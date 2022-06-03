 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Not to get you doomsdayers hope's up, but there's a huge asteroid headed for Earth in just days that will only 'skim past' us   (news.com.au) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About 9 lunar distances away. Not a "skim". Bad subby.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: About 9 lunar distances away. Not a "skim". Bad subby.


3 blue whales? What is that in Rhode islands?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBeetle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

valenumr: Ivo Shandor: About 9 lunar distances away. Not a "skim". Bad subby.

3 blue whales? What is that in Rhode islands?


How many washing machines in size is a blue whale?

Man, us Americans will truly use anything but metric....
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I just paid the rent! Gotdamn it.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The closest it will get to us is 3.5 million miles? Thats "skimming"? Talk to me when I'll be able to walk into my front yard, look up and see a massive fireball whizzing by overhead.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That was the intro to Tundarr the Barbarian. I am so getting a laser sword.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: About 9 lunar distances away. Not a "skim". Bad subby.


Subby did use wording from the article, but yeah, "skim".  Only in terms of AU.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
With some advance notice and a deployable ion thruster, we could help one of these things hit the target.

It's been 65 million years, that's long enough.  And I only have a few decades left before I won't  be around for the show.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [Fark user image image 600x600]


That guy has been nothing but empty campain promises. I'm voting for Climate Change / Microplastics.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MrBeetle: Man, us Americans will truly use anything but metric....


We would switch to metric today if our government would allow it.

/ Once you've done a job in meters and centimeters you will never want to work in feet and inches ever again.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Toxophil: DarkSoulNoHope: [Fark user image image 600x600]

That guy has been nothing but empty campain promises. I'm voting for Climate Change / Microplastics.


I believe in a third way. I'm voting nuclear annihilation.
 
Bslim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Interestingly, it's orbited by a tiny rock, about the size of three bowls of petunias.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: MrBeetle: Man, us Americans will truly use anything but metric....

We would switch to metric today if our government would allow it.

/ Once you've done a job in meters and centimeters you will never want to work in feet and inches ever again.


Won't someone please think of the podiatrists?

I know, I know but I stretched first.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bah! That's a little baby rock.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It always chills me when the scientists say. "It's not a matter of if, it's of when"
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Without Warning, 1994
Youtube 6J4pfT2qLb4
Some fun nostalgia from 1994, Without Warning, a tv movie that was presented as a newscast about asteroid hitting the planet that becomes an even bigger story. Apparently people called in to other news channels asking why they weren't covering it... I recall immediately recognizing the actor that played Q in Star Trek playing a news reporter and settled in with some popcorn and enjoyed the show.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I've seen worse artist renditions of an approaching space rock.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ain't nothin' gonna happen.

/call me an eeyore and you're wishing for your own death!  Ha!
 
Godscrack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Learn to swim. Learn to swim. Learn to swim.
 
CrazedHatter [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If only we could pull it in closer...
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Toxophil: DarkSoulNoHope: [Fark user image image 600x600]

That guy has been nothing but empty campain promises. I'm voting for Climate Change / Microplastics.

I believe in a third way. I'm voting nuclear annihilation.


You might get your wish depending on how long they let Pootie remain in power.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Giant Meteor is such a tease.
 
Stochastic Cow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

heywood-jablome: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/6J4pfT2qLb4] Some fun nostalgia from 1994, Without Warning, a tv movie that was presented as a newscast about asteroid hitting the planet that becomes an even bigger story. Apparently people called in to other news channels asking why they weren't covering it... I recall immediately recognizing the actor that played Q in Star Trek playing a news reporter and settled in with some popcorn and enjoyed the show.


*shudder* I remember that one. I knew it was just a TV movie, but it left me with PTSD for days afterward.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Toxophil: DarkSoulNoHope: [Fark user image image 600x600]

That guy has been nothing but empty campain promises. I'm voting for Climate Change / Microplastics.

I believe in a third way. I'm voting nuclear annihilation.


He made a big splashy entrance in 1945, but what has he done since then? Costed taxpayers around the world trillions of dollars. And for what, Cold wars? Na, mother nature paired with good ol human short sighted stupidity has this one in the bag.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Toxophil: MattytheMouse: Toxophil: DarkSoulNoHope: [Fark user image image 600x600]

That guy has been nothing but empty campain promises. I'm voting for Climate Change / Microplastics.

I believe in a third way. I'm voting nuclear annihilation.

He made a big splashy entrance in 1945, but what has he done since then? Costed taxpayers around the world trillions of dollars. And for what, Cold wars? Na, mother nature paired with good ol human short sighted stupidity has this one in the bag.


He's making big promises with those Fallout games.
 
trippdogg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"The space agency estimates that the asteroid is between 36 and 82 metres wide.
In comparison, the average blue whale is around 21 metres long..."

Blue whales as a unit of measurement is obscure enough, but metres?

Americans have a a hard enough time dealing with meters without adding the whole metres thing.  That's just cruel.

/we dumb
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Don't look u- oh, nevermind.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Don't get my hopes up.  Was really looking forward to cracking open that 5-galloon bucket of Jim Bakker prepper soup.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Stochastic Cow: heywood-jablome: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/6J4pfT2qLb4] Some fun nostalgia from 1994, Without Warning, a tv movie that was presented as a newscast about asteroid hitting the planet that becomes an even bigger story. Apparently people called in to other news channels asking why they weren't covering it... I recall immediately recognizing the actor that played Q in Star Trek playing a news reporter and settled in with some popcorn and enjoyed the show.

*shudder* I remember that one. I knew it was just a TV movie, but it left me with PTSD for days afterward.


It's been too long since a network has done one of these War of the Worlds type movies. I remember another one about a nuclear bomb that terrorists had planted on a ship in a North Carolina harbor. Special Bulletin. Now I need to try and find it.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: [Fark user image 850x637]

I've seen worse artist renditions of an approaching space rock.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, I just checked Spaceweather.com, and 2021 GT2 is listed as being the least dangerous category of asteroids.

Asteroid 2022 KD2 is nearly as big, and will be passing within approximately 2/3rds the distance of 2021 GT2 sometime today, June 3rd.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i have a lot of money on this...if it hits and destroys us, i won't have to work another day for the rest of my life !!!
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, if I hold up a 3.5 million km long block of cheese just right, it'll peel off a nice slice for me?
 
