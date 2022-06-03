 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Why can't the Maryland State Police seem to create a "challenge coin" that isn't based in racism, misogyny, or cruelty? It's almost like they're trying to tell us something   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
63
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"These things just never seem to stop, especially in policing where you would think this would be the last place you'd expect to see this, from professional law enforcement officers," she said.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For purposes of how challenge coins are supposed to work, it's pretty accurate.  Lets the users identify which side they are on.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This shiat should be outlawed anyway. fark your get out of trouble free coins.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A challenge coin circulating within the Maryland State Police Department shows insults and a drawing of female genitalia....some African American troopers say this coin is directed at them.
Fark user imageView Full Size

As yes, I can see what they're talking about. It clearly has a black box on it.
 
Wally007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark the Popo
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair it's all police, not just Maryland State Police.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: A challenge coin circulating within the Maryland State Police Department shows insults and a drawing of female genitalia....some African American troopers say this coin is directed at them.
[Fark user image 468x252]
As yes, I can see what they're talking about. It clearly has a black box on it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF's a challenge coin?

"An immediate investigation was ordered to confirm any possibility of someone from within the Department who may be involved with the design, manufacturing/purchase or sale of the coins. Since this time, we have been unable to identify the individual responsible for this violation of Department policy," the department said in a statement.

Well, with that kind of sleuthing, I hope there aren't more serious crimes needing investigation in Maryland.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
""These things just never seem to stop, especially in policing where you would think this would be the last place you'd expect to see this, from professional law enforcement officers," she said."

No it's not. I say this as a person who has been inside the law enforcement culture for over a decade and while there are many positive aspects unfortunately toxic masculinity is pretty common.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd suggest an Immanuel Kant coin, but apparently they've already been done. And sell for premium over their silver content.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are cops creating challenge coins in the first farking place?

Challenge coins are what rich officers gave poor enlisted men in military units, to connote exclusive membership & events related to that membership.

If you were going to dissuade folks from thinking that cops are simply the paid foot soldiers of the rich, ensuring that the poor don't get uppity, this is exactly how you would fail to do so.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do the police need a challenge coin?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can seem to find an uncensored pic on the net to know if I should be offended or not.  Anyone help me out?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Why are cops creating challenge coins in the first farking place?

Challenge coins are what rich officers gave poor enlisted men in military units, to connote exclusive membership & events related to that membership.

If you were going to dissuade folks from thinking that cops are simply the paid foot soldiers of the rich, ensuring that the poor don't get uppity, this is exactly how you would fail to do so.


The militarization and drunkination of our police force continues apace.

/always carry mine just in case
//I ain't gonna get caught buying a round
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Why do the police need a challenge coin?


Because they're mentally challenged.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: I can seem to find an uncensored pic on the net to know if I should be offended or not.  Anyone help me out?


Most people wouldn't want to broadcast that they don't know what a vagina looks like, but here we are.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phoenix Police challenge coins:
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size


NYPD challenge coin:
cms.prod.nypr.digitalView Full Size


Various others:
motherjones.comView Full Size

Yep, that's Trumpie
motherjones.comView Full Size
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Challenge coins are what rich officers gave poor enlisted men in military units, to connote exclusive membership & events related to that membership.


Now it's more of a way to sucker someone into buying a round for a military only bar, mostly overseas.

But since cops aren't overseas and drinking semi professionally as a way to cope with being away from home, I have no farking idea why cops would have or need them, other than the usual problems with self esteem and small penises.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Would they bother to save female teachers and students during a school shooting? Would these brave racist, woman haters enter the school?

Fire ALL of them. Fire the Chief of Police, the officers, the dispatcher, the secretary. Maybe, MAYBE let the officers who filed complaints of discrimination remain provided they have never killed anyone or used excessive force.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

palelizard: WTF's a challenge coin?


A military tradition adopted by a non-military organization that apparently would like to get defunded.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: A challenge coin circulating within the Maryland State Police Department shows insults and a drawing of female genitalia....some African American troopers say this coin is directed at them.
[Fark user image image 468x252]
As yes, I can see what they're talking about. It clearly has a black box on it.


I googled "Maryland challenge coin" to see it, and found some gold.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/The air traffic controller challenge coin was funny and NSFW
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's like decrying slavery and willingly branding yourself as a form of group identification.  It just doesn't make sense.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Why are cops creating challenge coins in the first farking place?

Challenge coins are what rich officers gave poor enlisted men in military units, to connote exclusive membership & events related to that membership.

If you were going to dissuade folks from thinking that cops are simply the paid foot soldiers of the rich, ensuring that the poor don't get uppity, this is exactly how you would fail to do so.


I'm thinking of some of the challenge coins I've received over the past few years.  I had a few from some of the more conservative Masonic lodges (instead of the customary pins), from a military-oriented NPS historic site, and from a senior NCO from the Colorado National Guard.  I gave them all away to a thrift store.  They're just useless metal junk sitting in a drawer.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fade21
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not just a military or LEO thing..... but really seems to a Gov in-general thing. I have a sec of state coin (I think ) . Also, was unable to find uncensored pic. But I did find a 2021 coin from them which is literally just a big green d1ck. So, I assume this lady version coin was a natural reaction to someone being vocal against the big green dong last year.
 
Explodo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At 48, I had no idea what a challenge coin is.  I've never been in that sort of club.  I tend to avoid groupthink, so maybe that's why.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Many "men" in this country are in fact children.

They are physiologically adult, but in every other sense, children.

And honestly, that's an insult to children, who at least have an excuse for acting like children. Unlike men, who don't have an excuse except that their childishness is not only accepted, but encouraged. And I'm not talking about video games or even porn, though those things don't help.
 
NoGods
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cool things that get attention tend to spill over into other unrelated groups. Our safety department started giving out challenge coins to people who are extra-safe at work! The program ended when they ran out of coins and the new safety manager didn't want to buy more.

/has a couple of actual military coins
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Many "men" in this country are in fact children.

They are physiologically adult, but in every other sense, children.

And honestly, that's an insult to children, who at least have an excuse for acting like children. Unlike men, who don't have an excuse except that their childishness is not only accepted, but encouraged. And I'm not talking about video games or even porn, though those things don't help.


...Or even porn?
 
tekmo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: as a person who has been inside the law enforcement culture for over a decade and while there are many positive aspects...


"Many"?

LOL.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Also, what in the fark is the purpose of a "challenge coin," anyway? Do these people actually need this dumb shiat as some sort of encouragement to do their farking job?

If so, it's not working.

Yet another example of how policing in this country is broken. Utterly broken. And it's the cops who broke it.
 
culebra
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is incredibly dorky.
 
fark account name
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The real question is, why wouldn't they do this? If you operate with impunity this is the very least that you can get away with.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: MythDragon: I can seem to find an uncensored pic on the net to know if I should be offended or not.  Anyone help me out?

Most people wouldn't want to broadcast that they don't know what a vagina looks like, but here we are.


How else am i supposed to learn?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Also, what in the fark is the purpose of a "challenge coin," anyway?


Really? It's mostly just a thing to collect and show off. However, the actual use of it is for challenges. You're at a bar, you pull yours out and challenge one of more other folks to pull out theirs. If they can, then you owe them drinks, and if not they owe you.
 
tekmo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NoGods: Our safety department started giving out challenge coins to people who are extra-safe at work!


LOL. Instead of handing out cash bonuses which employees would actually appreciate, company spends money to buy them...worthless tokens.

"Everyone hit their goal this week, and to show you our gratitude we considered buying you all pizza, but instead we bought you these pins shaped like a slice of pizza. My son-in-law makes them. Aren't they great? Thanks so much, guys!"
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fade21: Not just a military or LEO thing..... but really seems to a Gov in-general thing. I have a sec of state coin (I think ) . Also, was unable to find uncensored pic. But I did find a 2021 coin from them which is literally just a big green d1ck. So, I assume this lady version coin was a natural reaction to someone being vocal against the big green dong last year.


A big dick seems appropriate.

/Though in a lot of cases, wishful thinking
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Also, what in the fark is the purpose of a "challenge coin," anyway?

Really? It's mostly just a thing to collect and show off. However, the actual use of it is for challenges. You're at a bar, you pull yours out and challenge one of more other folks to pull out theirs. If they can, then you owe them drinks, and if not they owe you.


The jokes write themselves. LOL
 
Bruscar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Also, what in the fark is the purpose of a "challenge coin," anyway?

Really? It's mostly just a thing to collect and show off. However, the actual use of it is for challenges. You're at a bar, you pull yours out and challenge one of more other folks to pull out theirs. If they can, then you owe them drinks, and if not they owe you.


That is truly stupid. I would burn in proverbial hell before I bought some asswipe a drink just because he had little better than a Chuckie Cheese token that I didn't happen to possess.
 
cefm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
These goddamn children and their stupid coins. What a waste of time and taxpayer money.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Found one of the coins in question (NSFW)
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's always strange how cops get stymied in their investigation when you add police...how many places could make a coin like that? Doesn't seem too hard to track down..cowards
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
More like why is such a blue state like Maryland often associated with racism?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

neongoats: This shiat should be outlawed anyway. fark your get out of trouble free coins.


Like mirrored sunglasses and fingerless gloves, it's all part of the American pig's constant need to play military.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Many "men" in this country are in fact children.

They are physiologically adult, but in every other sense, children.

And honestly, that's an insult to children, who at least have an excuse for acting like children. Unlike men, who don't have an excuse except that their childishness is not only accepted, but encouraged. And I'm not talking about video games or even porn, though those things don't help.


I agree. I know for a fact that I wasn't "a man" until I was 30 y/o and had a few life challenges. Before then, I was idealistic and naive, mimicking my education. Knowledge is learning something new, wisdom is unlearning what you don't need.

A lot of adults, not just men, have no clue. They are damn near NPCs.
 
patrick767
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fark account name: [Fark user image 850x454]


I'm guessing it's because it's a military thing and they love to think of themselves as soldiers.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"These things just never seem to stop, especially in policing where you would think this would be the last place you'd expect to see this, from professional law enforcement officers," she said.

Really? Seems extremely on-brand.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I work for the place that Minted these. So I am really getting a kick out of most of these replies. Some of you guys are very good at making it sound like you know what you are talking about. But trust me.... You don't. I think you just want to make yourself sound smart, when in reality you don't know what you are talking about. This is how bad info gets passed around. If you don't know about the topic....Don't make yourself sound like you do. Cuz some Farkers believe anything they hear
 
MIRV888
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Brianna protest 'badges'
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.