(Peoria Journal Star) Old and busted: Falling in a wood chipper. New hotness: Falling in a crucible
40
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hotness, indeed.

The memorial will be held at the Caterpillar dealership on Route 80, where the new dozer blade/former employee will be on the salesfloor.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Arthur Miller approves!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fell into a crucible. Don't hear that one every day.

FTFA: He died instantly, said Coroner Jamie Harwood.

Uh, OK. I doubt that, but OK.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
DeadGeek
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
astelmaszek
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Could be worse. A guy around here somehow managed to survive getting hot dipped galvanized. Horrid injuries.
 
strutin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Terminator was my first thought, right after holy farking ouch!

/glad to see it's been taken care of.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So was he trying to start a union?
 
nytmare
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We'll just add a note here in the employee handbook: Do not fall into a crucible. Failure to abide by this rule is grounds for disciplinary action.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Here in northern Minnesota it'll always be the wood chippers, you betcha.

/Not obscure at all, doncha know
//Ya
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Fell into a crucible. Don't hear that one every day.

FTFA: He died instantly, said Coroner Jamie Harwood.

Uh, OK. I doubt that, but OK.


Yes, pretty much. I doubt he'd have had time for any nerve signals to reach his brain before the flash-boiling of all the water and cauterization of basically everything. A steel foundry is going to be around 2500-2800°F (1371-1540°C). As a reminder, water boils at 212°F (100°C) And if I've remembered my physics correctly, the latent heat of vaporization means that the energy will mostly go into boiling the water first. Water expands 640 times when it flashes into steam, and you are 60% or so water.

Unlike popular media, there's no slow thrashing about on fire like the Terminator or Anakin Skywalker.
 
ar393
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

alechemist: So was he trying to start a union?


It's more of an alloy...

/I know it's really an alloy
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
ar393
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ar393: alechemist: So was he trying to start a union?

It's more of an alloy...

/I know it's really an alloy


Really NOT .... dammit
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Fell into a crucible. Don't hear that one every day.

FTFA: He died instantly, said Coroner Jamie Harwood.

Uh, OK. I doubt that, but OK.


You made me look that up. When a person hits molten metal they don't submerge. If this guy was lucky he got knocked unconscious, otherwise you are correct. He literally was cooked to death which would have been extremely painful. There's gory details out there, if you're interested.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Fell into a crucible. Don't hear that one every day.

FTFA: He died instantly, said Coroner Jamie Harwood.

Uh, OK. I doubt that, but OK.

Yes, pretty much. I doubt he'd have had time for any nerve signals to reach his brain before the flash-boiling of all the water and cauterization of basically everything. A steel foundry is going to be around 2500-2800°F (1371-1540°C). As a reminder, water boils at 212°F (100°C) And if I've remembered my physics correctly, the latent heat of vaporization means that the energy will mostly go into boiling the water first. Water expands 640 times when it flashes into steam, and you are 60% or so water.

Unlike popular media, there's no slow thrashing about on fire like the Terminator or Anakin Skywalker.


It might depend whether the poor guy went in head or feet first. But it's only the difference between instantaneous death and 10 seconds of hellish agony.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If someone is working close enough to a crucible that will instantly kill them if they accidentally slip, safety at your foundry is kinda lax.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Fell into a crucible. Don't hear that one every day.

FTFA: He died instantly, said Coroner Jamie Harwood.

Uh, OK. I doubt that, but OK.


Reminds me of the joke about the guy who fell into a vat of Guinness and drowned. "Did he at least go quickly?" his widow asked.  "Ah, no, ma'am, I can't say that he did. He got out three times to relieve himself."
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I just read the article. There was a second deadly accident in December.

Corporate lawyers are circling the wagons as we speak.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Arthur Miller approves!


Was he a floor worker, or was this the death of a salesman?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nothing in the article says the crucible was full of molten metal, or even hot. He could have been doing maintenance on a cold one, fell in, and was dead from a head injury that was instant.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: If someone is working close enough to a crucible that will instantly kill them if they accidentally slip, safety at your foundry is kinda lax.


Sometimes it's really quite amazing the lengths that workers will go to to evade safety measures.  It's like they do twice as much work to get around the safety systems.
 
p51d007
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
              I'M
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: If someone is working close enough to a crucible that will instantly kill them if they accidentally slip, safety at your foundry is kinda lax.


Or you're using this as a means to get him declared dead when he's not actually dead.  Since there probably wouldn't be any recoverable mortal remains.

Sounds like a good way for witness protection to convince the bad guys that the witness against them is dead.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Fell into a crucible. Don't hear that one every day.

FTFA: He died instantly, said Coroner Jamie Harwood.

Uh, OK. I doubt that, but OK.

Yes, pretty much. I doubt he'd have had time for any nerve signals to reach his brain before the flash-boiling of all the water and cauterization of basically everything. A steel foundry is going to be around 2500-2800°F (1371-1540°C). As a reminder, water boils at 212°F (100°C) And if I've remembered my physics correctly, the latent heat of vaporization means that the energy will mostly go into boiling the water first. Water expands 640 times when it flashes into steam, and you are 60% or so water.

Unlike popular media, there's no slow thrashing about on fire like the Terminator or Anakin Skywalker.


There would still be that slowed down realization that a mistake has been made and a bad thing is going to happen. Just long enough to die terrified.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Peoria man identified as the person who died at Caterpillar foundry in Mapleton"

So some guy decides to identify as a women or whatever, and we're all supposed to support his, I'm sorry THEIR decision. But suddenly this is a problem?

/s
 
wage0048
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Given the choice, I'd take the crucible.  Odds are the nerve endings would be seared quickly enough that (while probably more intense) the pain would not last as long as with the wood chipper.

Then again, this probably does need some more research.  I'm sure there are plenty of Russian Oligarchs and GQP domestic terrorists who could be volunteered as subjects.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: PirateKing: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Fell into a crucible. Don't hear that one every day.

FTFA: He died instantly, said Coroner Jamie Harwood.

Uh, OK. I doubt that, but OK.

Yes, pretty much. I doubt he'd have had time for any nerve signals to reach his brain before the flash-boiling of all the water and cauterization of basically everything. A steel foundry is going to be around 2500-2800°F (1371-1540°C). As a reminder, water boils at 212°F (100°C) And if I've remembered my physics correctly, the latent heat of vaporization means that the energy will mostly go into boiling the water first. Water expands 640 times when it flashes into steam, and you are 60% or so water.

Unlike popular media, there's no slow thrashing about on fire like the Terminator or Anakin Skywalker.

It might depend whether the poor guy went in head or feet first. But it's only the difference between instantaneous death and 10 seconds of hellish agony.


The thing about burns like that is that despite what you'd imagine you probably would never feel them. You need nerves to feel things. Third degree burns themselves don't hurt, the edges and the healing does. Also, I strongly suspect that the steam explosion would do for your brain pretty instantly regardless of which way you landed.

Also I'm now curious about the relative density and viscosity of molten steel. Was it a splat or a sploosh?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: I just read the article. There was a second deadly accident in December.

Corporate lawyers are circling the wagons as we speak.


Yeah, waiting for the follow-up where the suits decided a stripe of yellow paint was just as good as railing and barricades
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Nothing in the article says the crucible was full of molten metal, or even hot. He could have been doing maintenance on a cold one, fell in, and was dead from a head injury that was instant.


Oh sure Captain Buzzkill. Ruin our macabre fun with your reasonable alternative scenarios.
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
David Bocks really, really unavailable for comment.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Also I'm now curious about the relative density and viscosity of molten steel. Was it a splat or a sploosh?


Molten Copper vs Big Mac
Youtube fdghgZhObSk
 
strutin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Fell into a crucible. Don't hear that one every day.

FTFA: He died instantly, said Coroner Jamie Harwood.

Uh, OK. I doubt that, but OK.

Yes, pretty much. I doubt he'd have had time for any nerve signals to reach his brain before the flash-boiling of all the water and cauterization of basically everything. A steel foundry is going to be around 2500-2800°F (1371-1540°C). As a reminder, water boils at 212°F (100°C) And if I've remembered my physics correctly, the latent heat of vaporization means that the energy will mostly go into boiling the water first. Water expands 640 times when it flashes into steam, and you are 60% or so water.

Unlike popular media, there's no slow thrashing about on fire like the Terminator or Anakin Skywalker.


My third thought was "like Popcorn" :(
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What If You Fell Into Molten Metal Terminator 2 Style?
Youtube d4yUBJElXX8
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's been a doosie of a day.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Also I'm now curious about the relative density and viscosity of molten steel. Was it a splat or a sploosh?


common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: If someone is working close enough to a crucible that will instantly kill them if they accidentally slip, safety at your foundry is kinda lax.


Coworker who fell 20 feet through a hole in the floor last December unavailable for comment.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: If someone is working close enough to a crucible that will instantly kill them if they accidentally slip, safety at your foundry is kinda lax.


Yeah but did they make production that day.
 
