(Japan Today)   Police in Ohihiro, Hokkaido, have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the body of a woman which was found partially buried in a park. So if you've partially buried a body, stay near it or you'll become a criminal   (japantoday.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Questions, I have them

The strangled to death part needs some explanation
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least she wasnt shot
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Questions, I have them

The strangled to death part needs some explanation


Answeres, I have them.

If you cut off someone's oxygen supply, the act of strangulation, for a long enough amount of time it can kill then.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a woman which ?

don't you burn them ?
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Hitman taught us anything, it's that you always completely hide the body when in Hokkaido.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: AlgaeRancher: Questions, I have them

The strangled to death part needs some explanation

Answeres, I have them.

If you cut off someone's oxygen supply, the act of strangulation, for a long enough amount of time it can kill then.


Ummm, ok I I guess you can leave them sir, please don't leave town....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 3 S's.
Shoot (or stab)
Shovel
Shut up

He didn't do enough of the 2nd one.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Protip:  Get them in the ground before rigor mortis kicks in.

Dead and soft go in the ground, skipper
Dead and stiff go in the wood chipper
Alive and sobbing and somewhat awake
Attach a block and drop in the lake
 
Geralt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've read that a lot killers underestimate how hard it is to dig a hole for a body. I've planted several ball and burlap trees recently and digging a hole with a diameter of 4 feet and a depth of 2 feet by yourself is pretty much an all day affair.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ knows how being planted like a tree feels
// is not amused
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: AlgaeRancher: Questions, I have them

The strangled to death part needs some explanation

Answeres, I have them.

If you cut off someone's oxygen supply, the act of strangulation, for a long enough amount of time it can kill then.


but that's not important right now

/vector victor
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Geralt: I've read that a lot killers underestimate how hard it is to dig a hole for a body. I've planted several ball and burlap trees recently and digging a hole with a diameter of 4 feet and a depth of 2 feet by yourself is pretty much an all day affair.


Depends on the tools, the ground and how compacted the soil is. Have some way to break it up and then it's just a matter of shoveling.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Protip:  Get them in the ground before rigor mortis kicks in.

Dead and soft go in the ground, skipper
Dead and stiff go in the wood chipper
Alive and sobbing and somewhat awake
Attach a block and drop in the lake


Dead hookers they go in the trunk
Thinking of deceased call girls, I'll be in my bunk.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Geralt: I've read that a lot killers underestimate how hard it is to dig a hole for a body. I've planted several ball and burlap trees recently and digging a hole with a diameter of 4 feet and a depth of 2 feet by yourself is pretty much an all day affair.


It takes much less time if you keep digging instead of stopping for an affair.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Digging with a shovel is backbreaking work, especially anywhere near a tree.

There are three things I swore I'd never be, a police officer, in the military, or a sod-buster.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
POLICE SQUAD - Japanese Garden
Youtube y6UNUOwOLD4
 
