(Yahoo)   America needs to end its love affair with single-family homes
116
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With pay stagnant and home prices in the stratosphere, who lives alone?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I own a single-family home, while I enjoy having the backyard, I hate yardwork and house maintenance.  I miss my condo.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOWER YOUR EXPECTATIONS, PEONS.

THE CORPORATIONS WILL RENT YOU WHAT YOU NEED.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
By July of 2021, 60 percent of Americans said they'd prefer to live in a place where the homes are large and farther apart, even if schools, stores, and restaurants were a few miles away, up from 53 percent before the pandemic ... That's even though half of Americans say that affordable housing is a major problem in their community.

It's almost like there is no actual correlation between what Americans say they want and what they're prepared to accept as the consequences of that thing.

See also, "We want products to be made in America by well-paid Americans but I don't understand why that widget costs an extra 25 cents at Wal-Mart now."

Or, "I only feel safe in an SUV big enough to be seen from the moon but can't believe how much it's costing me to put gas in it."

Or, "I want to live in the desert because it's more open and affordable and I can pretend that I'm a pioneer, but these fascists aren't letting me have enough water and now my lawn is dying."

Or, well, any of about a few dozen other things.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ok, then boost soundproofing levels in condos and apartments. There's a kind of peace in truly living alone that you just can't find in a complex...
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'll pay a premium to not have to live where I can hear psychopaths walking around in the middle of the night
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Think we'll get desperate enough to try building arcologies?
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Therion: LOWER YOUR EXPECTATIONS, PEONS.

THE CORPORATIONS WILL RENT YOU WHAT YOU NEED.


Yes. And you don't need a sfh with a 20 minute commute by SUV. Which causes environmental destruction and traffic problems.

Suck it suburbs, choke on your own inefficiency.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I own a single-family home, while I enjoy having the backyard, I hate yardwork and house maintenance.  I miss my condo.


That's exactly why I got a condo. Haven't been happier.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Starter homes.  The dumbest trend out of the late-90s is this "need" for a house to be 1,800 square feet (minimum) with ceilings 9' or higher.  The same people who live in such monstrosities complain about high energy bills.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ok, go ahead. I'll keep mine for now, though, thanks.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hearing/smelling/dealing with unpleasant neighbors is plenty of motivation to move into a single-family home. Just saying...
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nope, apartments are too Damn loud. Always built cheap with paper thin walls and floors.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: With pay stagnant and home prices in the stratosphere, who lives alone?


People who have lost their loved one's.
People who finally have the strength to separate from toxic partners and spouses.
People who feel better off not living with others.
People who think for themselves and just want to live alone and not follow silly Christian traditions.
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
By July of 2021, 60 percent of Americans said they'd prefer to live in a place where the homes are large and farther apart, even if schools, stores, and restaurants were a few miles away, up from 53 percent before the pandemic, according to a Pew Research Center survey. In contrast, 39 percent preferred a community where homes are small and close to each other but where schools, stores, and restaurants were in walking distance, down from 47 percent in 2019.


We're going to have to compromise if we want to get housing back down to affordable levels. Part of the problem - most Americans don't know what the alternatives to single family housing look like. They think it's either Levittown or the urban jungle.

Multi-family housing doesn't have to be crowded, 10-story towers in a sterile, clear cut, asphalt desert. 2-4 story townhouses can fit into McMansion plots without "compromising the aesthetic integrity of the neighborhood". Without a family to care for, most people can live comfortably in 1,000 - 2,000 sq ft. Hell, many of our parents and grandparents raised families in houses and apartments that sized anyway.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One of the first steps in communist collectivism is to remove everyone to the towns and cities, eliminating resources available to resistance from the country side.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Cafe Threads: With pay stagnant and home prices in the stratosphere, who lives alone?

People who have lost their loved one's.
People who finally have the strength to separate from toxic partners and spouses.
People who feel better off not living with others.
People who think for themselves and just want to live alone and not follow silly Christian traditions.


"People who have money."
 
bdub77
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: I'll pay a premium to not have to live where I can hear psychopaths walking around in the middle of the night


I own a single-family home and this still happens to me.

Thankfully, though, our children don't climb into bed with us anymore.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, there's three issues about that actually. Social, governmental and environmental.

Environmentally, we definitely need to have folks living in urban settings as much as possible.

Socially, I get it. There's a big slice of Americans I want absolutely nothing to do with. They would be happy to see people like me shoved into gas chambers, and the feeling isn't quite mutual - but I certainly have no love for people like that, and want them away from my life as much as possible.

The government issue though... This country was designed to rob people that live in cities of their power to demand change from their government. Spreading us out makes sense for having a functioning government.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bdub77: arrogantbastich: I'll pay a premium to not have to live where I can hear psychopaths walking around in the middle of the night

I own a single-family home and this still happens to me.

Thankfully, though, our children don't climb into bed with us anymore.


You brought that upon yourself, psychopath!
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
... my cold, dead hands.

/ renting is for noobs, just getting started.
// Stick to the old ways; Get a steady job and own yer own.
/// this ain't high school, ya know
 
jjorsett
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Because living under he rule of HOAs or landlords makes for an ideal life.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Starter homes.  The dumbest trend out of the late-90s is this "need" for a house to be 1,800 square feet (minimum) with ceilings 9' or higher.  The same people who live in such monstrosities complain about high energy bills.


I think you forgot about 1000 square feet of space.  1800 square feet of house in most markets these days are the "starter" homes.  Any significant development that isn't apartments or townhouses/condos in my area are the 3k+ square foot monsters.
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I vote for tree huts! With elevators instead of ladders because I'm to old for that shiat and I don't like heights.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm not living any closer to you people than I have to. Not "you people", but you know what I mean.

Minorities.

/ settle down
// I'm joking
/// kumbaya
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Because to charge your new electric car, you'll need electricity where you car is parked at home.  If it's catch as catch can, like NOT at a single family home with garage, you're out of luck.

Apartment developers are counting on the federal government to bail them out for the increased infrastructure.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Accept your 3mx3m one-room cages, peons!
 
Godscrack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Godscrack: Cafe Threads: With pay stagnant and home prices in the stratosphere, who lives alone?

People who have lost their loved one's.
People who finally have the strength to separate from toxic partners and spouses.
People who feel better off not living with others.
People who think for themselves and just want to live alone and not follow silly Christian traditions.

"People who have money."


I know a few homeless/drifter type people that have money. Regular income. They seem happier than people who have homes.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How are people with crushing levels of student loan debt supposed to buy houses or start families?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm lucky enough to live in one of the most expensive zip codes in the country, and it's almost all single family homes.  "Missing middle" advocates are pushing for zoning changes to permit four to eight unit garden appartnments to be built on single family properties.   The problem is parking.  None of the proposals require even one space per unit.  The answer is that people living in those kinds of units will bike, scooter, or take public transit -- which doesn't exist within half a mile.  The net result is going to be parking chaos on residential streets.

I absolutely understand the desire and need for more affordable housing, but half-assing the solution based on magical thinking will create other problems.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We need two homes, one in the Northwoods of Wisconsin or Michigan's UP and another in Florida.
 
tenalquot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We love the idea of downsizing into a condo in a few years, but are concerned about sound.

A friend that bought a condo a few years ago found himself living next to a young man with a deluxe home theater setup on the other side of their shared wall. The neighbor enjoyed watching action flicks at high volume until after midnight- explosions, gunfire and shouting for hours at a time nearly every night. Negotiations with the neighbor and hoa involvement went nowhere, so he had to move.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I own a single-family home, while I enjoy having the backyard, I hate yardwork and house maintenance.  I miss my condo.


I own a single family home but it's on less that one tenth of an acre.  The neighboring houses are eleven feet away.  The HOA maintains the yard and other growing things for a very reasonable fee.  Best of both worlds.
 
p51d007
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The "future" of American housing.  Crowd everyone together so they can be monitored easier.  LOL

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Ant
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I own a single-family home, while I enjoy having the backyard, I hate yardwork and house maintenance.  I miss my condo.


I hate yardwork as well, but I hate living under, on top of, or directly next to my neighbors more than I hate yardwork. I like that if my house burns down, it'll be because of my own stupidity instead of some random neighbor who fell asleep with a lit cigarette. I like to be able to crank the stereo.
 
Artist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Ok, then boost soundproofing levels in condos and apartments. There's a kind of peace in truly living alone that you just can't find in a complex...


Few years ago looked at a new build condo complex with a realtor friend. We're in the model unit, mostly finished-but for the wall seperating the adjoining unit. It looked to be about six inches deep and....no trace of sound proofing. Making those scenes in "Office Space" where the two guys are chatting with each other from each of their respective rooms-very real.
 
Fano
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Think we'll get desperate enough to try building arcologies?


That's basically what we keep getting told. "You'll love living in a coffin hotel!" It'll be awesome like a college dorm suite!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
LOL. The whole point of joining the workforce and getting a good job is to acquire a living situation that doesn't involve neighbors on the other side of the wall, heavy footed doofuses tromping around upstairs, or people cooking weird smelling food whose obnoxious odors drift into your living space. I knew I was truly an adult the day I could crank the music up as loud as I wanted without having to worry about someone banging on my wall.

So no. No America most certainly does not.
 
Thingster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I can see demand for SF dropping as people spend less time outside, but the tradeoff will be a demand for larger SF attached housing as WFH becomes more accepted, and people just aren't going to be willing to voluntarily have 4 people living in a 1ksf 2 bed apartment if they're used to a 2ksf 4 bed house.

BUT, all of the new attached housing they're building around me caps out at 1500SF and is selling for at least 50% more than 2K detached, meaning it isn't being generally targeted at a broad range of people.  It's mainly there for DINKs and downsizers.

But anyone that actually lives in their house (vs it being a 300k doghouse) or uses their yard isn't going to willingly transition into attached housing.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Because to charge your new electric car, you'll need electricity where you car is parked at home.  If it's catch as catch can, like NOT at a single family home with garage, you're out of luck.

Apartment developers are counting on the federal government to bail them out for the increased infrastructure.


If you live in a proper urban area you don't need to own one of them car thingies you're talking about.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Mrs fngoofy and myself rented way too long.  We were in our mid 30s when we bought the house we're in today.
Modest, 3 bedroom... yes I'm not overly fond of yard work, yes I'm learning how to remodel a bathroom.
However
I would not go back to living next to drug dealing weirdos (nice apt, shiat neighbors) or dealing with incompetent management.
Communal living is the worst if you're older than 24.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
'Home' doesn't necessarily mean 'House'.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When I was 13, my parents moved from Queens to suburban Long Island. It was an utter cultural wasteland. Lawns were like forcefields and people didn't really know each other. There was no sense of community. Didn't help that I was the only brown kid in a 30 mile radius. I just don't see the appeal. I got away from that as soon as I could. I bought a row house in Pittsburgh for 1/3 of the price of my parents' place in a diverse neighborhood where everyone interacts and participates. To each their own, I suppose. The suburban lifestyle, though, is unsustainable in its resource intensiveness.
 
Thingster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Starter homes.  The dumbest trend out of the late-90s is this "need" for a house to be 1,800 square feet (minimum) with ceilings 9' or higher.  The same people who live in such monstrosities complain about high energy bills.


Fixed costs of development.

The contractor will build you a 1200sf 3/1.5, but it'll cost the same as an 1800SF 4/2.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Upside: efficiency.
Downside: sharing walls, halls, and semiprivate spaces with psychotic randos.

/American psychotic randos, so assumed to be armed.
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: With pay stagnant and home prices in the stratosphere, who lives alone?


Raises hand.
 
kindms
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I lived in an apartment building. NEVER again. I dont like the idea of other peoples BS on the other side of my walls.

Id rather live in a tent in the woods.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: With pay stagnant and home prices in the stratosphere, who lives alone?


*raises hand*
Wanna help with an 80 acre nature preserve?
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Or the wealthy landlords could stop buying houses to rent out - that could stop house prices skyrocketing.
 
