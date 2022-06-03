 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 100 of WW3: 20% of Ukraine is Russian held. Severodonetsk withstands Russian attack. Progress in Kherson counteroffensive. US military hackers conducted offensive cyber operations in support of Ukraine. It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
26
    More: News, European Union, Russia, Ukraine, Military, European Commission President Ursula, European Commission, Ukrainians, European Council  
•       •       •

72 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2022 at 8:50 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like the artillery duels might be heating up. It this the effect of the US 155 mm guns?
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The first century of days for his three-day Blyatskrieg. Putin must remain a master strategist.

/With great respect to Darth Putin
//Real Putin can До біса himself with a rusty bayonet.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

No memes for a while, along with minimal posting. Mental health isn't doing so great so I'm unplugging for a bit.

On the subject of Ukraine, hopefully we get some big booms soon. Saw some drone footage on reddit with mini booms, but I'd love to see another caravan of tanks get lit up.

/🇺🇦
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: Glory to Ukraine.

No memes for a while, along with minimal posting. Mental health isn't doing so great so I'm unplugging for a bit.

On the subject of Ukraine, hopefully we get some big booms soon. Saw some drone footage on reddit with mini booms, but I'd love to see another caravan of tanks get lit up.

/🇺🇦


Take care of yourself.

I'm scheduling some unplugging as well. Wife and I are going to the Kelly Cup finals tomorrow (minor-league/AA hockey, two steps below NHL), and I'm taking a short vacation in a couple weeks.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Russian truck destroyed after running over a mine.

Boom

I will be in and out today while I batten down the hatches for the tropical storm - only a tropical storm so not much battening down of hatches to be done but with the angina being a right biatch lately I have to take it slow.  Bleh.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Stugna-P again carries out the demilitarization of the Russian armored personnel carrier.

Putting a graphic warning on this one because I'm not sure exactly what that was that flew up in the air but I have suspicions...
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
The 4th Rapid Response Brigade of the NGU is working on the orcs who hid in a residential area in one of the cities in the Luhansk region.

More booms
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x233]

Looks like the artillery duels might be heating up. It this the effect of the US 155 mm guns?


Probably a bit, but also the fact that the Ukrainian's are advancing in the south, and the Russians are attempting to advance in Severodonetsk. More battles equal more boom. The loss of more UAVs is noteworthy as well, as it matches up with the artillery pieces. it makes me curious if there is a relationship.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Awesome stuff Tracianne, great start to the thread!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
https://www.understandingwar.org
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Awesome stuff Tracianne, great start to the thread!


Definitely need to have the kabooms to kick start the mornings!
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Moscow is burning down. A fire broke out in the business center.

russia on fire...again.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Impressive demining 🔥

Nice boom from the demining.  No vehicles or orcs but could almost feel that it was so close
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
The president of #Ukraine published a short address on the 100th day of the war
It refers to a video recorded on the second day of the war, when #Russian propaganda spread rumors about the escape of #Ukraine's top leadership from #Kyiv.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Moscow is burning down. A fire broke out in the business center.

russia on fire...again.


This is what happens when Ivan skips out on his smoking cessation classes.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
100 days of this shiat...

Slava Ukraini for hanging in there. I've never been so happy to be wrong!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Impressive demining 🔥

Nice boom from the demining.  No vehicles or orcs but could almost feel that it was so close


I think that's an unexploded bomb being exploded. You tend to just detonate unexploded bombs where they are if it's safe to do so, it's much easier and safer than attempting to defuse and move them.

Mines generally don't have that much explosive in them....you need to be able to carry them to plant them without some sort of large machinery.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Nice boom from the demining.  No vehicles or orcs but could almost feel that it was so close


Mister Nesbit has learned the first lesson of Not Being Seen - not to stand up!
However, he has chosen a very obvious piece of cover.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He's not wrong. Ukraine's fate is 100% tied to the US 2024 election.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: He's not wrong. Ukraine's fate is 100% tied to the US 2024 election.

[Link][Fark user image image 601x699]


Haw haw, he thinks he has until 2024
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: He's not wrong. Ukraine's fate is 100% tied to the US 2024 election.

[Fark user image 601x699]


"I will win because their support will falter!" is not the ringing endorsement of his military he thinks it is...

I hope we prove him as wrong as Japan was during WW2.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Russian truck destroyed after running over a mine.

Boom

I will be in and out today while I batten down the hatches for the tropical storm - only a tropical storm so not much battening down of hatches to be done but with the angina being a right biatch lately I have to take it slow.  Bleh.


That'll buff right out.
 
alice_600
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: 100 days of this shiat...

Slava Ukraini for hanging in there. I've never been so happy to be wrong!


Holds up glass of morning beer! "Slava Ukraini!"
 
Oneiros
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so I started a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You could even just call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A charity telethon on Sunday, May 29th is planned.  Expect a link to be posted to https://mobile.twitter.com/MFA_Ukraine

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org
Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:  https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/
Posters (Europe?):  https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There is no need to tell us what you do (but you can if you need it to help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with a link
PPPPS. Crap, we're up to 3 digits
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Impressive demining 🔥

Nice boom from the demining.  No vehicles or orcs but could almost feel that it was so close


Problem is, I take less and less joy from those as time wears on.
Celebrating a short, uncurated video of single vehicle exploding loses its shine when the real news is that the orcs are making gains in the Donbas.

Where is the "certainly to happen" mass defections?   Why are the ammo trucks not empty of supplies by now?

Guess I am just finding recent events frustrating to hear about and feel cheated by some of the earlier optimism.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.