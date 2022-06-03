 Skip to content
(Slate)   Ackshually, the military tacticsh being dishplayed in Top Gun: Maverick aren't particularly realishtic   (slate.com) divider line
34
34 Comments     (+0 »)
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They worked for Luke and the Rebels against the Death Star.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because "accurate depiction of real-world military tactics" is precisely what every fan of the first movie loved about it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No f*cking sh*t. It's a movie not a documentary.

This ain't WINGS on Discovery... which was awesome, BTW.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do I care what Sean Connery thinks of Maverick?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is cruise even tall enough to be a Navy pilot?
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Is cruise even tall enough to be a Navy pilot?


chhh.  Naval Aviator.
and yeah probability you only need to be 5'2".
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Is cruise even tall enough to be a Navy pilot?


Now, the man was tall enough to play Jack Reacher. Surely he can see over the hood of a Navy jet.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Is cruise even tall enough to be a Navy pilot?


Hey ooohhhhh!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The author has more than a few fantasies of his own in play.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: They worked for Luke and the Rebels against the Death Star.


Seriously, the very first thing that went through my mind during the mission briefing scene was that the target is about the size of a womprat. Now I don't know how the targeting system in a T16 differs from that of an F18, but surely they're close enough.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Movies aren't real. Newsflash.
 
bdub77
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: They worked for Luke and the Rebels against the Death Star.


"Wait, but why don't we just send one ship to hyperspace jump through the middle of the Death Star?"

"Oh sh*t, good thinking. I was planning an attack using a bunch of old crappy vehicles that would have gotten most of us killed, but your idea is much better."
 
Knautilus [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: They worked for Luke and the Rebels against the Death Star.


when i was watching the movie i kept waiting for a "just like bombing whamprats back home" or "stay on target, stay on target" quip but i don't think anyone revel to the Great and Powerful Cruise, that they were just ripping off StarWars and Jedi and Force Awakens and The Dam Busters and Iron Eagle and, and,
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Reserving judgment until we hear from FLYNAVY.

/ I've been here too long....
 
Cheron
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No one tell them about the sex in porn
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: BizarreMan: They worked for Luke and the Rebels against the Death Star.

when i was watching the movie i kept waiting for a "just like bombing whamprats back home" or "stay on target, stay on target" quip but i don't think anyone revel to the Great and Powerful Cruise, that they were just ripping off StarWars and Jedi and Force Awakens and The Dam Busters and Iron Eagle and, and,


Haven't seen it, but not having "One Vision" play during any given flight scene is a missed opportunity.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Is cruise even tall enough to be a Navy pilot?


I mean, Jack Reacher is supposed to be 6' 6", so . . . cleary?
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"...there's no substitute in a crisis for an insanely talented fighter pilot steering 30 tons of metal at hypersonic speed into a frightful zone of danger, dropping his bombs dead on target, and whooshing up and away at G-forces intense enough to rip the flesh off the face of mere mortals."

Wasn't that the premise of Mortal Engines?
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When the shah still ruled Tehran, up until 1979, the U.S. sold him F-14s. But that was more than 40 years ago. The Iranian air force would have long ago used up all the planes' spare parts and, owing to sanctions, couldn't have bought them elsewhere.)

Yet Iran is still flying them.
https://www.19fortyfive.com/2022/05/f-14-tomcat-iran-is-flying-the-same-plane-tom-cruise-flew-in-top-gun/

https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/how-iran-has-kept-its-aging-american-made-f-14-tomcats-flying-111786
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bdub77: BizarreMan: They worked for Luke and the Rebels against the Death Star.

"Wait, but why don't we just send one ship to hyperspace jump through the middle of the Death Star?"

"Oh sh*t, good thinking. I was planning an attack using a bunch of old crappy vehicles that would have gotten most of us killed, but your idea is much better."


yeah that was one of the many, many, many, many things wrong about with that disaster of a movie. maybe the biggest thing because if hyperdrive=unstoppable kinetic weapon, all other weapons and tatics are now useless.  hell you don't need a deathstar.  pack a freighter with lead and point it at the planet you want to destroy.    bing, bang, boom all done.

\that movie was a turd from start to finish.
\\i will not speak its name.
 
havocmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So, what you're saying subby, is that if a real military pilot were to attempt any of the maneuvers in this film  - they're be placing themselves in a very... DANGEROUS ZONE?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bdub77: BizarreMan: They worked for Luke and the Rebels against the Death Star.

"Wait, but why don't we just send one ship to hyperspace jump through the middle of the Death Star?"

"Oh sh*t, good thinking. I was planning an attack using a bunch of old crappy vehicles that would have gotten most of us killed, but your idea is much better."


Really.

"This planet is being unruly. We could build a moon-sized spaceship with an awesome laser to destroy it, at the cost of untold trillions of credits, or we could weld together a bunch of metal scraps into something the size of a house, slap a hyperspace engine onto it, and just have it plow into the planet at light speed. What do you guys think?"
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cheron: No one tell them about the sex in porn


True, like a a bunch of friends with step moms and not one of them has had sex with any of them.

Or so they say...
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Because "accurate depiction of real-world military tactics" is precisely what every fan of the first movie loved about it.


I thought it was the homoerotic volleyball scene?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is kind of expected with Top Gun, where the first movie totally ignored the fact that the long range Phoenix missiles on the F-14s could have made quick work of a good chunk of the enemy MiGs from 100 nautical miles out.

It was the primary weapon of the F-14 and they kind of just ignored its capabilities in favor of showing Sidewinder and Sparrow missiles being used.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTFA:

"Top Gun: Maverick is a lot better than the original. (I rewatched it, for the first time since 1986, the night before seeing the sequel, and was surprised by how bad it is in almost every way.) So go see the sequel! It's fun, it's even funny, and it's extremely well-crafted moviemaking. Just leave your brains at home."

There, I just saved you from reading that pedantic diatribe.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Days of Thunder was a better version of Top Gun anyways.
 
JAGUART
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh no!  I hope this doesn't mean that Iron Eagle is unrealistic.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh no, they've locked on!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That is what they said about Russia too. But here we are
 
X-Geek
‘’ less than a minute ago  

eurotrader: Is cruise even tall enough to be a Navy pilot?


The Navy has spent millions over the years just to keep operating the only remaining machine that can print the phone book he sits on.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

