(MPR News)   Macy's retail sales continue to collapse... along with their stores
12
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
City manager Patrick Trudgeon said he wasn't sure exactly how much the fallen wall weighed, but that it was likely "a lot of pounds"

Way to make an educated guess there, Patrick.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The upside to not having any customers is there are fewer people to get hurt by falling debris.
 
pi8you
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least it wasn't a bridge this time.

/I walk under a parking ramp on the other side of that mall once or twice a month
//might need to take the long way around instead for a while
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did you expect? It was being propped up by a weak dollar and an aging populace.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reported by someone going there for the Panda Express
 
Cinedelic [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Noooo!!!!

If Macy's goes out of business all of my jokes about their rivalry with Gimbels will cease to have a clearly understood context and people will look at me like some out of touch nutter.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had a service call on Wednesday at that very mall and parked atop of that very ramp.

Was there just before this happened, and thankfully so, or I would have had to have parked in a different lot entirely, and that would have been very inconvenient for me.

Really makes you stop and think.
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Guess I'll have to go back to shopping at Bamberger's, Lit Bros, Strawbridge & Clothier, and John Wanamaker
 
payattention
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Hagbardr: Guess I'll have to go back to shopping at Bamberger's, Lit Bros, Strawbridge & Clothier, and John Wanamaker


Hey, don't forget REI just up the road there.

/if you don't mind paying $100 for one sock...
//I still have a $50 gift card for that store
///there is nothing to buy there for $50 and I don't have the other $50 to get that sock.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Watch for falling prices. They're not set in concrete, but watch for that also.
 
reyreyrey [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Macy's out here was great in the late 90s and early 00s because my husband and I both had to dress all hip/business casual for work and limiting ourselves to only buying sales or clearance items, we amassed a very workable wardrobe for relatively little money (compared to MSRP) over the years.

At one point they started selling D. Trump clothing and ties made in China which annoyed me since I've never ever liked the vulgar dude. The last straw for me was some Macy's Christmas commercial with his ugly farking face and at the end he said something about getting a birth certificate for Christmas IIRC.

I wrote Macy's and told them off and said they were so off-brand to partner with this fool - and to allow an insult deeply based in racism directed toward our current President in a Christmas commercial was beyond the pale. I told them we would no longer shop there and gave them my account number to review our purchases and close out.

I got an email back apologizing for our discomfort with their decision to carry his stuff but called Trump a great businessman who is bringing a new and exciting approach to business wear.

And I no longer shopped at Macy's again.

After Trump wormed his way into the Presidency, he started slamming Macy's for some reason at some point. Just call me Lori Pettybecause I took that old email reply  of theirs praising him and forwarded it back to them with a reminder that my account had been closed.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Macy's

Their corporate office has executive offices with stand up desks, monitors mounted to the walls and treadmills across the aisle from the non executives.

The non executives use stacks of printer paper to prop up their monitors.

Take from that what you will.
 
