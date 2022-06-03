 Skip to content
(Slate) In the wake of Uvalde, gun manufacturers are doubling down because, well, why wouldn't they? This is America; they know nothing's gonna happen to them (slate.com)
    More: Murica, Gun politics, Gun politics in the United States, Firearm, Gun, gun company Daniel Defense, Rifle, Assault rifle, kind of gun  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/If the NRA was smart, they'd be rooting for Democrats. Guns sell faster and for more money under Democratic administrations.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wonder where some of these CEOs live?
Asking for a friend....
🤔
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe somebody needs to shoot up a gun factory to make them notice.

//Please note I am not encouraging anyone to shoot up a gun factory, or anywhere else
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That would sure suck to die and go to Hell where evil runs everything.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That needs to change.  There is nothing in the Constitution that prevents regulating gun industries, and the Commerce Clause says we can.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The more dangerous America seems, the more money they make by making America seem dangerous.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I miss the 19th century, where the ghosts of all the people slain by gun manufacturer's products would haunt their widows until they wasted their entire family fortune on a labyrinthine mansion to trap all the ghosts.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The farked up thing is... I'm thinking harder than I ever have before about getting a gun.

Ironically, because our electoral system favoring the minority of people insisting our society live in constant fear, and horror, and blood while floating on a vast sea of firearms I think is pretty much guaranteeing a second American civil war at this point, and I don't want to be totally unarmed when it happens.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

whidbey: That needs to change.  There is nothing in the Constitution that prevents regulating gun industries, and the Commerce Clause says we can.


I think SCOTUS is about to severely weaken the ICC.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: The more dangerous America seems, the more money they make by making America seem dangerous.


Feedback loop.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: The farked up thing is... I'm thinking harder than I ever have before about getting a gun.

Ironically, because our electoral system favoring the minority of people insisting our society live in constant fear, and horror, and blood while floating on a vast sea of firearms I think is pretty much guaranteeing a second American civil war at this point, and I don't want to be totally unarmed when it happens.


There's a difference between a gun and an arsenal. A difference between a handgun and an AR. Don't feel bad about owning a gun.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So imagine if Ford or GM or Honda had that too, where you couldn't sue when the car is being used repeatedly in bad ways.

Go ahead and try suing GM, Ford or Honda for criminal misuse of their product. I'll wait.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Daniel Defense @DanielDefense Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it. 🙏"

Fark user imageView Full Size


/this is fine
 
drewogatory
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: The farked up thing is... I'm thinking harder than I ever have before about getting a gun.

Ironically, because our electoral system favoring the minority of people insisting our society live in constant fear, and horror, and blood while floating on a vast sea of firearms I think is pretty much guaranteeing a second American civil war at this point, and I don't want to be totally unarmed when it happens.


Are they really a minority though? This month is the 34th month in a row with over 1,000,000 guns sold. I feel it likely this divide is 50/50ish.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tintar: "Daniel Defense @DanielDefense Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it. 🙏"

[Fark user image 850x1062]

/this is fine


I remember when I used to get a bunch of shiat here pointing out that's child abuse.

Good times.
 
JJR
‘’ 1 minute ago  
how conservatives see liberals
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Peter von Nostrand: mongbiohazard: The farked up thing is... I'm thinking harder than I ever have before about getting a gun.

Ironically, because our electoral system favoring the minority of people insisting our society live in constant fear, and horror, and blood while floating on a vast sea of firearms I think is pretty much guaranteeing a second American civil war at this point, and I don't want to be totally unarmed when it happens.

There's a difference between a gun and an arsenal. A difference between a handgun and an AR. Don't feel bad about owning a gun.


I mostly feel bad about falling prey to the American feedback loop which kills so many while enriching a few.
 
drewogatory
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tintar: "Daniel Defense @DanielDefense Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it. 🙏"

[Fark user image 850x1062]

/this is fine


Daniel Defense are well known bible humpers. Trijicon as well, their shiat used to have bible verses on it.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

drewogatory: So imagine if Ford or GM or Honda had that too, where you couldn't sue when the car is being used repeatedly in bad ways.

Go ahead and try suing GM, Ford or Honda for criminal misuse of their product. I'll wait.


alternately the part where, not misuse, but just regular everyday non-criminal use -

"...Ford knew the Pinto was a "firetrap" and said that Ford did not implement design changes because the company's cost-benefit analysis document showed that paying out millions in damages in lawsuits was less expensive than the design changes."
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Christ.  Fark all of them.

If it were up to me, I would ban ALL gun sales right farking now.  Until the 2nd amendment people start taking responsibility for the criminals that use those weapons to murder the fark out of people, THEY shouldn't be buying the guns either.  And starting with shutting down the manufacturers for THEIR lack of accountability is an excellent place to start.

I'm so farking sick of watching this country bend over backwards to accommodate a bunch of people that the vast majority to NOT agree with.  Especially since that accommodation so often proves to be disastrous for the most helpless and defenseless in this society.

Yes, I know.  I'm wrong, it'll never happen, blah bla blah...  Fark that.  It's time for some changes.  It's time for it to be said more often and more loudly.
 
anticontent
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Peter von Nostrand: mongbiohazard: The farked up thing is... I'm thinking harder than I ever have before about getting a gun.

Ironically, because our electoral system favoring the minority of people insisting our society live in constant fear, and horror, and blood while floating on a vast sea of firearms I think is pretty much guaranteeing a second American civil war at this point, and I don't want to be totally unarmed when it happens.

There's a difference between a gun and an arsenal. A difference between a handgun and an AR. Don't feel bad about owning a gun.


There's not anything bad about owning an AR either. Certainly rather have one in a civil war than a handgun.

Rifles are good for certain applications, just like handguns, shotguns, etc.

I'd buy an AK before an AR, though
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kermit the forg: Maybe somebody needs to shoot up a gun factory to make them notice.

//Please note I am not encouraging anyone to shoot up a gun factory, or anywhere else


It's fine, there are plenty of good guys with guns(tm) there. Anyone stupid enough to try wouldn't make it far.

All joking aside those places have armed guards. Mass shooters avoid places with lots of security.
 
