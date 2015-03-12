 Skip to content
21
    More: Sick, MSN  
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it with people crapping in stores now? This seems to be more common now, or at least more reported.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was later discovered by an employee cleaning out the fitting room that the remaining bathing suits had been left on the floor. The employee grabbed the pile off the floor before realizing that the subjects had defecated and urinated on the swimwear.

Picture of one of the suspects:

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Craigslist ad in 3, 2...
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Camera surveillance footage captured the subjects allegedly responsible, and now the police need to identify them. If you have any information that can assist the investigation,

A beginning journalism student would, I hope, understand that the story should include a link to the video - which isn't there. Are they asking for help from people who drive to the police station so they can watch the video?
 
OddLlama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't expect to my city when I clicked the link.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fort Smith gunning for Shreveport's spot as the boil on the south.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Fort Smith gunning for Shreveport's spot as the boil on the south.


There are multiple boils, and blisters, scabs, bruises...
 
reyreyrey [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Do they know who is Suspect #1 and who is Suspect #2?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Speaker2Animals: Camera surveillance footage captured the subjects allegedly responsible, and now the police need to identify them. If you have any information that can assist the investigation,

A beginning journalism student would, I hope, understand that the story should include a link to the video - which isn't there. Are they asking for help from people who drive to the police station so they can watch the video?


Since they are 'allegedly' suspects, they probably don't want to get sued if it turns out it can't be proven. Can't say I blame them. And, honestly, a couple of young hot women trying on swimsuits together in a tight cramped little room with barely any room so that they've have to rub their.... Never mind, I'll be in my bunk
 
knuckleankle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Obituary Birthday: What is it with people crapping in stores now? This seems to be more common now, or at least more reported.


It's all the horse de-wormer they threw down their gullet. Now they've all got a permanent case of the runs. But - no worms!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's swimsuit season apparently.
 
T.rex
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i used to work at Dillard's... everyday it was a different scam...  from people buying up 1000's of dollars worth of clothes on their dead mom's credit card, to people trying to order mail order from prison, to guy's returning a random pair of sock with no tag, label or receipt on a brand we don't sell.

I remember my bosses suspected i was stealing from the registers.... They put in more money in the register than what the morning tally said it should be, figuring i'd steal the difference.. .(i didn't. i reported it, instead).  Then, another register went empty... they called in the cops, 99% sure it was me, but luckily, i was on receipt record of ringing up a transaction on a different register on the other end of the store at the same time the theft occured...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Are there a whole lot of people with public scat fetishes that I don't know about?

Wait, don't tell me. I don't want to know about them.
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Are there a whole lot of people with public scat fetishes that I don't know about?
Wait, don't tell me. I don't want to know about them.



I peg the day my innocence was lost to the day I found out there was such a thing as a scat fetish.

That was just reading about it. That was before the internet. I can't imagine the damage if I saw a video.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: It's swimsuit season apparently.


When's shiatting on the dressing room floor season?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The_Philosopher_King: The Irresponsible Captain: Are there a whole lot of people with public scat fetishes that I don't know about?
Wait, don't tell me. I don't want to know about them.


I peg the day my innocence was lost to the day I found out there was such a thing as a scat fetish.

That was just reading about it. That was before the internet. I can't imagine the damage if I saw a video.


Pegging and scat? Kinky.jpg
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
yikes
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Obituary Birthday: What is it with people crapping in stores now? This seems to be more common now, or at least more reported.


I blame the Lampoon.

The Mad Crapper
 
The5thElement
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sale? Usually you have to pay extra for that.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Helpful of them to leave their DNA evidence.
 
