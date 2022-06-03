 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   PSA: If you are going to go 100km over the speed limit in your Ferrari you really should make sure the car is registered   (dailymail.co.uk)
17 Comments     (+0 »)
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So everything Mad Max taught me about driving is a lie?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
must have blown out the window, officer! I KNOW i registered this vehicle!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that, like 15mph over?
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A rich person expecting no consequences? The hell you say!
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is registered to an idiot.....
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ferrari? OBLIG...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time, I'm going to stick Ferrari stickers on my white car, hack the motor controllers, and do 160 on a highway that was built to take that speed.  White cars all look alike.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish this had happened in Jersey so I knew a little better what's going on.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how does one go 'measure of length' over 'measure of speed'
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy my abook and I'll show you
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Km/h, subby.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Isn't that, like 15mph over?


100kph is approx 60mph.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he didn't crash it into parked cars.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You're not the bossamme!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Now he don't drive.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Isn't that, like 15mph over?


Barely.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: how does one go 'measure of length' over 'measure of speed'


It's just a matter of time.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

