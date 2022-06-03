 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Putin the tyrant celebrates 100 days of his disastrous Ukraine invasion with 30k of his troops dead. Easily the biggest military catastrophe in modern history   (thesun.ie) divider line
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well... I'd counter with Iraq being up there... That was pretty f*cking catastrophic.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BitwiseShift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At least he can seriously count on GOP to obstruct and deflect any escalation of US efforts to end this.
 
Fano
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bravo, Vlad.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At least Putin made history. Admittedly as a big loser, but still - he definitely made history!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Twice the number of soldiers killed in the 10-year long Afghanistan war.
Heckuva job Pootie.

Dave The Slushy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Well... I'd counter with Iraq being up there... That was pretty f*cking catastrophic.


The invasion of Iraq was an unparalleled military success. The occupation of Iraq was a civilian failure the world has seen before countless times and was easily predictable by anyone with half a lesson in middle eastern history.
 
Froman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Battle of the Somme takes that honor, by far. That was back in the day when they just sent wave after wave of men in front of machine guns until they ran out of ammo.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

notmyjab: [Fark user image image 475x356]


Feed. He should feed worms.
 
groppet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hey everything is going to plan, he is breaking out the old tanks because he no longer wants to use his wonder weapons.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I played axis and allies. I see nothing has really changed over the last century. Russians breed like rabbits to be sent to somewhere not Russia to die for no reason i can really surmise besides the sweet release of death to free them from living in Russia.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Come on ass cancer... you have killed millions of good, honest, hard working people. How about you hurry up and kill this bad hombre soon.
 
spleef420
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Well... I'd counter with Iraq being up there... That was pretty f*cking catastrophic.


The US hasn't lost that many troops in a single war since Vietnam...and never in this short of a timeframe.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Well... I'd counter with Iraq being up there... That was pretty f*cking catastrophic.


From a casualty standpoint the war in Iraq didn't even come close.  On a scale of stupidity?  Yeah, pretty much a quagmire.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'd say the war on drugs has been a bigger abject failure.
 
Fissile
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
" Easily the biggest military catastrophe in modern history"

So the 20th century is no longer the modern era?

There a lots of examples of bigger military blunder than this.

Example:

"On July 1, 1916, more than 54,000 Tommies from the Third and Fourth armies were shredded by machine gun and artillery fire as they trudged slowly across No Man's Land towards the German lines just east of the town of Albért. The assault left 20,000 dead."https://militaryhistorynow.com/2014/11/12/bloodletting-the-deadliest-one-day-battles-in-military-history/

That's 20,000 KIA in ONE DAY.

Who green-lights these stories?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Well... I'd counter with Iraq being up there... That was pretty f*cking catastrophic.


Strategically yes.but the military aspect of it went ok at first, the invasion was executed well.
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The invasion of Kuwait by Iraq would probably be close. It depends on how you look at it. They were certainly chased out of the country in a big hurry, but they were being attacked by an overwhelming force so maybe it doesn't count.
 
soporific
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Well... I'd counter with Iraq being up there... That was pretty f*cking catastrophic.


The invasion itself went well. It's what happened after that was a predictable disaster. But even Dubya wasn't such a failure that he lost 30K troops in 100 days.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
30k is nothing to Russia. History has shown many times that they are more then willing to throw bodies at problems. Move the decimal point a couple places to the right and they still won't care. And as History has also shown the Russian people are cowed enough to let him do it.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Right wingers are the epitome of failures.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dead Russians is the only way Putin can get an erection.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fissile: " Easily the biggest military catastrophe in modern history"

So the 20th century is no longer the modern era?

There a lots of examples of bigger military blunder than this.

Example:

"On July 1, 1916, more than 54,000 Tommies from the Third and Fourth armies were shredded by machine gun and artillery fire as they trudged slowly across No Man's Land towards the German lines just east of the town of Albért. The assault left 20,000 dead."https://militaryhistorynow.com/2014/11/12/bloodletting-the-deadliest-one-day-battles-in-military-history/

That's 20,000 KIA in ONE DAY.

Who green-lights these stories?


Huh, never thought a probable Russian troll would be in deflection mode... just kidding. We all knew that.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fissile: " Easily the biggest military catastrophe in modern history"

So the 20th century is no longer the modern era?

There a lots of examples of bigger military blunder than this.

Example:

"On July 1, 1916, more than 54,000 Tommies from the Third and Fourth armies were shredded by machine gun and artillery fire as they trudged slowly across No Man's Land towards the German lines just east of the town of Albért. The assault left 20,000 dead."https://militaryhistorynow.com/2014/11/12/bloodletting-the-deadliest-one-day-battles-in-military-history/

That's 20,000 KIA in ONE DAY.

Who green-lights these stories?


So unsportsmanlike of the germans to shoot them as they slowly walked across no man's land.

Slowly. Walked. Wtf did they think would happen? The British army was not exactly very innovative at that point
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wonder how much more of these losses the Russians can take before even Putin has to admit defeat?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's like Stalingrad. Except, you know, for the whole winning thing.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If everyone is going to "no true Scotsman" their favorite war in this thread, maybe we should ask subby for the catastrophe measurement variables.
 
Mambo Bananapatch [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Red Army lost entire divisions to the Wehrmacht. 30000 casualties wouldn't even have been noticed during Barbarossa.

Dreadful headline.
 
thenewflesh
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fissile: " Easily the biggest military catastrophe in modern history"

So the 20th century is no longer the modern era?

There a lots of examples of bigger military blunder than this.

Example:

"On July 1, 1916, more than 54,000 Tommies from the Third and Fourth armies were shredded by machine gun and artillery fire as they trudged slowly across No Man's Land towards the German lines just east of the town of Albért. The assault left 20,000 dead."https://militaryhistorynow.com/2014/11/12/bloodletting-the-deadliest-one-day-battles-in-military-history/

That's 20,000 KIA in ONE DAY.

Who green-lights these stories?


Define "modern".

Relatively recent history in the grand scheme of things? Sure. Within living memory? Barely, and nobody alive today would have been anywhere near old enough to understand what was going on at the time. Along with the style of warfare, almost every aspect of cultural and technological life was very different. So much has changed that you almost might as well be comparing the Napoleonic wars.

So, no, in terms of directly comparing a similar situation, WWI no longer counts as "modern".
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fissile: " Easily the biggest military catastrophe in modern history"

So the 20th century is no longer the modern era?

There a lots of examples of bigger military blunder than this.

Example:

"On July 1, 1916, more than 54,000 Tommies from the Third and Fourth armies were shredded by machine gun and artillery fire as they trudged slowly across No Man's Land towards the German lines just east of the town of Albért. The assault left 20,000 dead."https://militaryhistorynow.com/2014/11/12/bloodletting-the-deadliest-one-day-battles-in-military-history/

That's 20,000 KIA in ONE DAY.

Who green-lights these stories?



And it is worse than that. Populations were much smaller back then. That 20k in a day KIA was far worse in terms of percentage of the country's population died.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The encirclement battle at Kyiv in 1941? The Soviets lost 600,000+ men in 45 days. I think that one will be kind of hard to beat, without the use of nuclear weapons.
 
Fissile
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: 30k is nothing to Russia. History has shown many times that they are more then willing to throw bodies at problems. Move the decimal point a couple places to the right and they still won't care. And as History has also shown the Russian people are cowed enough to let him do it.


The combat troops he's using are not conscripts, they are 'volunteers', yanno, professionals just like the American Army.   When the Vietnam War started there were no big war protests in the US, because until 1968 all the combat troops in Vietnam were volunteers.  By 1967 the US military expedition in Vietnam was on the verge of collapse and the US gov was desperate, so conscripts were forced to go.  It was the first time in US history that the USMC had to resort to conscription to fill its ranks.  That's when the big anti-war protests started.

The public never complains about war until their sons are forced to go.  Currently in Russia no one is being forced, so no big public outcry.  This is how it is all over the world.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fissile: The combat troops he's using are not conscripts, they are 'volunteers', yanno, professionals just like the American Army.


Well, except for all the conscripts.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
According to Russian Duma members, those soldiers aren't dead..They are just pining for the fjords..
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fissile: " Easily the biggest military catastrophe in modern history"

So the 20th century is no longer the modern era?

There a lots of examples of bigger military blunder than this.

Example:

"On July 1, 1916, more than 54,000 Tommies from the Third and Fourth armies were shredded by machine gun and artillery fire as they trudged slowly across No Man's Land towards the German lines just east of the town of Albért. The assault left 20,000 dead."https://militaryhistorynow.com/2014/11/12/bloodletting-the-deadliest-one-day-battles-in-military-history/

That's 20,000 KIA in ONE DAY.

Who green-lights these stories?


So, your definition of 'modern' includes 'more than a century past'?
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fissile: July 1, 1916


A time when the overwhelming majority of small arms had manually operated bolts and no detachable magazines, machineguns were still a relatively new and rapidly developing technology, airplanes were in their infancy, artillery fired only dumb shells, and the first tanks were still months away from storming the battlefield? Yeah, that's not modern anymore.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What do you call 30,000 dead Russians? A good start. MOAR PLEASE
 
Fairmont
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Russia suffered 35,000 deaths in the 1904-1905 Russo-Japanese war and it led to domestic unrest leading to the 1905 Russian Revolution.
The Soviet Union suffered 15,000 deaths (over 10 years) in Afghanistan, and it led to a Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan, with the political blowback leading to the destabilization and breakup of the Soviet Union.

Casualty numbers that high can't be hidden from the public and they inevitably lead to domestic unrest. The number of casualties in Ukraine are reaching levels that led to previous domestic revolutions in Russia, and Putin should be very concerned.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pffft. At least 130,000 people died in Hiroshima and Nagasaki when Kapan decided that they still had a chance to win a lost war.


As far as long lasting bad effects go for a country with greedy leadeship starting expensive wars and then losing the wars instead of gaining property and resources, then Putin still needs to do more before he catches Scotland. Scotland is still Englands thrall centuries after Scotland went broke and militarily nearly non existent when Scotland tried its hand at colonialism in South America and ended up broke and helpless instead.

I mean we can hope Russia is crushed for many centuries and becomes a mostly harmless holding of Poland or Finland from this, but I cant imagine Putin surviving in power long enough to become a second Scotland
 
clovercat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cancer or assassination should end it.

BREAKING CONFIRMED: Putin Cancer, Assassination Attempt
Youtube GD9-z-RZto8
 
Fissile
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: Fissile: The combat troops he's using are not conscripts, they are 'volunteers', yanno, professionals just like the American Army.

Well, except for all the conscripts.


COMBAT troops, yanno, front-line.  They are nearly all volunteers.
 
anuran
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Froman: Battle of the Somme takes that honor, by far. That was back in the day when they just sent wave after wave of men in front of machine guns until they ran out of ammo.


That was more than a century ago
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Petey4335: I played axis and allies. I see nothing has really changed over the last century. Russians breed like rabbits to be sent to somewhere not Russia to die for no reason i can really surmise besides the sweet release of death to free them from living in Russia.


Narrator: there's a problem for Russians now, they no longer breed like rabbits. Zerg tactics fail when you no longer have reserves.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AdrienVeidt: So, your definition of 'modern' includes 'more than a century past'?


Generally, modern (Western) history is agreed upon to have started just after the age of enlightenment and during the early stages of the industrial revolution. 17th or 18th Century sort of timeline.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

clovercat: Cancer or assassination should end it.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/GD9-z-RZto8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Cancer denies having any involvement with that son of a bish
 
Fissile
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Father_Jack: Fissile: " Easily the biggest military catastrophe in modern history"

So the 20th century is no longer the modern era?

There a lots of examples of bigger military blunder than this.

Example:

"On July 1, 1916, more than 54,000 Tommies from the Third and Fourth armies were shredded by machine gun and artillery fire as they trudged slowly across No Man's Land towards the German lines just east of the town of Albért. The assault left 20,000 dead."https://militaryhistorynow.com/2014/11/12/bloodletting-the-deadliest-one-day-battles-in-military-history/

That's 20,000 KIA in ONE DAY.

Who green-lights these stories?

So unsportsmanlike of the germans to shoot them as they slowly walked across no man's land.

Slowly. Walked. Wtf did they think would happen? The British army was not exactly very innovative at that point


The British officers of the time were nearly all members of the upper classes, with typical upper class mentalities.   The British officer corps had very little regard for the enlisted ranks.  This is a tradition that goes back centuries in the British military.

"In 1813 the Duke of Wellington, angered by incidents of looting amongst his army, wrote sourly: 'We have in the service the scum of the earth as common soldiers.' The words were harsh, but not altogether inaccurate, for the British Army had a long tradition of recruiting primarily amongst the poorest and most desperate of society."

https://www.westernfrontassociation.com/world-war-i-articles/the-scum-of-the-earth/

The Plan at the Battle of Somme was to have the British troops walk en masse toward the German lines, the "logic" being the Germans would run out of ammo before the British Army ran out of troops.

This was not unique to the British, this scene was based on a real battle that took place near Reims.  The real battle, like the movie version, ended in failure with the local troops staging a mutiny.

Paths of Glory
Youtube 0gyyGHHXfck
 
