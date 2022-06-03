 Skip to content
White man takes advantage of Native Americans. Sadly not a repeat from the late 1800s
    Sad, MSN  
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical.  Never trust the white man.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Done in one.
Not even white men should trust white men.
 
groppet
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
God loves a working man, don't trust whitey.
 
Pincy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"I'm not black
But there's a whole lots a times
I wish I could say I'm not white"

― Some guy named Frank
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The fact that it was *granted* a copyright is horrifying.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No surprise: He had a few million bucks in grants from the federal government.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
TLDR version
Guy writes a book, somebody gets mad that he sells book instead of giving it away.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Kind of curious why the federal grants this dude was getting didn't specify that the tribe would own the final product.
 
BorgiaGinz [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I can understand obtaining a copyright because that protects the work from being pirated. I can understand charging for the work, for instance selling the books and recordings to libraries and universities and so on. But trying to charge the original informants who provided the language resources is farked up. 

"Taken Alive and a growing number of tribal citizens believe all the dictionaries, textbooks and recordings should be free and accessible to the Indigenous communities that created the languages the products teach."

Yes, 100%. The Lakota people own their own language and they provided the recording sessions and interviews that made the project possible, so they should not only get to use the resources for free, they should get at least half of the proceeds from sales.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

chitownmike: TLDR version
Guy writes a book, somebody gets mad that he sells book instead of giving it away.


Ignoring the fact he did it under false pretenses and without paying his contributors.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chitownmike: TLDR version
Guy writes a book, somebody gets mad that he sells book instead of giving it away.


Nah. It's "Guy finds way to make $$$ by exploiting Native tribes."
 
josiahgould
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

chitownmike: TLDR version
Guy writes a book, somebody gets mad that he sells book instead of giving it away.


No, he spent years studying and collecting indigenous languages and refuses to share the knowledge with the tribe he used freely. I don't have any problems with him selling his textbooks but at least give a couple of boxes to the tribe.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You can't copyright a language but you certainly can copyright a dictionary. Don't want to buy it? Then go buy a different version of it.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Typical.  Never trust the white man.


You'd think a Native would know this by now.   If you want something done properly, do it your self.   Trusting someone else to do it, and not reading the fine print, is bad news for everyone.   If the vendor provided a service the tribe was unwilling or unable to complete. then the vendor is perfectly entitled to be compensated.

I did an index for a wine book when I was in college.   They needed and indexer, and I was the one.   It never occurred to them that they didn't have to pay me.   If they wanted it for free, they could do it themselves.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That tribe should do it the right way. Build a casino. Sell fire water to whites, black, yellow, green.

profit.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

chitownmike: TLDR version
Guy writes a book, somebody gets mad that he sells book instead of giving it away.


shiat like this is why I laugh whenever main tabbers try to act like pol tab are the irrational ones.

/main tab = denies that anthropogenic global warming is driving the climate emergency. very intelligence.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chitownmike: TLDR version
Guy writes a book, somebody gets mad that he sells book instead of giving it away.


Rosetta Stone owes a lot of people money.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
USA to First Nations: 'aight you get these lands and you're sovereign'

also USA to First Nations: 'lol j/k'
 
Russ1642
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: chitownmike: TLDR version
Guy writes a book, somebody gets mad that he sells book instead of giving it away.

shiat like this is why I laugh whenever main tabbers try to act like pol tab are the irrational ones.

/main tab = denies that anthropogenic global warming is driving the climate emergency. very intelligence.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkmedown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Before I clicked, I thought it might be about Kevin Stitt.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Russ1642: gameshowhost: chitownmike: TLDR version
Guy writes a book, somebody gets mad that he sells book instead of giving it away.

shiat like this is why I laugh whenever main tabbers try to act like pol tab are the irrational ones.

/main tab = denies that anthropogenic global warming is driving the climate emergency. very intelligence.

[Fark user image 455x498] [View Full Size image _x_]


reality is not for the faint of heart, i know.
 
