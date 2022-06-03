 Skip to content
(DW)   Man, 67, refuses to give up his guns gives up his life instead after a shootout with police. Surprisingly not in the US   (dw.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it was in the US the cops would have hung around until the guy died of old age.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That would never happen in Merica if the guy was white.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The US doesn't have ALL of the developed world's mass shootings, just the overwhelming majority of them. If we ever pass sane laws to fix our situation, the mass shooting rate likewise isn't going to drop to 0, but there will be one every several months, not an average of >1/day and climbing.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Person vor, bei der es sich offensichtlich um den Täter handelt.

He had a spud gun?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ze second amendment iz a curse upon zis country.
 
Cletus from Canuckistan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Whenever I hear "From my cold dead hands" I hear, with requisite police-radio crackle, "challenge accepted".
 
gbv23
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Was he hiding under a blue tarp?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Another legal, responsible gun owner. Right up until he wasn't.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Another legal, responsible gun owner. Right up until he wasn't.


did you miss that this was not in the US?
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, here's the wiki link to Germany's gun laws.  The article in above, however, doesn't hint at why the court was looking to seize this guys weapons.  Having a suspected 20 weapons in a house is (IMHO - 19 too many) - was that the reason for seizure?

Anyone have more details?

Germany Gun Laws
 
genner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Another legal, responsible gun owner. Right up until he wasn't.


This is Germany so legal up until 1945......or sooner if he was jewish.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Police dragged his body out by his "Cold dead hands"
 
