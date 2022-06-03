 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   A Michigan bar preparing for its 60 year anniversary discovers documents showing that it is in fact only turning 50   (mlive.com) divider line
    Ann Arbor's Heidelberg Restaurant  
ekdikeo4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to work there under it's previous owner.  The menu was fantastic.  Stopped in a little while ago, and the new menu was not at all interesting. :(
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What's odd about this? When the liquor flows freely every night, you age faster.
 
jimjays
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bar talk turning a bar from 50 into 60 is actually pretty sober and restrained.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ekdikeo4: I used to work there under it's previous owner.  The menu was fantastic.  Stopped in a little while ago, and the new menu was not at all interesting. :(


That happened with a local bar and restaurant where I used to live. One owner retired, and told the new one about a few menu items which should absolutely not be changed, but IMHO that should've been all of them. Burgers went from awesome to store-bought frozen patties.

At least the new guy's enjoying some measure of success.
 
realmolo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ekdikeo4: I used to work there under it's previous owner.  The menu was fantastic.  Stopped in a little while ago, and the new menu was not at all interesting. :(


That's the kiss of death.

My guess is they got hit hard by Covid, just like all restaurants. So they decided to change the menu to make it cheaper and more profitable. Which is literally the WORST thing a profitable restaurant can do. You don't change a menu that works. At least, you keep the changes *very* small. Throw out the truly unpopular or unprofitable items. Keep everything else. Raise your prices, if you have to. If none of that works, guess what? You no longer have a profitable restaurant.  Your time is over. Restaurants don't last forever. 50 years is miraculous.

Any non-chain restaurant that has survived for 50 years should know this.
 
UpNorthMeech
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh, the beers I've had there...a lifetime ago it seems now.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's a 60th anniversary somewhere.  Drink up.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Tramp looks more like she's pushing 80 if you ask me
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
While we are on the subject, the truth is: My birthday is next week. I spent the entire last year thinking I was 68. My hubby said "you're 67". "No I'm not". "Yes you are". Guess what? I was only 67. I GOT A DO OVER! And I am going to use this free year to do whatever I can to help defeat the Christo-fascist idiots who are trying to ruin Democracy. One sarcastic meme at a time, demonstrating, getting that vote out. Here is today's art:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can relate, I turned 39 a whole bunch of times.
 
