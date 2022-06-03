 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   No man is an island, they say. But if you're willing to live alone on one, you can be   (king5.com) divider line
19
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such a beautiful place.  Even from a distance.

And of course, this guy should be the last "only person" living there.  The fact some chucklehead was allowed to divide it up for sale in the first place was a travesty.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

whidbey: Such a beautiful place.  Even from a distance.

And of course, this guy should be the last "only person" living there.  The fact some chucklehead was allowed to divide it up for sale in the first place was a travesty.


That just means that the price when he dies will be much higher than it would be otherwise.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
suid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
As long as we're going for stranded-on-an-island cartoons:

https://www.google.com/search?q=far+side+island&tbm=isch
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So does he take his trash & recyclables to the mainland for disposal? Does have latrines? Or is he just chucking granola wrappers, dead batteries, and turds into the water?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Bluewater has no electricity. Everything runs on batteries or solar power." Both of those supply electricity, dumbass.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They did a short special about how these islands remain deserted (except for the caretakers) a few months back. It was eye-opening.

Link
 
hammettman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He lives alone on the island, but makes Costco runs.  Not so alone, eh?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
73 year old knucklehead being a burden on friends and the government.

Fire "of unknown origin" near his cabin.

Sinks his boat.

Breaks his ankle.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hammettman: He lives alone on the island, but makes Costco runs.  Not so alone, eh?


Pretty silly, huh?

TBF that island would only be hospitable during the summer.  It gets the brunt of the wind and rain the rest of the year.  I remember reading that winds would blow over livestock and tractors.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sounds like Hawaii

If its not on the island, your not getting it.

Not without a hassel
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm glad the one resident there is someone who actually cares about the nature there, rather than some rich chucklefark who would trash the place.


Claude Ballse: So does he take his trash & recyclables to the mainland for disposal? Does have latrines? Or is he just chucking granola wrappers, dead batteries, and turds into the water?


I'm quite certain it is the former.  It says he worked for the Parks dept. and a zoo, and supported the decision to protect the island from development.  I'd say he likely understands and cares about pollution.
 
wxboy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hammettman: He lives alone on the island, but makes Costco runs.  Not so alone, eh?


It doesn't say he's a hermit. He lives on the island, and is its only (and last) resident. He lives alone.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't know if its still available, but there was a private island for sale in Washington called Trump Island (no relation). The listing even assured potential buyers that the name could be changed.

I thought that if I had it, I would name it Spider Skull Island. That way, if anyone ever asked, I'd say "Well, the name Trump just sounding farking awful, so I decided on Spider Skull Island."

/Huge Venture Bros fan
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hammettman: He lives alone on the island, but makes Costco runs.  Not so alone, eh?


So if I live alone in my apartment but I leave my apartment I don't live alone?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: I don't know if its still available, but there was a private island for sale in Washington called Trump Island (no relation). The listing even assured potential buyers that the name could be changed.

I thought that if I had it, I would name it Spider Skull Island. That way, if anyone ever asked, I'd say "Well, the name Trump just sounding farking awful, so I decided on Spider Skull Island."

/Huge Venture Bros fan


CSB: I remember a Flinstones comic book featuring their visit to Skull Island.  It had a mountain that looked like a skull.  It was terrifying.

///8 year old me had a vivid imagination
 
Priest_to_the_Exanimate
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

noitsnot: 73 year old knucklehead being a burden on friends and the government.

Fire "of unknown origin" near his cabin.

Sinks his boat.

Breaks his ankle.


Believes he has the "right" to live there because some snake oil real estate speculation his family fell for.
 
