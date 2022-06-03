 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Doctor Ringo   (bbc.com) divider line
22
    More: Amusing, Ringo Starr, Beatles drummer, honorary doctorate, George Martin, United States, Berklee Academy of Music, BBC, Eleanor Rigby  
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Justin Timberlake has one too, so...
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"I just want to say thank you and peace and love".

What a load of crap, it don't even rhyme.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
elsewhere.scdn3.secure.raxcdn.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well well well I'd bet he's feeling FINE...
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Calling Dr. Howard, Dr. Fine, Dr. Howard!

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/This is so old. I was a child when this was old, also Buck Rogers
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

downstairs: Justin Timberlake has one too, so...


Pffft... Bon Jovi has doctorates from Penn and Princeton.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
WTF is up with those buttons?!
Fark user image
 
1979
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: WTF is up with those buttons?!
[Fark user image image 58x257]


cool AF
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


I do think Ringo is underrated but also enjoy the memes
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Me being the young guy I am, I'll always see him and Carlin as Mr. Conductor.

Good on ya, Ringo.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not to be confused with...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: [Fark user image image 850x1058]


Should I hate him?
 
Betep
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wouldn't he prefer a Certificate of Completion from  a Beauty School?
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
1979:
cool AF

You know what came out in 1979
Michael Jackson - Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough (Official Video)
Youtube yURRmWtbTbo
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: "I just want to say thank you and peace and love".

What a load of crap, it don't even rhyme.


Well, he's got no class
He's got no principles
He's got no innocence
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
1979 music, enjoy

M - Pop Muzik (Official Video)
Youtube gPoiv0sZ4s4
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A Ringo ate my baby.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: Well, he's got no class
He's got no principles
He's got no innocence


At first look I thought that was Oingo Boingo "only a lad."  Wrong, another great Alice Cooper.
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If Bob Dylan can get the Nobel Prize for Literature, sure give Ringo Starr an honorary doctorate. He desrves it at least for narrating Thomas the Tank Engine.
 
