/ I'm doing about 6 hours of audiobooks a day. I have approximately 522 audiobooks, 80 of which are unread. My current book is In Her Majesty's Secret Service by Ian Fleming. I'm about 45 minutes from the end.

// I swear that I don't have an audiobook problem


Nice! Thunder Below! is my most popular/best-rated book. It's also one of the very first I ever did. It's interesting that although I've gotten much better at my craft over time, that source is still my most-liked work. It goes to show how engaging an fun Fluckey's writing was.

Glad you enjoyed it!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm so looking forward to this.  I have a real "brown thumb" when it comes to plants and can use any horticultural advice out there.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm booked at this time but I just checked out a book I think you narrated. I shop audiobooks by voice actors nearly as much as I do by author. A good voice actor or actors can turn an okay book into a great listening experience. Thanks for adding to arts and entertainment. Break a leg today!
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: ToasterRadio: Anybody calls himself Cyclometh probably reads really fast.

Heh. It's the oldest handle I have, dates to the 90s. I was signing up for something or other and needed a name, but all the ones I usually used were taken. Spotted a bottle of some kind of ointment- I think for burns? on my desk, and one of the ingredients was "cyclomethicone", so I tried that, it was too long, shortened it, and it became my handle for many things in the next few years.

But for the record, I don't read that fast. :)


No, of course you don't if you're a pro. I was just goofin' ya.

Break a leg.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Reading starts at 12:10 PT/3:10 ET. Registration closes around that time.
 
