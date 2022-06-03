 Skip to content
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   It's the time of year when ducklings spend more time in storm drains then the clown from 'IT'   (fox8.com) divider line
    More: Sappy, Facebook post, Parma firefighters, mother duck, Parma Fire Department, PARMA, intense rescue, storm drain, ducklings  
maxwellhauser
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
than
 
The Magical Flying Cow Turd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Then the clown from "IT" what? Come on, don't leave us hanging!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Heartwarming.... missing from the article: "All the ducklings were promptly eaten by raccoons"
 
drayno76
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Seriously not cool to make fun of your computer repair guy by calling them a clown and saying they play in storm gutters.

I hope your word documents get a macro virus that than forever leaves you writing with poor grammar.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Should humans fix their storm drain designs so this doesn't happen? No! It's the ducklings who are wrong.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What the quack
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

maxwellhauser: than


Than what?

/Jesus.
//yes?
 
KodosZardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Make way for them.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ducklings are immensely adorable.
/That is all I have to contribute.
 
