(Fox 35 Orlando)   Final Destination 6: Florida edition   (fox35orlando.com)
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you have Florida in your headline and not have the Florida tag?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When they cut me out of that thing, I didn't think I was going to make it out of the truck alive," said Render Lee Grizzard.

he almost got rendered alright
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I liked the third one the best out of the Final Destination sequels, mainly because they had two snide Goth characters whom were probably the best characters in that film.
 
admiral_neckbeard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they made 5 sequels, it's not exactly "Final," is it?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a reason it's called gods waiting room or Florida:where america goes to die.
 
A Recovering Juggalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It happened just north of Ocala.  Be thankful that the reporter could make out the words.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a name of Render Lee Grizzard, it is going to take more than a truck load of multi-ton logs to kill him.
 
Bslim
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rendered Grizzard is the name of my Iggy Pop cover act.
 
darkman2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The next Final Destination film should begin with a school shooting
 
