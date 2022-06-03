 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   In most cases, gun makers cannot be sued if their gun was used in a crime. Which seems terribly unfair, considering all the legal troubles Subby's had over his "Baby's First Rattlesnake Farm" and "Do-it-yourself land mines" products   (king5.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then why can't I buy lawn darts?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: Then why can't I buy lawn darts?


They aren't manufactured by Smith and Wesson.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't sue Ford because of a drunk driver.  Unless Ford is advertising their cars to alcoholics saying "our cars will get you home safe if you've had a few too many"
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: You don't sue Ford because of a drunk driver.  Unless Ford is advertising their cars to alcoholics saying "our cars will get you home safe if you've had a few too many"


The Jeep commercial told me it could go off the beaten path, people just happened to be in the way!

/suing manufacturers is a political ploy, nothing more
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy idea: if assault rifles weren't so widely manufactured, there wouldn't be quite so many mass shootings with assault rifles.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: You don't sue Ford because of a drunk driver.  Unless Ford is advertising their cars to alcoholics saying "our cars will get you home safe if you've had a few too many"



Just add a push bar on the front and you're good to tackle fences, trees, and possibly contract out for the local SWAT teams when they need to breach a compound.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They manufacture and sell things explicitly made to kill people. Either they're legally allowed to do that or they're not. I don't own guns and have zero desire to, but I don't think it's on the manufacturer when a legal product gets used.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you give everyone standing to sue manufacturers of legal products that they don't like I'm not sure it would be very beneficial. Unless you're a lawyer. Pass laws like a grown up, quit trying to legitimize nuisance lawsuits as a acceptable legal tactic.
 
MoparPower
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: enry: You don't sue Ford because of a drunk driver.  Unless Ford is advertising their cars to alcoholics saying "our cars will get you home safe if you've had a few too many"


Just add a push bar on the front and you're good to tackle fences, trees, and possibly contract out for the local SWAT teams when they need to breach a compound.


An a snow cap the best add on
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enterprise told me they will pick me up. I was both left stranded and in a poorer mood.
 
Guru Meditation [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
alex10294
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Crazy idea: if assault rifles weren't so widely manufactured, there wouldn't be quite so many mass shootings with assault rifles.


Then they would have to use brown guns that shoot the same bullets instead of black guns that look scary to people.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Crazy idea: if assault rifles weren't so widely manufactured, there wouldn't be quite so many mass shootings with assault rifles.


Supply will always become available to meet demand.  Fix the demand and supply is irrelevant.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If we want to sue someone other than perpetrators for shootings, let's nuke 4chan and 8chan from orbit, then turn our sights on reddit.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What about war crimes?
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It seems questionable to sue manufacturers, unless injury was cause by some sort of malfunction. What we're talking about is something akin to suing an auto manufacturer because someone was killed by a driver racing down a sidewalk.

Liability insurance for distributors and retailers, on the other hand ...

Not unlike the liability a bar has for over-serving a customer who afterwards gets into a car accident.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: They manufacture and sell things explicitly made to kill people. Either they're legally allowed to do that or they're not. I don't own guns and have zero desire to, but I don't think it's on the manufacturer when a legal product gets used.


To hear the gun industry say it, they manufacture things explicitly for self defense. If a tool for self defense can be misused so terribly that it results in the exact opposite of the stated intention, that sounds like a product design fault and a manufacturer's liability.
 
BigDamn
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Guns and ammo are inherently dangerous, and should subject to strict liability from manufacturer to user, like dynamite
 
PvtStash
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
ok wait i got this one now.


The whole can't sue gun makers for sue of gun is a totes legit law to have.
because we more or less kind of need this for all products ever, what can't you kill someone with?

Do we get to sue the flash light maker if some on is beat with a flashlight?
Do we get to sue a rope maker if someone is lynched?
Do we get to sue the car marker if an ah-ole runs someone over on purpose in it?


the maker of a thing can't be held liable for the actions of the end user that they have zero control over.

HOWEVER, in the case of guns, they are purpose built and exist to kill humans specifically by design.
BUT unless that maker of it is also who puts it in the hands of a bad user, then really the maker has no control of influcne on that situation it is not reasobale then to hold them accountable to that situation.


BUT someone did put that gun in their hand. Someon on the free market who did profiteer from putting that gun in their possession.
AND we do hold bars and bar tenders accountable for sending out drunks who then drive and harm people, even thogh once the customer left the bar they had no influcne over them at all.

SO yeah it seems retinal and in our current system legit that the retail store owner who choose to sell the gun to that person is who can and should be held liable for misuse of it.


AND importantly we'd not be govt regulation but free market left alone hands off to see to it just like they like.
the only thing between a nutter and a gun is the bar tender knowing better than to server them another drink.

See, now "we" the govt are not imposing any regulations on them at all.
We say, hey, you will be held labile if someone goes nutters with a gun you sold them.
It is all left up to you to do whatever you feel is bets to vet who you will or will not sell a gun to.
And if you chose poorly you can be sued the fook out.


There let the free market sort it out like they claim they do better anyway.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Crazy idea: if assault rifles weren't so widely manufactured, there wouldn't be quite so many mass shootings with assault rifles.


The world is awash in small arms, due to 70 years of proxy wars among the great powers.  If manufacturing of these weapons was stopped tomorrow ( which I would be fine with, fark Smith and Wesson) there will still be a huge number of weapons available to anyone who wants one bad enough.

I don't know what can be done about that.  But at least we could make it a lot harder for folks to obtain a military weapon, and that might stop some of these apparently impulsive massacres.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

toraque: NeoCortex42: They manufacture and sell things explicitly made to kill people. Either they're legally allowed to do that or they're not. I don't own guns and have zero desire to, but I don't think it's on the manufacturer when a legal product gets used.

To hear the gun industry say it, they manufacture things explicitly for self defense. If a tool for self defense can be misused so terribly that it results in the exact opposite of the stated intention, that sounds like a product design fault and a manufacturer's liability.


That argument would get you laughed out of class the first day of school. You said "misuse" right in your argument FFS.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BigDamn: Guns and ammo are inherently dangerous, and should subject to strict liability from manufacturer to user, like dynamite


Hmmm ... if ammunition were brought under ATF jurisdiction as an explosive ...
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That is correct logic.  You dont sue the maker of the tool.

Sue "The State" for failure to regulate its publicly armed militia.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
DerAppie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

toraque: NeoCortex42: They manufacture and sell things explicitly made to kill people. Either they're legally allowed to do that or they're not. I don't own guns and have zero desire to, but I don't think it's on the manufacturer when a legal product gets used.

To hear the gun industry say it, they manufacture things explicitly for self defense. If a tool for self defense can be misused so terribly that it results in the exact opposite of the stated intention, that sounds like a product design fault and a manufacturer's liability.


What do you imagine a tool for self defense to be, that can't be used in an offensive manner?
 
scalpod
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dv-ous: Then why can't I buy lawn darts?


scalpod
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

enry: You don't sue Ford because of a drunk driver.  Unless Ford is advertising their cars to alcoholics saying "our cars will get you home safe if you've had a few too many"


Countdown 'til a drunken Tesla owner sues for 'autopilot' not getting them home without killing someone along the way...
 
GalFisk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

drewogatory: If you give everyone standing to sue manufacturers of legal products that they don't like I'm not sure it would be very beneficial. Unless you're a lawyer. Pass laws like a grown up, quit trying to legitimize nuisance lawsuits as a acceptable legal tactic.


Isn't suing people almost as much an American pastime as shooting people?
 
zeroman987
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

drewogatory: If you give everyone standing to sue manufacturers of legal products that they don't like I'm not sure it would be very beneficial. Unless you're a lawyer. Pass laws like a grown up, quit trying to legitimize nuisance lawsuits as a acceptable legal tactic.


Lol what?

Products they "don't like"

It is a product that is used for mass killing. An assault rife has no other use (I guess little dick stimulator for impotent men?)

You can't drive a car with spikes sticking out the sides to hit other drivers.  You can't  drive a car with huge saw blades sticking out the sides.  Why should you be able to buy a gun that shoots a shiat ton of bullets? The purpose is to harm others.

This isn't about like or dislike, it's about the product being used AS INTENDED by the manufacturer.

Gun humpers just don't get it.  Grow up you big farking babies.  This isn't about preference it is about the fact that y'all are a bunch of man babies that have decided that your self worth is tied up in a killing machine.  When the strain of being inadequate finally gets to you, you go nuts on a bunch of innocent people using your metal dicks.

It's time for society to stop catering to your power fantasies and tell you dumb farks to be functioning adults.  Go paint some warhammer minis or something instead.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
drewogatory
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Samfucious: BigDamn: Guns and ammo are inherently dangerous, and should subject to strict liability from manufacturer to user, like dynamite

Hmmm ... if ammunition were brought under ATF jurisdiction as an explosive ...


Ammunition is Classified in accordance with the UN hazardous Materials system.
CLASS 1 : Explosive
Division 1 - Substances and articles which have a mass explosion hazard.
Division 2 - Substances and articles which have a projection hazards but not a mass explosion hazards.
Division 3 - Substances and articles which have a fire hazard and either a minor blast hazard or a major projection hazard or both,
but not a mass explosion hazard.
Division 4 - Substances and articles which present no significant hazard.
Division 5 - Very insensitive substances which have a mass explosion hazard.
Generally small arms ammunition with solid projecticles up to 50 calibers will be classified as 1.3 or 1.4
Historically propellants are classified as low explosives in that they deflagrate (burn at less than 25,000 feet per second. However, depending on the amount of propellant in the pile and the shape they can burn to detonation.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: cyberspacedout: Crazy idea: if assault rifles weren't so widely manufactured, there wouldn't be quite so many mass shootings with assault rifles.

Supply will always become available to meet demand.  Fix the demand and supply is irrelevant.


Another crazy idea: demand for certain products is often created by marketing, and wouldn't exist if the supply never existed.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DerAppie: toraque: NeoCortex42: They manufacture and sell things explicitly made to kill people. Either they're legally allowed to do that or they're not. I don't own guns and have zero desire to, but I don't think it's on the manufacturer when a legal product gets used.

To hear the gun industry say it, they manufacture things explicitly for self defense. If a tool for self defense can be misused so terribly that it results in the exact opposite of the stated intention, that sounds like a product design fault and a manufacturer's liability.

What do you imagine a tool for self defense to be, that can't be used in an offensive manner?


I missed the quote, but that picture of the claymore was for you.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BigDamn: Guns and ammo are inherently dangerous, and should subject to strict liability from manufacturer to user, like dynamite


If I legally acquire a case of dynamite and then use it to kill people the manufacturer won't have any liability.

So yeah, guns are like that.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Guru Meditation: [Fark user image 500x375]


Came for this.
 
abbarach
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: They manufacture and sell things explicitly made to kill people. Either they're legally allowed to do that or they're not. I don't own guns and have zero desire to, but I don't think it's on the manufacturer when a legal product gets used.


Purdue Pharma wishes that were the case...
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

enry: You don't sue Ford because of a drunk driver.  Unless Ford is advertising their cars to alcoholics saying "our cars will get you home safe if you've had a few too many"


I'm okay with letting a jury decide if this ad from Daniel Defense and their Kill-Now-Pay-Later easy credit financing plan cross that line.

I'm also okay with forcing their lawyers to stand up in court and say "My client can't be sued because mutilating 4th graders beyond all recognition is how their products are supposed to work."
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
knobmaker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Another crazy idea: demand for certain products is often created by marketing, and wouldn't exist if the supply never existed.


In what world does the supply not exist, massively?  Do you really believe the world-wide proliferation of small arms was due to farking advertising?

Can we not at least try to take reality into consideration?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

abbarach: NeoCortex42: They manufacture and sell things explicitly made to kill people. Either they're legally allowed to do that or they're not. I don't own guns and have zero desire to, but I don't think it's on the manufacturer when a legal product gets used.

Purdue Pharma wishes that were the case...


Even then, I'm pretty sure they weren't in trouble for manufacturing or use. It was the sale practices and I think they also knowingly buried information on addiction risks of the products under normal use.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Samfucious: It seems questionable to sue manufacturers, unless injury was cause by some sort of malfunction. What we're talking about is something akin to suing an auto manufacturer because someone was killed by a driver racing down a sidewalk.

Liability insurance for distributors and retailers, on the other hand ...

Not unlike the liability a bar has for over-serving a customer who afterwards gets into a car accident.


If they can sue tobacco companies and big pharma, then why not?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: They manufacture and sell things explicitly made to kill people. Either they're legally allowed to do that or they're not. I don't own guns and have zero desire to, but I don't think it's on the manufacturer when a legal product gets used.


Please come over here and remove the bears from my lawn. Thanks.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Samfucious: BigDamn: Guns and ammo are inherently dangerous, and should subject to strict liability from manufacturer to user, like dynamite

Hmmm ... if ammunition were brought under ATF jurisdiction as an explosive ...


The ATF rule changed on buying explosives back in 2006. I went to order some stump removal tools a few years ago and was told I needed to get a license to order it. A huge change from just going into the hardware store to buy it. Changing the rules for purchasing ammo by classifying it as an explosive would actually have a positive effect.
 
jtown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cloudofdust: enry: You don't sue Ford because of a drunk driver.  Unless Ford is advertising their cars to alcoholics saying "our cars will get you home safe if you've had a few too many"

[Fark user image 539x796]

I'm okay with letting a jury decide if this ad from Daniel Defense and their Kill-Now-Pay-Later easy credit financing plan cross that line.

I'm also okay with forcing their lawyers to stand up in court and say "My client can't be sued because mutilating 4th graders beyond all recognition is how their products are supposed to work."


Kinder Guardians | Who Is America? | Sacha Baron Cohen SHOWTIME Series
Youtube QkXeMoBPSDk
 
drewogatory
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cloudofdust: enry: You don't sue Ford because of a drunk driver.  Unless Ford is advertising their cars to alcoholics saying "our cars will get you home safe if you've had a few too many"

[Fark user image 539x796]

I'm okay with letting a jury decide if this ad from Daniel Defense and their Kill-Now-Pay-Later easy credit financing plan cross that line.

I'm also okay with forcing their lawyers to stand up in court and say "My client can't be sued because mutilating 4th graders beyond all recognition is how their products are supposed to work."


This is EXACTLY the same as letting people sue abortion "providers" and if you can't see that or still somehow think this is a good farking idea, I don't know what to tell you.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dv-ous: Then why can't I buy lawn darts?


The Onion explains it well:
Fun toy banned because of the stupid dead kids
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Didn't read the article, but gun manufacturers are protected from lawsuits by federal law, and yet Remington settled for $75M with Sandyhook relatives.

The real problem is the NRA preventing the passage of any meaningful gun control legislation that is desired by the majority of US citizens.  Hopefully, the lawsuits against the NRA will make some headway and reduce their influence.
 
killershark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

enry: You don't sue Ford because of a drunk driver.  Unless Ford is advertising their cars to alcoholics saying "our cars will get you home safe if you've had a few too many"


Except you can sue Ford if they're liable. They faced lawsuits due to their Explorer rollover issue. Car manufacturers weigh the cost of a recall with the cost of lawsuits.

So why do gun manufacturers get immunity? If a gun is supposed to be used for "recreation" and the design causes it to kill a bunch of people instead, why can't they be sued? Why can I sue Boeing if their plane has a flaw that kills my family but I can't sue Smith and Wesson for a flaw that kills my family?

There shouldn't be qualified immunity for gun makers. They should have to play by the same rules as everyone else.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Samfucious: BigDamn: Guns and ammo are inherently dangerous, and should subject to strict liability from manufacturer to user, like dynamite

Hmmm ... if ammunition were brought under ATF jurisdiction as an explosive ...

The ATF rule changed on buying explosives back in 2006. I went to order some stump removal tools a few years ago and was told I needed to get a license to order it. A huge change from just going into the hardware store to buy it. Changing the rules for purchasing ammo by classifying it as an explosive would actually have a positive effect.


chrisrockbulletcontrol.mov
 
