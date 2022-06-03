 Skip to content
(NYPost)   I screwed up, and the only way I can survive is to fire 10% of my staff   (nypost.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's still looking for a way out of buying Twitter, after her shoved his foot in his mouth!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In the long run, it'll be the best thing to ever happen to them.

Happened to the SO about 10 years ago, super toxic boss and work environment. Like stop watch restroom breaks, on call 24/7 on weekends. 4hour and overnight road trips at a whim for site visits with major 3rd degree interviews for expense justification. It wasn't until he was fired that he realized just how much he was better off.
Ironically, his "Clean house" boss got fired the next month after he got his body count to the limit.
He ended up with a much better University job with benefits, pension, better time off and flexible work hours.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fire yourself, you twit.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even Borat is impressed with Elon's business savvy:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one way to recoup your losses on this whole Twitter thing...Maybe stick to rockets and cars
and get out of politics..That's a losing game money wise...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked in a place like that, only it was this department isn't making a profit but instead just continuing to break even.  Let's get rid of it.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happens with a lot of CEO's. So nothing asinine about it.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey guys, I tanked our stock price by 33% so I need to fire 10% of you to get the stock price up in order to buy my favorite social media app.  If I don't the stock market will figure out I'm not actually Tony Stark and the company will be proper farked.
 
ssa5
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It would be nice wouldn't it if the very organization whose responsibility to do research and investigation into topics, sometimes known as journalism, could possibly do some journalism on this fraud and just stop once and for all reporting on him as if he is some kind of genius. Instead we get lazy hack writers and TV personalities who faun over these idiots all the while never once actually looking into whether they may possibly be frauds or morons.

When amateurs on Youtube are doing better investigative work, kind of defeats the whole purpose of being there CNN, FOX, MSNBC, CBS, NY Times, etc.. & etc.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Did he fix Twitter yet?
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I mean, wasn't this inevitable? Even leaving aside my suspicion that Mr. Musk isn't quite the genius people think he is, he's been spending way too much time lately focused on Twitter and politics and things that are NOT running his company during a difficult time.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I hope this doesn't impact the robotaxi division.  They're coming out with robotaxis next year for the 4th year in a row.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Man who just cashed out $15 billion is stock is worried about his finances.  Maybe cash that stock out and keep your employees employed.
 
drxym
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When IBM and Yahoo wanted to shed jobs, the first thing they did is be complete assholes to their employees. They'd stop them from working from home, or in satellite offices and force them to turn up at their actual desks. This was a deliberate fark you intended to disrupt people's lives so that some of them would quit rather than be laid off with a nice severance.

So if you're wondering why Elon Musk has suddenly announced everyone has to work 40+ hours from Tesla offices, now you know. He's following the same patter - be a dick, hope some of these people leave and then they won't have to be paid off.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Found something we can all agree on Musky on: "It has been raining money on fools for too long."
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I just don't understand why people like Elon Musk or think he's a smart guy.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: I worked in a place like that, only it was this department isn't making a profit but instead just continuing to break even.  Let's get rid of it.


Oh let me guess. Your department was crucial to the overall running of the company and without it the company would collapse in a matter of weeks?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I used to admire Tesla (the company and the car) and lamented the fact that Michigan didn't allow sales of Teslas within the state. I felt it was another Tucker situation where the Big Three (or Four or Five or whatever) barred an up-and-comer from selling cars to avoid the competition from a superior product. I planned on getting a Tesla some day.

And then Elon Musk, over the past couple years, started acting like an incredible jackass. An entitled, spoiled, trolling, mean, egomaniacal jackass.

Now, I wouldn't touch a Tesla. Fark Musk and his company. I'm sorry to all the people working for the company, but your boss is a farkwit who is tanking the company with his public shenanigans, whether it be his grandstanding on behalf of the "rights" of billionaires to screw people over, or his ego-stroking pleasure cruises to the upper atmosphere, it's just farking sick and sad to watch. If you're an engineer or some sort of tech person working for Tesla, maybe consider taking your expertise to another company soon, because Musk has spoiled the brand. I'd suggest Chevrolet. I hear the Volt and other EVs are starting to shape up nicely. I think Chevy (or a new upstart) will be the future of EVs, not Tesla.

Tesla innovated. No doubt. But I think the company's screwed so long as it has Musk's musk all over it.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I just don't understand why people like Elon Musk or think he's a smart guy.


Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that.

~George Carlin
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Man who just cashed out $15 billion is stock is worried about his finances.  Maybe cash that stock out and keep your employees employed.


It's money
and Twitter
and playing in politics
and constantly running his mouth about FSD

The man has dug a hole for pretty much every company, just Tesla has been hit the worst so far... and has the largest outstanding "next year" promise. I can see him using this to justify FSD being delayed... again.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Companies that are inherently negative cash flow (ie value destroyers) need to die, so that they stop consuming resources."


EABOD -- *crosses finish line after a decade*  "anyone that's still racing at this point needs to be disqualified so we don't have to stand around waiting for those losers"
sec.govView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Why Not Guy: I mean, wasn't this inevitable? Even leaving aside my suspicion that Mr. Musk isn't quite the genius people think he is, he's been spending way too much time lately focused on Twitter and politics and things that are NOT running his company during a difficult time.


He was never a genius at all. He was a wealthy heir to a gemstone mine fortune who paid geniuses to make something. He didn't invent the EV, or the SpaceX rockets, or anything else. He just threw a LOT of money at people far, far smarter than he is and told them "make something new."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Elon Musk: You will come into the office at least 40 hours a week or you will be fired
Also Elon Musk: Even if you come into the office at least 40 hours a week you will also be fired

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I hear the Volt and other EVs are starting to shape up nicely. I think Chevy (or a new upstart) will be the future of EVs, not Tesla.


Around here in north Jersey these are selling like hotcakes and everyone I know who has one loves it

motortrend.comView Full Size
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I used to admire Tesla (the company and the car) and lamented the fact that Michigan didn't allow sales of Teslas within the state. I felt it was another Tucker situation where the Big Three (or Four or Five or whatever) barred an up-and-comer from selling cars to avoid the competition from a superior product. I planned on getting a Tesla some day.

And then Elon Musk, over the past couple years, started acting like an incredible jackass. An entitled, spoiled, trolling, mean, egomaniacal jackass.

Now, I wouldn't touch a Tesla. Fark Musk and his company. I'm sorry to all the people working for the company, but your boss is a farkwit who is tanking the company with his public shenanigans, whether it be his grandstanding on behalf of the "rights" of billionaires to screw people over, or his ego-stroking pleasure cruises to the upper atmosphere, it's just farking sick and sad to watch. If you're an engineer or some sort of tech person working for Tesla, maybe consider taking your expertise to another company soon, because Musk has spoiled the brand. I'd suggest Chevrolet. I hear the Volt and other EVs are starting to shape up nicely. I think Chevy (or a new upstart) will be the future of EVs, not Tesla.

Tesla innovated. No doubt. But I think the company's screwed so long as it has Musk's musk all over it.



Like everything else right now, China is poised to take over the Electric Vehicle market. That's why Tesla isn't performing as well as they'd hoped in the country. They have multiple companies that offer comparable vehicles to Tesla, way better than what we have to offer in the states. Some are arguably better than Tesla too. Chinese brand NIO has a battery leasing and swap program for their vehicles that address battery degradation and time spent charging. You don't have to charge a car for 3 hours, just drive into their automated battery swapping station and be on your way fully charged in 10 minutes. Lease the battery so you can purchase the car at a lower cost and not worry that your car will be worthless once the battery goes.
 
virgo47 [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Happens with a lot of CEO's. So nothing asinine about it.


non
sequitur
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Tesla's billionaire boss said that the domestic economy is in for a "rude awakening." He also said that working from home has made Americans lazy.
When asked by a Twitter user if he thought there would be a recession, Musk replied: "Yes, but this is actually a good thing. It has been raining money on fools for too long."
He then added: "Some bankruptcies need to happen. Also, all the Covid stay-at-home stuff has tricked people into thinking that you don't actually need to work hard."


https://media.ford.com/content/fordmedia/fna/us/en/news/2022/06/02/ford-6200-new-uaw-jobs-midwest.html

hmmmm... one EV company predicting doom and gloom and layoffs while another is hiring significantly... I wonder what the difference is?  bad analysis?  piss poor leadership?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I just don't understand why people like Elon Musk or think he's a smart guy.


Because they want to be Elon.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: Elon Musk: You will come into the office at least 40 hours a week or you will be fired
Also Elon Musk: Even if you come into the office at least 40 hours a week you will also be fired

[i.imgflip.com image 500x756]


That's an easy one. Work from home. Why get dressed up just to get fired? I can get fired and then go get some chips and watch 5th Element for the 49th time
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Tried and true morale building technique:

Decimation (Latin: decimatio; decem = "ten") was a form of Roman military discipline in which every tenth man in a group was executed by members of his cohort. The discipline was used by senior commanders in the Roman army to punish units or large groups guilty of capital offences, such as cowardice, mutiny, desertion, and insubordination, and for pacification of rebellious legions. The word decimation is derived from Latin meaning "removal of a tenth".[1] The procedure was an attempt to balance the need to punish serious offences with the realities of managing a large group of offenders.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sofa King Smart: Tesla's billionaire boss said that the domestic economy is in for a "rude awakening." He also said that working from home has made Americans lazy.
When asked by a Twitter user if he thought there would be a recession, Musk replied: "Yes, but this is actually a good thing. It has been raining money on fools for too long."
He then added: "Some bankruptcies need to happen. Also, all the Covid stay-at-home stuff has tricked people into thinking that you don't actually need to work hard."


https://media.ford.com/content/fordmedia/fna/us/en/news/2022/06/02/ford-6200-new-uaw-jobs-midwest.html

hmmmm... one EV company predicting doom and gloom and layoffs while another is hiring significantly... I wonder what the difference is?  bad analysis?  piss poor leadership?



Does he see absolutely no irony is him being the messenger of this message?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

baorao: Hey guys, I tanked our stock price by 33% so I need to fire 10% of you to get the stock price up in order to buy my favorite social media app.  If I don't the stock market will figure out I'm not actually Tony Stark and the company will be proper farked.


The Fifth Element Zorg Fires 1 million
Youtube r0mO6UY6uTg
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Step 1: alienate their entire EV customer base

Step 3: profit

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

growinthings: He's still looking for a way out of buying Twitter, after her shoved his foot in his mouth!


The "buying Twitter" ruse gave him cover to dump Tesla stock.

"Oh I need the money to buy Twitter with"
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He has a bad feeling about Tesla, not the US economy.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is he offering to buy everyone a horse as part of their severance packages?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: I worked in a place like that, only it was this department isn't making a profit but instead just continuing to break even.  Let's get rid of it.


See, I don't understand this line of thinking.

To close down a department, there are frequently shutdown costs.  These can be very high.  Better to keep it breaking even than to eat the one time shutdown costs.

/now, that's assuming if forecasts predict it will keep breaking even (at worst)
//if it's clear that the department will soon lose tons of money, that's a different story
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sofa King Smart: Tesla's billionaire boss said that the domestic economy is in for a "rude awakening." He also said that working from home has made Americans lazy.
When asked by a Twitter user if he thought there would be a recession, Musk replied: "Yes, but this is actually a good thing. It has been raining money on fools for too long."
He then added: "Some bankruptcies need to happen. Also, all the Covid stay-at-home stuff has tricked people into thinking that you don't actually need to work hard."


Person that lives on blood diamond money and doesn't actually ever do any work complains that American workers, who are more productive than they've ever been in the history of our keeping records, are lazy.

He's been sucking on the Trumpkin kool aid for a little too long and/or Grimes leaving his dumb ass broke his brain.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Uuugh, and then there's this chestnut:
"Also, all the Covid stay-at-home stuff has tricked people into thinking that you don't actually need to work hard."

Are you kidding me??? The site management at my old job had proof (in numbers) that during the pandemic people were just getting more done. So what did they do? "yOu hAvE tO cOmE iN tHe OfFicE nOw"... they wanted people to come in at least 4 days a week and they had someone checking badge swipes.

Some people are more productive in the office and some jobs (like the labs) you can't do from home, but for people whose jobs don't depend on being in the office, why does it automatically follow that if you're working from home that you're lazy and you're not getting work done?

Also I'm guessing that guy takes plenty of work calls at home and/or his private jet, which makes this statement even more inexplicable.

Also, for a guy who's such a "futurist" and an "innovator" (other people's words, not mine), why is he so resistant to change?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [i.imgur.com image 317x229]


How did those people in that gif expect that to go, exactly?


/funnied
 
Bslim
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought that pedophile was gonna run Twitter or some sh*t, whatever happen to that?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: WilderKWight: I used to admire Tesla (the company and the car) and lamented the fact that Michigan didn't allow sales of Teslas within the state. I felt it was another Tucker situation where the Big Three (or Four or Five or whatever) barred an up-and-comer from selling cars to avoid the competition from a superior product. I planned on getting a Tesla some day.

And then Elon Musk, over the past couple years, started acting like an incredible jackass. An entitled, spoiled, trolling, mean, egomaniacal jackass.

Now, I wouldn't touch a Tesla. Fark Musk and his company. I'm sorry to all the people working for the company, but your boss is a farkwit who is tanking the company with his public shenanigans, whether it be his grandstanding on behalf of the "rights" of billionaires to screw people over, or his ego-stroking pleasure cruises to the upper atmosphere, it's just farking sick and sad to watch. If you're an engineer or some sort of tech person working for Tesla, maybe consider taking your expertise to another company soon, because Musk has spoiled the brand. I'd suggest Chevrolet. I hear the Volt and other EVs are starting to shape up nicely. I think Chevy (or a new upstart) will be the future of EVs, not Tesla.

Tesla innovated. No doubt. But I think the company's screwed so long as it has Musk's musk all over it.


Like everything else right now, China is poised to take over the Electric Vehicle market. That's why Tesla isn't performing as well as they'd hoped in the country. They have multiple companies that offer comparable vehicles to Tesla, way better than what we have to offer in the states. Some are arguably better than Tesla too. Chinese brand NIO has a battery leasing and swap program for their vehicles that address battery degradation and time spent charging. You don't have to charge a car for 3 hours, just drive into their automated battery swapping station and be on your way fully charged in 10 minutes. Lease the battery so you can purchase the car at ...


The warranties for all electric cars are at least eight years (and should typically last much longer than that).  I've heard of the whole "lease the battery, buy the car" thing before.  It doesn't make much sense, IMHO.  People will either want to lease both the battery and the car, or buy both.  Nobody really wants to do it half and half.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
p.s. Is it ok to start ignoring this guy now? Cuz I'm all for that. He just continually proves he's full of sh*t.
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Who is "first against the wall for $218BN", Alex?
 
patrick767
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

optikeye: He ended up with a much better University job with benefits, pension, better time off and flexible work hours.


This is America, where people biatch about "cushy" jobs like that. It's shiat everyone should have, but instead of demanding that, people biatch and moan about other people getting it and demand it be taken away.

Meanwhile they claim people like Bezos and Musk totally earned their twelve figure net worth.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"No one is buying my cars. It's the economy's fault."
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: That's one way to recoup your losses on this whole Twitter thing...Maybe stick to rockets and cars
and get out of politics..That's a losing game money wise...


Why didn't somebody tell me that?

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
toast28
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Geotpf: FarkMeThatsGood: WilderKWight: I used to admire Tesla (the company and the car) and lamented the fact that Michigan didn't allow sales of Teslas within the state. I felt it was another Tucker situation where the Big Three (or Four or Five or whatever) barred an up-and-comer from selling cars to avoid the competition from a superior product. I planned on getting a Tesla some day.

And then Elon Musk, over the past couple years, started acting like an incredible jackass. An entitled, spoiled, trolling, mean, egomaniacal jackass.

Now, I wouldn't touch a Tesla. Fark Musk and his company. I'm sorry to all the people working for the company, but your boss is a farkwit who is tanking the company with his public shenanigans, whether it be his grandstanding on behalf of the "rights" of billionaires to screw people over, or his ego-stroking pleasure cruises to the upper atmosphere, it's just farking sick and sad to watch. If you're an engineer or some sort of tech person working for Tesla, maybe consider taking your expertise to another company soon, because Musk has spoiled the brand. I'd suggest Chevrolet. I hear the Volt and other EVs are starting to shape up nicely. I think Chevy (or a new upstart) will be the future of EVs, not Tesla.

Tesla innovated. No doubt. But I think the company's screwed so long as it has Musk's musk all over it.


Like everything else right now, China is poised to take over the Electric Vehicle market. That's why Tesla isn't performing as well as they'd hoped in the country. They have multiple companies that offer comparable vehicles to Tesla, way better than what we have to offer in the states. Some are arguably better than Tesla too. Chinese brand NIO has a battery leasing and swap program for their vehicles that address battery degradation and time spent charging. You don't have to charge a car for 3 hours, just drive into their automated battery swapping station and be on your way fully charged in 10 minutes. Lease the battery so you can purchase the car at ...

The warranties for all electric cars are at least eight years (and should typically last much longer than that).  I've heard of the whole "lease the battery, buy the car" thing before.  It doesn't make much sense, IMHO.  People will either want to lease both the battery and the car, or buy both.  Nobody really wants to do it half and half.


There is room for 3rd party batteries in this market. You can choose to buy a battery and charge it at home (being fully self sufficient). I can choose to lease a battery and go to their station to swap batteries every few days/as needed
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He also said that working from home has made Americans lazy.

Working makes you lazy. Got it.
 
