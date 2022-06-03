 Skip to content
Russia would really, really like Turkey to not cause problems for them in Syria right now, because they kind of have their hands full at the moment
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This gets so damn confusing. I'm pro-Kurd, but anti-Russian, anti-Assad, and have very mixed feelings about Turkey.

And haven't the people of Syria suffered enough?  What a mess.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Such a move, in the absence of the agreement of the legitimate government of the Syrian Arab Republic, would be a direct violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity" -- coming from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of a country that doesn't even respect the territory it guaranteed when reclaiming nuclear weapons and ships from Ukraine.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Here's to a free Syria, a mind-your-business-Turkey, a Kurdish nation and death to orcs.  Set your goals lofty.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Türkiye
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Such a move, in the absence of the agreement of the legitimate government of the Syrian Arab Republic, would be a direct violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity" and would "cause a further escalation of tensions in Syria", [Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.]

It's amazing the Russian officials don't give themselves aneurysms with all the tortured mental gymnastics of acting all offended by what they themselves are doing.

Amazing and offensive. Give yourselves aneurysms already, you soulless pieces of shiat. Satan's got your future accomodations all prepped and ready, and it's rude to keep him waiting.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Erdogan's been in full-tilt raging asshole mode lately, well more than usual at least.

Why NATO allows a nation run by a genocidal autocrat in its fold is beyond me. They do not share western values, and they have a well established history of committing genocide against ethnic groups. Frankly, NATO should just use Turkey's opposition of Sweden and Finland's joining and their actions against our allies the Kurds as just cause for kicking their ass out
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Türkiye


fark them and kick them out of nato.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Kick turkey out of nato and then see how much appetite they have for pissing of Russia.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Türkiye



Kalkon  --   Swedish for "Türkiye"  -- you know the country that is obstructing Sweden from joining NATO.

Maybe it should be renamed Kalkon until Sweden is in NATO.   Until then, they can bite my shiny ass.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Strangely appropriate Oldie But Goodie from The Economist about five years ago:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Türkiye


Türkiye is Turkey, now its Türkiye, not Turkey. No you cant go back to Turkey. Why did Turkey get the works?

I don't know, Erdogan's grasping for relevance or something.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: WelldeadLink: Türkiye

Türkiye is Turkey, now its Türkiye, not Turkey. No you cant go back to Turkey. Why did Turkey get the works?

I don't know, Erdogan's grasping for relevance or something.


It's an ineffective distraction from his political headwinds at home. Like when Facebook rebranded as Meta.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Erdogan's been in full-tilt raging asshole mode lately, well more than usual at least.

Why NATO allows a nation run by a genocidal autocrat in its fold is beyond me. They do not share western values, and they have a well established history of committing genocide against ethnic groups. Frankly, NATO should just use Turkey's opposition of Sweden and Finland's joining and their actions against our allies the Kurds as just cause for kicking their ass out


They've been part of NATO since 1952, long before Erdogan and his stupidity.
 
tolallorti
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Kick turkey out of nato and then see how much appetite they have for pissing of Russia.


 IMHO US should build relationships and provide aid to the Turkish state's regional adversaries that rely on the russian military for protection from Turkish imperialism (Armenia, Rojava) and isolate turkey diplomatically.

Turkey has never been a good ally and openly supports some pretty awful paramilitary groups in Syria. Pivoting away from their weird genocidal dictatorship to supporting democracies in the region should be a no brainer.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Strangely appropriate Oldie But Goodie from The Economist about five years ago:

[pbs.twimg.com image 596x387]


Reminds me of the famous Onion headline for the start of WW 1, the punchline being "Ottoman empire almost invades itself "
 
sooprd8ve
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Close all bases in turkiyej9ouse or whatever them ottomans wanna call themselves, kick em out of nato and let what is left of russia deal with them.  The poor kurds (and i do wish them well) are still going to be where they are now unfortunately, but nato will be much stronger with finland and sweden.  Syria, i have no answer.  They are brown so nobody really cares (i do, but . . . no idea how to fix).
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Erdogan's been in full-tilt raging asshole mode lately, well more than usual at least.

Why NATO allows a nation run by a genocidal autocrat in its fold is beyond me. They do not share western values, and they have a well established history of committing genocide against ethnic groups. Frankly, NATO should just use Turkey's opposition of Sweden and Finland's joining and their actions against our allies the Kurds as just cause for kicking their ass out


I've a couple friends from Armenia. One is US born, and the other bounces from family here and there. Some of the stories I've heard from them and families.....Jesus fark. Surprised Turkey is in NATO in the first place.
 
sooprd8ve
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh, and sieze the Bosporus.  That needs to be a dmz, and i know that would include constantinople, or is it istanbul - better ask the ottomans.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Geotpf: The Exit Stencilist: Erdogan's been in full-tilt raging asshole mode lately, well more than usual at least.

Why NATO allows a nation run by a genocidal autocrat in its fold is beyond me. They do not share western values, and they have a well established history of committing genocide against ethnic groups. Frankly, NATO should just use Turkey's opposition of Sweden and Finland's joining and their actions against our allies the Kurds as just cause for kicking their ass out

They've been part of NATO since 1952, long before Erdogan and his stupidity.


And you can look at a map for a hint of why NATO might want to have military resources there. It's a convenient place to launch nuclear missiles, for example.
 
