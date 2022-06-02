 Skip to content
(Courier-Journal)   "Our initial thought is, if this is in fact an alligator, it may have been a situation where someone had it as a pet, and then they decided to release it. That is our most logical conclusion of how it could have gotten there"   (courier-journal.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not a repeat from 2021, 2020, 2019...

We seem to get at least one alligator story per year, here.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it Zack again? Zack's often the culprit in these out-of-place-alligator shenanigans.

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's easy to avoid them.  Just time when their mouths are closed or use the vine.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It had a glorious purpose.

/next question?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Logic ain't an exact model with these guys.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Not a repeat from 2021, 2020, 2019...

We seem to get at least one alligator story per year, here.


not only that but the reason seems to always be the same.

FTA: "had it as a pet, and it got bigger than they thought and then they decided to release it,"

how small did they think a full sized alligator would be? Have they ever seen an adult one?

Then again, most people wouldn't own an "pet" alligator to begin with.
 
EZbaked
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It was probably a snapping turtle. They get big!
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Send a frisbee guy in, if he comes back out, no alligator.
 
