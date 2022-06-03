 Skip to content
(CNN)   Turns out, if people don't have any money, people don't buy stuff   (cnn.com) divider line
79
•       •       •

Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nonsense. That's what credit cards are for.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll just buy more money
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: I'll just buy more money


I'm going to buy more crypto.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flintstones Charge! (Wilma and Betty)
Youtube 8rqNZAIQH4U
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so poor, I can't even pay attention.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I guess Jesus wants me to steal this stuff cause I love Jesus and he wants me to have a 60 inch big screen.  Sure, I gotta push that 70 year old door greeter out of the way, but Jesus will heal him.

Jesus:. The only thing he can't do is microwave a burrito too hot for him to hold.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's always the option of taking stuff from rich people.
🤷‍♀
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get back to me when people start cutting back instead saying they will start cutting back.

There was a woman on cbs this morning with an F250 and a 5th wheel trailer complaining about gas prices but still traveling 600 miles to a camp site to park the trailer for a one week vacation.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pffft....
I'm going all in on NFT's
Fark user imageView Full Size


You Poors will be kicking yourselves for not getting in now when you could.
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This started hitting the books in industries about a month ago.

Middle-class "luxury" brands saw a flattening of sales starting towards the end of Q1, and it has continued.  Don't know if they've gone negative yet, but I wouldn't be surprised.

The interesting thing is seeing high end luxury items still selling just fine.  Not surprising, but it tells a story about the truly wealthy vs everyone else, and why our politicians don't seem to actually care about inflation any further than they need to to spout platitudes and get reelected.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More than 8 in 10 consumers are planning to rethink or even reduce their product spending

I love how this is being reported as a bad thing
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: Notabunny: I'll just buy more money

I'm going to buy more crypto.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note that in the first photo the only product out of stock is the brand name organic milk - the most expensive thing in the cooler.

People will want to hold on to little luxuries and fancy milk is one of those.  The line to Starbucks still wraps around the building even though nobody needs a single thing they sell there and the prices are outrageous.
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: More than 8 in 10 consumers are planning to rethink or even reduce their product spending

I love how this is being reported as a bad thing


It's how inflation triggers a recession.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To each according to their needs.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since a large part of the current batch of inflation is due to demand being higher than supply (demand is higher due to people spending money on physical objects as opposed to events like concerts and theater tickets and vacations and cruises due to covid, and supply is down due to covid lockdowns and employees calling in sick and disruptions due to the Ukraine war), if demand drops, inflation should too.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: More than 8 in 10 consumers are planning to rethink or even reduce their product spending

I love how this is being reported as a bad thing


I have never not had this plan.  My grocery shopping for the week is based around what is on sale in the flyer.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: hugram: Notabunny: I'll just buy more money

I'm going to buy more crypto.

[Fark user image 576x383]


Just make sure you don't miss the bottom by 7 minutes!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Store prices keep creeping up," my ass. Between shrinkflation and outright price gouging, store prices have rocketed skyward on engines of greed and fear.

You're seeing the rich "punish" the poor for making them suffer during COVID. They're trying to make up their losses.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heard some asshole on the radio this morning saying inflation is being caused by wages being too high, and that they need to be cut. Oddly, he didn't say the same for multi-millionaires and billionaires.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still buy way more TP and cat food than needed.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: hugram: Notabunny: I'll just buy more money

I'm going to buy more crypto.

[Fark user image image 576x383]


I wish our President wore a beauty pageant sash for their official photo.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Karma Chameleon: More than 8 in 10 consumers are planning to rethink or even reduce their product spending

I love how this is being reported as a bad thing

I have never not had this plan.  My grocery shopping for the week is based around what is on sale in the flyer.


Sparkling water companies purchase my loyalty one Publix BOGO at a time.
 
anotherluser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: More than 8 in 10 consumers are planning to rethink or even reduce their product spending

I love how this is being reported as a bad thing


For an economy as reliant on conspicuous overconsumption as ours is, it certainly isn't good.
 
Decorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: More than 8 in 10 consumers are planning to rethink or even reduce their product spending

I love how this is being reported as a bad thing


Little known fact the economy is entirely driven by demand in a capitalist system. No demand and no profit. All the supply in the world does nothing but bankrupt you if nobody buys your shiat.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article says people are just buying less useless crap.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: Article says people are just buying less useless crap.


"Useless Crap" is one of the top 10 economic sectors in this country.
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Since a large part of the current batch of inflation is due to demand being higher than supply (demand is higher due to people spending money on physical objects as opposed to events like concerts and theater tickets and vacations and cruises due to covid, and supply is down due to covid lockdowns and employees calling in sick and disruptions due to the Ukraine war), if demand drops, inflation should too.


It's also why raising interest rates isn't really going to do anything.

Rates go up, money flow drops, value of dollar increases, prices drop, demand increases so prices go right back to where they were.

Solving the supply issues is the key to stabilizing everything, and higher interest rates just makes borrowing and business more expensive for the suppliers that are trying to patch everything back together.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: To each according to their needs.


Not in the US. Here, it's "grab everything you can for yourself and fark anyone else".
 
quiotu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: Get back to me when people start cutting back instead saying they will start cutting back.

There was a woman on cbs this morning with an F250 and a 5th wheel trailer complaining about gas prices but still traveling 600 miles to a camp site to park the trailer for a one week vacation.


This is how you learn who's lived poor and who's only talked about being poor.

Anyone being a whiny biatch about the cost of stuff has never actually had to cut corners. Those of us that have just go through the motions and wait for things to improve.

You learn who the entitled passes are fast during inflation.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Since a large part of the current batch of inflation is due to demand being higher than supply (demand is higher due to people spending money on physical objects as opposed to events like concerts and theater tickets and vacations and cruises due to covid, and supply is down due to covid lockdowns and employees calling in sick and disruptions due to the Ukraine war), if demand drops, inflation should too.


Good news
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shinji3i: fiddlehead: hugram: Notabunny: I'll just buy more money

I'm going to buy more crypto.

[Fark user image image 576x383]

I wish our President wore a beauty pageant sash for their official photo.


Instead, our current and former are wearing bibs.
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My life was once so rough, I was forced to live on nothing but food and water.
 
bunny_of_chaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Karma Chameleon: More than 8 in 10 consumers are planning to rethink or even reduce their product spending

I love how this is being reported as a bad thing

I have never not had this plan.  My grocery shopping for the week is based around what is on sale in the flyer.


I got rid of the local paper subscription, since I was only using it for coupons.  Signed up for the grocery store membership and app for digital coupons.  Shopping list is based on the sale items from the app.

I also have something to eat before grocery shopping, since I spend too much on junk when I'm hungry.

I track what I save on coupons and discounts, since it motivates me to put in the extra effort to buy what is on sale.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: Article says people are just buying less useless crap.


Oh...good, maybe an end to those ridiculous shopping channels. All they sell is useless crap. It would be like 6 channels I won't need to skip anymore once they are taken off the air.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: thealgorerhythm: To each according to their needs.

Not in the US. Here, it's "grab everything you can for yourself and fark anyone else".


The people I worked with who made the most, were the most comfortable, always, ALWAYS piled their plates highest at the company lunches. And then would always find something to complain about.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be interesting to see how hard TV Evangelists are going to have to work to get donations set in to start your "seed to heaven"

I feel so sorry for ANYONE that has ever sent in money to those lying bastards.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Heard some asshole on the radio this morning saying inflation is being caused by wages being too high, and that they need to be cut. Oddly, he didn't say the same for multi-millionaires and billionaires.


And they always mean OTHER people's wages are too high - never their own.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: And then would always find something to complain about.


What's the saying? Money does not buy you happiness.

It's BS.

It sure can.

Money (Remastered)
Youtube 8lR1wiaazn8
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, republican executives are price gouging.

Democrats need to remember this, and attack America the very same ways republicans are doing, when the GOP steals another election.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: To each according to their needs.


Sign me up, I need a new GPU.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thingster: Solving the supply issues is the key to stabilizing everything, and higher interest rates just makes borrowing and business more expensive for the suppliers that are trying to patch everything back together.


THANK YOU.  I feel like I'm taking crazy pills.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad-n-FL: Meanwhile, republican executives are price gouging.

Democrats need to remember this, and attack America the very same ways republicans are doing, when the GOP steals another election.


Which is the party that always thinks it's a good idea to raise taxes?

I forget.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I feel so sorry for ANYONE that has ever sent in money to those lying bastards.


I do not.

Financing the churches pedophiles and Klan child kidnappings is a sin.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anotherluser: Karma Chameleon: More than 8 in 10 consumers are planning to rethink or even reduce their product spending

I love how this is being reported as a bad thing

For an economy as reliant on conspicuous overconsumption as ours is, it certainly isn't good.


Our economy relies on gambling.  People taking the chance on getting nothing for their money.  The profit margin on people buying stuff is razor thin compared to the profit margin on people dropping billions into retirement or scratch-off tickets.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad-n-FL: steklo: I feel so sorry for ANYONE that has ever sent in money to those lying bastards.

I do not.

Financing the churches pedophiles and Klan child kidnappings is a sin.


So, you don't feel sorry for people who send money to churches?  I don't understand your post.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Here's Lemmy with a quick cost cutting tip

Limmy's Show - Water
Youtube GceNsojnMf0
 
